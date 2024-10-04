September might mean the days of summer are behind us, but there's more time to curl up on the sofa with an Android tablet and play some of the best new Android games. From a new mobile Elder Scrolls game to an adaptation of the classic board game Codenames, some of the biggest mobile games of 2024 launched this September.

We picked the must-play games that launched on the Play Store this month. There's something here for everyone. However, if you can't find something that suits you, explore more of the best Android games on the Play Store.

1 The Elder Scrolls: Castles

The Elder Scrolls: Castles In-app purchases $0.99 – $99.99 per item Subscription ❌ No Controller support ❌ No ChromeOS support ✅ Yes Publisher Bethesda Softworks Publish date September 9, 2024 Genre Life Simulation Expand See at Play Store

The Elder Scrolls: Castles is Bethesda's fantasy spin on Fallout Shelter, which launched nine years ago. The basic principle is that you manage a castle in an unnamed corner of Tamriel, managing the everyday lives of your subjects while building extensions and workshops to improve your kingdom's wealth. While the concept isn't innovative, we enjoyed our time with The Elder Scrolls: Castles thanks to its relaxed and engaging building mechanics.

While the world-building is noticeably lacking in Bethesda's latest settlement sim, there's plenty to keep you absorbed for weeks. When you aren't playing, time continues to pass in-game, so there's always something to look forward to.

As far as settlement simulations go, The Elder Scrolls: Castles is one of the best. You can ignore the microtransactions without missing out on significant content. Despite the game running in the background, it doesn't punish you for not constantly checking in on the lives of your subjects every hour of the day.

2 Codenames

Codenames $2.99 $4.99 Save $2 In-app purchases ❌ No Subscription ❌ No Controller support ❌ No ChromeOS support ❌ No Publisher CGE Digital Publish date September 10, 2024 Genre Casual Expand $2.99 at Play Store

Codenames is a common resident in most board game stores thanks to its easy-to-learn rules and competitive but friendly gameplay. Launched in 2015, it was only in September of this year that we got the first digital adaption of this popular game. Unlike Codenames Gadget, which serves as a companion app for the board game, the Codenames app is the full board game on your phone. The mobile game has several quality-of-life features, including asynchronous play, new game modes, matchmaking, and new content.

The asynchronous gameplay is a huge addition. Every player has 24 hours to complete their turn. This means you only need a few minutes to play your turn, and you can play multiple games simultaneously.

Codenames for Android and iOS is a fantastic party game we recommend for veteran players of the board game and newcomers. You'll have the best experience playing with friends, but solo play and matchmaking help you scratch your Codenames itch when they aren't around.

3 Pineapple: Bittersweet Revenge

Pineapple: Bittersweet Revenge In-app purchases ❌ No Subscription ❌ No Controller support ✅ Yes ChromeOS support ✅ Yes Publisher Patrones & Escondites Publish date September 4, 2024 Genre Adventure Expand $3.49 at Play Store

In Pineapple: A Bittersweet Revenge, you'll step into the shoes of a victim of a school bully. However, it isn't all misery and sadness because you've devised the perfect revenge, placing pineapples where the bully least expects them. You'll hide them in obscure locations, steadily driving your bully bananas (no bananas are present in Pineapple: A Bittersweet Revenge), but you'll also face challenging moral decisions.

The premise may sound bizarre, but Pineapple: A Bitter Sweet Revenge is more than a silly gimmick. It's hilarious from start to finish. While the game only takes about an hour to complete, it's worth it for the impression the final scene leaves in your mind.