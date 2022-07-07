Nothing beats the convenience of jotting down quick thoughts whenever they happen, and a note-taking app on your phone is the perfect place to put them. Whether you are looking for a simple note-taking app to replace your sticky notes or an advanced solution with better organization for meeting details, voice recordings, and an interesting article from the web, we've got you covered with the eight best note-taking apps for your phone.

1. OneNote

OneNote is a powerful cross-platform note-taking solution from Microsoft. The app comes with Windows Sticky Notes integration and mimics a traditional notebook with sections and pages to organize notes. You can add text, attach media, voice recording, and use a rich text editor to complete the formatting. OneNote for Android also offers an option to enable a badge to show an app shortcut on your screen. Tap the OneNote badge and quickly take notes without opening the app.

You can password-protect a notebook section, invite others to a notebook for real-time collaboration, and export a page as a PDF to share with others. OneNote uses Microsoft OneDrive cloud storage to save and sync your data. OneNote is free and available on iOS, Android, Windows, Mac, and the web.

Price: Free

2. Bundled Notes

If UI design is high on your priority list, look no further than Bundled Notes. It's one of the few apps to adopt the Material You theme, and the implementation is flawless. Apart from notes and to-dos, Bundle Notes offers a markdown editor with rich formatting and Kanban-style boards to manage small personal projects. The app relies on tags to organize notes, tasks, and projects. We have a detailed breakdown of Bundle Notes. Do check it out for more information.

The app's free version limits you to six bundles and 150MB of overall account storage. You can unlock 15GB account storage, 400MB file upload limit, and access the web app by paying for a pro subscription.

Price: $1.89 per month or $18 per year

3. Evernote

Evernote has been around for ages, but its mobile and desktop apps recently received a significant redesign. The popular note-taking app offers a new customizable home dashboard to check your recent notes, web clips, images, documents, frequently used notebooks, and a scratch pad to quickly take notes. You can customize dashboard widgets and place a beautiful wallpaper at the top to start your day. The usual Evernote goodies include a robust tag system to organize notes, a search function to find the text from PDF files, browser extension to save snippets or webpages, and rich text editor.

Evernote has also introduced native task management to check all your to-dos from a single place. The software is available on iOS, Android, Windows, Mac, and the web.

Price: Evernote Personal ($8 per month or $70 per year), Evernote Professional ($10 per month or $100 per year)

4. Google Keep

Google Keep - the default note-taking app on Android, gets the job done with basic note-taking options. You can create a new note with different theming options, set a beautiful background, and add tasks, media, drawing, and voice recording. Like Gmail, Google Keep uses labels to organize notes in different folders. You can pin notes and set reminders, but there is no way to protect your sensitive notes with a password. As for collaboration, you can invite others and work as a group to plan the next trip in Google Keep.

Besides the recent Material You makeover, Google Keep has remained mostly the same all these years. It's high time Google brings rich text formatting and new features to Keep. The app is free and available on iOS, Android, and the web.

Price: Free

5. Standard Notes

Standard Notes is open source and secures all your notes with industry-leading encryption. Standard Notes' free plan includes cross-platform syncing, offline function, a passcode feature to lock notes, tag organization, and unlimited device support. You must upgrade to the Productivity or Professional plan for rich text formatting, task management, up to 1-year note revision history, and better organization through nested folders. The latter is worth considering if you store many photos and videos in notes, as the plan comes with 100GB of encrypted cloud storage.

Standard Notes has native apps on every mobile (iOS and Android) and desktop platform (Windows, Mac, and Linux).

Price: Productivity ($70 per year), Professional ($100 per year)

6. Simplenote

If you are overwhelmed by dozens of features in other note-taking solutions, Simplenote declutters the experience with a simple note-taking offering. Created by WordPress developers, Simplenote offers markdown for rich formatting, to-do lists, password protection for private notes, and helps you stay organized with tags. Simplenote misses basics like media attachment, voice notes, PDF file support, and web clipping.

Price: Free

7. Nimbus Notes

3 Images

Nimbus is a feature-packed note-taking app on Android. It offers a rich text editor, markdown support, photos, videos, PDF attachment, web clipper, and a built-in scanner to digitize your physical documents. Nimbus allows you to create multiple workspaces for different purposes, too. For example, you can store personal information in a specific workspace and share the office workspace with co-workers. Nimbus search is as good as Evernote's. You can search text in PDFs, images, Word, and HTML files.

Nimbus Pro unlocks unlimited notes, blocks, 5GB uploads per month, advanced search, and more workspaces. Nimbus is a cross-platform solution with native apps on iOS, Android, Windows, Mac, and the web.

Price: $7 per month or $60 per year

8. Obsidian

Don't dismiss Obsidian as a standard note-taking app. Obsidian offers a unique approach to note-taking with internal linking and a graph view to check connected notes. Apart from full markdown support, customizable toolbar, and several themes, you can explore community plugins to add missing features to your Obsidian experience. We hope to see UI updates in the future, as the current one feels quite dated.

Price: Different add-on packs. $8 per month for Obsidian Sync and $16 per month for Obsidian Publish

Take digital notes on the go

While some prefer to use a physical notebook and pen for a paper-free life, the digital note-taking app is still a must-have in the modern era. Which note-taking app do you use?