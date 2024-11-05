The biggest new Android game is Pokémon TCG Pocket, but there are other new games to enjoy. From Children of Morta, which draws you in with spectacular characters, to the superb hidden object game Hidden in my Paradise, there's a range of new games to try. Many new releases on the Play Store are some of the best games on Android, but you have to try them to see what we mean. You can enjoy these games on even the cheapest Android phones, so head to the Play Store and settle down with the must-play games of October 2024.

5 Pokémon TCG Pocket

Pokémon TCG Pocket In-app purchases $0.99 – $99.99 per item Subscription ❌ No Controller support ❌ No ChromeOS support ✅ Yes Publisher The Pokémon Company Publish date October 30, 2024 Genre TCG Expand See at Play Store

Unlike Pokémon TCG Live, which aims to replicate the competitive spirit of the decades-old card game, Pokémon TCG Pocket is aimed at the casual audience. Rather than battle passes, league rankings, and up-to-date card rotations, Pokémon TCG Pocket emphasizes collecting the cards. While you can use your cards in battles, these are casual affairs without any ranking involved.

Pokémon TCG Pocket replicates the thrill of opening physical card packs. From using your finger to rip open packs to slotting new cards in the right place in your collection, Pokémon TCG Pocket keeps the excitement high. Even though there isn't much point to the experience beyond showing off your favorite cards, it's more engaging than Pokémon TCG Live.

Pokémon TCG Pocket is a must-play for anyone who loves collecting and trading cards with friends. It's free-to-play, and you can open two packs daily without spending a penny. The game is simple, fun, and incredibly addictive.

4 Children of Morta

Children of Morta In-app purchases ❌ No Subscription ❌ No Controller support ✅ Yes ChromeOS support ✅ Yes Publisher Playdigious Publish date October 3, 2024 Genre RPG Expand $6.99 at Play Store

Children of Morta is a story-driven action RPG that launched on PC in 2019. Five years later, it's still one of the best RPGS. The Android port doesn't cut any corners. It's the full experience from start to finish at a fraction of the price of the PC version.

Children of Morta stands out from other ARPGs thanks to its stellar writing and characters. You play as the Bergson family, who must work together to defeat a dark force set on destroying their world. As you play, you'll learn more about each family member as you switch between them during gameplay. It's a simple premise but executed beautifully.

There are no microtransactions or ads in Children of Morta. We think the $6.99 asking price is more than reasonable for what you get; the base game includes all DLCs. Even if you don't click with the game's story, the range of abilities and weapons at your disposal will keep you absorbed to the end. The touch controls are adequate, but you'll have the best experience with an Android controller.

3 Neko Atsume 2

Neko Atsume 2: Kitty Collector In-app purchases $0.99 – $3.99 per item Subscription ❌ No Controller support ❌ No ChromeOS support ✅ Yes Publisher Hit-Point Co Publish date October 19, 2024 Genre Casual Expand See at Play Store

Neko Atsume is one of the best casual games on Android, and the sequel is much the same. Neko Atsume 2 offers the same adorable cat-collecting gameplay but with added features to make the experience less forgettable. Nothing here will dissuade fans of the original. If anything, Neko Atsume 2 doesn't shake up the formula enough.

The significant new feature of Neko Atsume 2 is the ability to visit your friends' yards and interact with their cats. It should have been there since day one of the original game because showing off cat collections is a huge part of Neko Atsume.