We here at Android Police have rounded up the best Android games released on the Play Store in the month of April 2022. This is a hand-selected list of standout releases, whether they offer small intervals of fun or gameplay worthy of longer sessions. The focus, as always, is on quality, something that's not always evident just by looking at a few screens, and so we're here to help everyone find awesome titles that are actually worth playing.

This past April was a doozy, with many awesome games launching on Android, and even though releases like Total War: Medieval II and Rovio Classics: Angry Birds might immediately grab your attention, the entire list is packed with heavy hitters, so don't sleep on Crux: The Great Outdoors or Mr. Traffic. So get in there, start digging through the games, and most importantly, enjoy!

The best new Android games for April 2022



Total War: Medieval II

Android Police coverage: Total War: Medieval II is here to deliver massive battles on small screens

Feral Interactive is well known in the industry for its ports, as this company is a port house, but these ports stretch beyond macOS and Linux, as the studio has been pumping out Android ports for years now, and the latest is Total War: Medieval II. Of course, Total War: Medieval II is regarded as one of the Total War games ever made.

Granted, this is an older game that dates back to 2006, and while the Android version is new, sporting a fresh touchscreen interface, preexisting mods for the PC that alleviate some of the clunky UI aren't available on Android. Still, the base game is great, especially on tablets. Heck, the game even supports keyboards and mice if you prefer something a little more tactile than a touchscreen.

Rovio Classics: Angry Birds

Android Police coverage: The original Angry Birds is back, and it's as great as ever

Rovio has rebuilt the original Angry Birds with the Unity engine for a modern release that delivers the classic's familiar slingshot gameplay. Thankfully, the developer has seen fit to offer the game as a premium release, with a single price attached. There are no ads or in-app purchases, just pure bird-slinging fun. There are 390 levels to explore, and earning three stars in each will surely take many replays, which means this title has legs wings.

So if you were a huge fan of the original or simply never got to try the classic, now that Rovio Classics: Angry Birds is available, everyone has another opportunity to take the game for a spin.

Danganronpa V3:Killing Harmony

Android Police coverage: Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony is the latest entry in the murder-mystery franchise on Android

The first two games in the Danganronpa series launched on Android back in 2020, but thanks to a pandemic, it would appear the third was delayed. Well, as of this last month, Killing Harmony is now available on the Play Store as a premium release. This is the third-anniversary release in the original trilogy, which means this trilogy is now complete on Android.

Like previous games in the series, this is a visual novel where you're stuck in a school with a killer, and so it's up to you to find the killer by any means necessary. New mini-games are in the mix, along with new characters. So if you've been waiting for the third and final game in the original Danganronpa series to land on Android, now's your chance.

Echoes of Mana

Android Police coverage: Echoes of Mana is now available on Android as a free-to-play release

If you're big into Square Enix's Mana ARPG series, then you may want to check out Echoes of Mana. This is a free-to-play gacha game released as part of the 30th anniversary of the series. It offers the typical gacha gameplay found in most games on the Play Store, where you'll collect heroes to build a team to take down baddies. The combat is real-time, and you can switch your characters on the fly, where you'll use a rock paper scissors mechanic to rule supreme.

Of course, gacha and Square are a questionable combination, and so this is a game with in-app purchases that reach up to $80. Luckily we have a handy guide to help navigate the title's character pulls, so as long as you know what you're getting into, there is some fun to be had as you build out your perfect Mana team. Just be prepared for poor optimization and long load times.

Crush the Castle Legacy

Armor Games had some early breakout success with three Crush the Castle titles, though these games haven't aged well. Well, in recent years, there's been a trend of old mobile titles receiving new updated versions to bring older games back to their glory days, and so Armor Games has launched Crush the Castle Legacy, a game collection that offers all the content from Crush the Castle, Crush the Castle: Players Pack, Crush the Castle 2, Crush the Castle 2: Players Pack, and Crush the Castle: Adventures. That's three separate games in one, which adds up to over 300+ levels of castle-crushing content.

Keep in mind that these games haven't been remastered that much, where all titles still display in 4:3 instead of widescreen, and performance could be improved too. Still, if you were a fan of the originals, you're going to get a kick out of this release thanks to its enjoyable gameplay that offers a heavy dose of nostalgia.

Crux: The Great Outdoors

In 2020, a delightful climbing game called Crux launched on the Play Store. It's a game that's all about rock climbing, and this month its sequel just dropped, and it's even better than the first implementation. While the original was designed around minimal graphics, The Great Outdoors steps it up a notch with colorful backgrounds that add some flair to each level. The goal is still the same, climb walls through a sequence of moves to reach the top.

Players can compete for high scores, and thanks to the game's design, each stage works a bit like a puzzle, where the shortest route that can be completed in the least amount of time won't be apparent, at least not at first. This means trial and error is the key to success, which allows for a good bit of longevity, especially if you're looking to compete for high scores.

Slime Labs 2

Just like the first entry in the series, the sequel will see you squishing and stretching your slime blob, as this is a physic's-based platforming series. Like all sequels, you can expect expanded features, like a heavier reliance on item collection. New biomes are also in the mix, along with themeable slimes, not to mention a handful of new mechanics that keep things fresh.

While Slime Labs 2 is available for free with advertisements, you can pay to remove these ads through a single $2 in-app purchase, which means this is a premium release if you want it to be. Thankfully the asking price is well worth the cost, as this is an enjoyable physics-based platformer that feels right at home on a touchscreen.

FATAL FURY 2 ACA NEOGEO

The next release from SNK is Fatal Fury 2, and this is a classic fighting game, similar to Street Fighter, but of course, offers familiar Neo Geo characters, like Terry, Andy, and Joe. Sure, Fatal Fury and Street Fighter used to duke it out in the arcades, with games in the respective series borrowing ideas from one another, but still, if you were a mall rat back in the early 90s, then you already know NEO GEO offers a bit more prestige thanks to its 32-bit graphics.

For all intents and purposes, Fatal Fury 2 is an absolute classic fighting game, and the good news is that controllers are supported, which means you can play this like a proper 90s fighting game, as the touch controls simply aren't serviceable enough for a game that relies on twitch response times. While this may put a damper on the portable play, it's not like you can't mess around for fun; just don't expect to clear the game with touch controls.

SHOCK TROOPERS 2nd Squad

If you're looking to run and gun, Shock Troopers: 2nd Squad offers a good time shooting baddies left and right. Like all of these Arcade Archives releases, controller support is included (if a little hidden), and for this release, the touch controls easily work in a pinch. After all, this is basically a top-down shooter, so it's not like the controls are complicated.

Still, this is a tough game, as it was initially designed for the arcade, which means it's often weighed against the player. There's a lot to like here if you enjoy such things, thanks to the delightful graphics and gameplay that requires skill. Of course, the two Neo Geo titles in today's list weren't the only games to land on the platform in the last month; you can also pick up Super Sidekicks, Art of Fighting, and Sengoku.

Rhythm Fighter

Combine Crypt of the Necrodancer with Castle Crashers, sprinkle in some roguelike mechanics (why not), and you're getting close to what Rhythm Fighter has to offer. Thanks to the game's procedurally generated content, there's tons of replayability here, and if you can keep a beat, you can play this game.

What's cool is that the game is presented as something of a fighter, with plenty of characters to choose from that offer their own zany moves. This is a game with style, and the characters easily illustrate that. So as far as rhythm games go, Rhythm Fighter is a top-notch release that should keep players busy for a good while, which is pretty much all you can ask of a mobile game. Thanks to enjoyable gameplay and fair monetization, this one's a winner.

Hot Lap League: Racing Mania!

When you find most racers to be boring, perhaps something like Hot Lap League is more your speed. Sure, this is a racing game, but its tracks are the star of the show, as these courses encourage stunt racing, with crazy designs that encourage creative routes. Much like Trackmania, Hot Lap League encourages you to explore each track to find the best routes.

So think of this title as a quirky game where you'll race your car right off the track, to then land back on the track, where you'll immediately climb up a wall or speed through a loop. Even better, the monetization doesn't get too high, though controller support is missing. Still, there's high framerate support, which is a nice touch.

Lost Yeti

Lost Yeti is another release from NEUTRONIZED this month, but unlike Slime Labs 2, this isn't a platformer; it's a puzzler. Much like a classic Sokoban title, you'll slide blocks to create routes to each stage's goal. Essentially, it's up to you to build a path for the yeti by moving ice blocks around the screen. There are three worlds to explore spread across 60 levels, which should keep players busy, especially if you tackle this piecemeal in your downtime.

No prince needed

This is a game that popped up on Reddit and received immediate attention from readers, thanks to quality puzzle-based play. Sure, the graphics are simple, even generic, but it's the puzzle play that stands out, thanks to the quality level design. Each stage is its own puzzle, and it will be your job to platform your way to the goal by interacting with the stage's objects. It's a simple setup, and it works well.

Best of all, this is a free release, absent of in-app purchases or advertisements, which means everyone can take this for a spin to see precisely what it's all about.

Watcher Chronicles

This is a game that's labeled as a 2D souls-like, and that's pretty apt since this is a game that also offers dungeon crawler gameplay, where you'll hack and slash your way to victory, all while dodging and rolling like a madman. Of course, victory will be hard-won. This is an incredibly challenging game by design for those that enjoy such challenges.

Controller support is included, which is great to see when this is such a challenging title, and you can even have a friend join you for local co-op; even if they want to play with a controller, there is no need for two Android devices. Heck, there's even a game+ mode for those who really want to sink some time into the game, but be warned, the game+ mode is even more challenging.

Know A Worthy New Game? Fill us in!

If you have a game in mind for the next issue of our game roundup, feel free to email us and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

The app's launch date has to be no longer than 1 month ago

It has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: tips@androidpolice.com.

