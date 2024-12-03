Feral Interactive's stunning mobile port of Total War: Empire is one of the most impressive Android games released in November 2024, but it's got plenty of competition for the best game of the month. The complete edition of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp is a refreshingly microtransaction-free experience, and The Abandoned Planet is a mesmerizing RPG from start to finish.

Whether you like to keep up with the best Android games, or like exploring new genres, read on to discover the latest and greatest mobile games. Most of these won't push your phone's hardware to the limit, but you'll want to immerse yourself in their fantastic soundtracks by blocking out all external audio, perhaps with a good pair of earbuds.

1 Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete

In-app purchases None Subscription ❌ No Controller support ❌ No ChromeOS support ✅ Yes Publisher Nintendo Co. Publish date November 8, 2024 Genre Life Simulation Expand $9.99 at Play Store

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp has been one of AP's favorite mobile games since it launched in 2017, but its microtransaction-heavy gameplay marred the otherwise brilliant game.

Nintendo eventually ended support for the game on November 28, but rather than consigning it to the scrap heap of unsupported mobile games, it replaced the free-to-play game with a brand-new version that comes with no microtransactions. This new "Complete" edition requires a $9.99 one-time purchase, but you can transfer all your old data from the old free-to-play version.

For those who never played the free-to-play version of Animal Crossing, this is the perfect time to jump into this mobile version of the popular simulation game. While it doesn't have anywhere close to the amount of content its console counterparts do, there's plenty of opportunity to decorate your campsite, make friends, and collect bells. It's one of the best casual games on mobile. Did we mention that there are no more microtransactions?

2 The Abandoned Planet

A retro-inspired pixel-art adventure

In-app purchases $5.99 to unlock the full game Subscription ❌ No Controller support ❌ No ChromeOS support ✅ Yes Publish date November 12, 2024 Genre Adventure Expand See at Play Store

Modern games that try to recreate the charm and wonder of classic PC point-and-click adventure games are nothing new, but now and again a new entry in the genre catches our eye. The Abandoned Planet is packed with pixel-art charm, and the voice acting is some of the best we've seen.