November 2022 was an excellent month for Android games. There's something for everyone, from the demolition derby racer Wreckfest to the emotional RPG Finding Paradise. However, thanks to such a wide selection, you may have missed some of these great releases. To help you out, we've selected 11 of the best Android games released in the past month across all genres.

If you enjoy any of the games on this list, our roundup of the best games currently on Android can help you find more of the same. So whether you're looking for a casual puzzler to while away a train journey or need something to test out a powerful gaming phone, read on.

Finding Paradise

As we explained in our hands-on with Finding Paradise, this might be the best story-driven RPG available on Android. The emotional twists and turns of the story will keep you hooked, and the retro graphics are sure to make any who grew up with a Game Boy happy. The mobile port was released with a music-box mode, so even if you played this on PC, try the mobile port to access the entire soundtrack on command. Overall, not only was Finding Paradise the best RPG released this month, but it may very well be the best Android game released this November.

Isle of Arrows

The creative director behind two of Square Enix's GO games (Hitman Go and Lara Croft GO) released their first game under their new indie studio, Gridpop. Isle of Arrows is a mix of puzzle and tower defense with a touch of roguelike mechanics thrown in. It's deceptively challenging and great for those who like to think on their feet. You'll also get plenty of playtime out of the game, thanks to the variety of game modes and the random nature of each level.

Total War: MEDIEVAL II - Kingdoms

While not technically a stand-alone game, the Kingdoms expansion for Total War: Medieval II brings a colossal amount of content to one of the best strategy games on Android. While the base game offered a broad overview of medieval Europe, this expansion narrows in on specific flashpoints of this era: the Americas, Britannia, the Crusades, and the Teutonic Wars. The result is a far more in-depth exploration of the factions, allowing players to explore them in greater depth than they would in the base game. Best experienced on even a budget Android tablet, this expansion is a must-get for any Total War fan.

The Past Within

Good co-op games are a little tricky to find on Android, but The Past Within may easily be one of the best. You'll team up with a friend to solve puzzles in a point-and-click adventure, but there are a few interesting twists. It's a relatively short game, just two hours long, so perfect to while away an evening with a partner. We won't spoil it, but you'll need to focus on teamwork consistently while hopping between the game's timelines.

KOF 2003

We love a good retro port, and KOF 2003 is ideal for anyone looking for a nostalgia kick. For those unfamiliar with the franchise, The King of Fighters (KOF) started in the 90s and established a yearly trend of releasing similar fighting games with recurring characters and mechanics. KOF 2003 introduced a tag-team mechanic allowing players to swap in characters, but unless you've played every KOF game, you probably don't care about these minor changes. This is a great retro port of a silly, early 2000s fighting game.

Wreckfest

A spiritual successor to the classic demolition derby games of the Playstation, we were surprised to see such a GPU-intensive game make its way to mobile. Despite suffering from a fair share of graphical issues (see our hands-on of Wreckfest for more detail), we were impressed by the squeezing of the entire game into a mobile app. It's a fully-fledged racing game, offering a variety of races and demolition derby courses across its campaign and multiplayer mods. Give it a go if you want to see amazing soft-body physics in action and are willing to forgive frequent graphical issues.

Evidence 111

Evidence 111 might not have the most incredible story, but it offers an original approach to gameplay that is worth trying out. The gameplay is entirely based on swipe controls to make choices, with audio forming the rest of the game alongside some basic visuals. It's got a stellar voice cast, so if you want a game closer to a choose-your-own-adventure story, then Evidence 111 is a must-play. Just ensure you've got a good pair of earbuds in, as you won't want to miss any dialogue.

Station 117

Another excellent point-and-click adventure game, Station 117 is a great single-player game after you've exhausted the puzzles of The Past Within. While Station 117 is sometimes a little clichéd, it's still a funny, challenging, and overall excellent experience. If you've played any titles by Glitch Games before, we can wholeheartedly recommend them, as it's more of the same.

Dysmantle

One of the best zombie games on Android, Dysmantle is a pricy yet worthwhile experience. It's got one of the most satisfying mechanics out of any survival game: the ability to break nearly every object in the game. Dismantle entire structures if you want; nothing stands in your way. While it takes a little time to get going, Dysmantle is an easy time-sink perfect for survival game fans.

Disgaea 4: A Promise Revisited

There are many ports of Disgaea 4: A Promise Revisited, but the Android version is the best yet. Along with all the content from the core game, the Android port comes with a wealth of quality-of-life features, most notably an auto-battle option. Grinding is a core feature of Disgaea games, but this auto-battle option is perfect for people who want to focus on the narrative. Overall, this is a fantastic hardcore SRPG that takes some commitment to beat.

Romancing SaGa - Minstrel Song

Romancing SaGa - Minstrel Song was one of the best RPGs of the 2000s, but sadly it wasn't available in PAL regions. Thankfully the worldwide Android release has given everyone a chance to experience this fantastic RPG again. Just like Disgaea 4, the Android version of Romancing SaGa - Minstrel Song comes with plenty of new quality-of-life features. However, it also includes new characters to recruit and boss variants to fight, so even experienced players will encounter something new.

November 2002 was a packed month with a game for everyone

If we had to pick the best Android game this November, it would be Finding Paradise. But if emotional, story-driven RPGs aren't your thing, there are eight other fantastic games to try out that offer a great mix of mechanics, like Dysmantle's survival gameplay and Wreckfest's wicked races. So take your pick, as there's easily an Android game for everyone that launched in November.