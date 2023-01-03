If you've obtained one of the best gaming Android phones this Christmas, you will want to test it with some new and noteworthy games. Our roundup of the best games on Android is a great place to start, but we've also got you covered if you only want to play the latest and greatest games to land on the Play Store in the last month.

We've rounded up the best new games launched during December 2022 to save you from scrolling endlessly through the Play Store. There's something here for everyone, from the indie hit Vampire Survivors to Netflix's mobile port of Kentucky Route Zero.

Vampire Survivors

This bullet-hell roguelite launched on Android just in time to top our list of the best games of 2022. Vampire Survivors may offer simple graphics, but it might be the best game you'll play all year. Not only is the hectic gameplay incredibly addicting, but the roster of characters and weapons means you'll constantly discover new ways to play, and since you're free to respec at any point, experimentation is encouraged.

Vampire Survivors is a free download that contains ads, but viewing them is optional. It's got all the elements needed to make a great Android game, so if you're going to download one new title for the month, make it this one.

Suzerain

Text-based RPGs are few and far between nowadays, but they're not lacking in quality. Suzerain is a political simulator where you'll lead the fictional nation of Sordland through political strife, war, and economic crisis. The game contains nine different endings, so once you've made your way through one 400k-word playthrough, you can play over and over again to uncover everything the game offers.

Suzerain is part 4X strategy game, part visual novel, so RPG and strategy fans will find something to enjoy here. The free download contains the prologue and first turn. To play the rest of the game, you'll need to pay $4.49.

Art of Fighting 2

A retro arcade game released in 1994, Art of Fighting 2 was developed by SNK, a company that created many fighting games for the console and arcade alike. The second outing in this series contains refinements to the first game's mechanics, including a bigger roster of characters and additional fighting techniques. It's also an incredibly challenging fighting game, so beginners should expect numerous defeats before they progress through the single-player campaign.

This mobile port also offers new features, including online play, quick save support, and customizable virtual controls.

Hoop Land

Hoop Land might only be in beta this month, but it has the potential to be one of the best sports games on Android. Koality Games is known for its quirky and unique approach to sports games, and Hoop Lands looks to continue this trend. The beta is somewhat barebones, but you can still get a good feel for the title's gameplay. So make sure to keep an eye on the game's development over the coming months, as it's already shaping up to be a 3-pointer.

2020 Super Baseball

Recent years have seen a flood of retro ports on the Play Store. Most of these have been fighting or RPG titles, but Super Baseball 2020 is a sports title that looks at what baseball could have been. Another SNK release on Android, Super Baseball 2020 initially launched in 1991. It offers a far more exciting version of baseball than we see today, with players donning armor to protect themselves from landmines scattered around the playing field. Over 30 years old, its mechanics might be frustrating for younger players, but Super Baseball 2020 is still a great sports game that is definitely worth a shot now that it's available on Android.

North Kingdom - Siege Castle

Another beta release, North Kingdom is a 3D tower defense game. It offers a straightforward premise; defend your castle against waves of incoming bandits with various towers. This is a game that provides a rudimentary resource management system, so you'll need to make hard choices about what to build between each enemy wave. The beta comes with a short campaign, where you'll experience everything currently included in the game. Look forward to an endless survival mode in a future update.

Path of Ra

Path of Ra is a puzzle game where you'll shift tiles to adventure through a pyramid. While it isn't the most challenging puzzle game on the Play Store, it's got enough complexity to keep you absorbed for a few hours at least. You'll appreciate the visuals and cinematic scenes even if you find the puzzles easy. Path of Ra also offers a fantastic soundtrack, so make sure to grab your best headphones before you start playing.

Kentucky Route Zero

Netflix has been steadily acquiring some fantastic games for its Netflix Games subscription service, and Kentucky Route Zero is one of the best. Released in five acts between 2013 and 2020 this point and click adventure appeared on numerous game-of-the-decade lists; it's really that great. This version contains all five acts in one download, so you can play through the entire game in one go. It's one of the best adventure games on Android and is a must-play for anyone looking for a quality narrative experience.

FUR Squadron

Those holding out for a new Starfox game ought to try Fur Squadron. A spiritual successor to the Starfox franchise, you'll pilot a spaceship through various synthwave landscapes. The context is that you're training to be a pilot through VR simulations, hence the 80s digital aesthetic. If you're looking for an intense arcade shooter with a retro feel, look no further than Fur Squadron.

Alliance Alive HD Remastered

A JRPG from the 3DS era, Alliance Alive for Android brings plenty of new features and improvements to the original game. Not only have the visuals been remastered, but an expanded tutorial and help section will ease new players into the game's turn-based combat. As you might expect from a turn-based JPRG, you'll collect various characters as you adventure to save the world from the apocalypse. There's nothing groundbreaking here, but it's a solid addition to the range of JRPGs on the Play Store.

SkiFree

2 Images

Close

The second 1991 port released on Android this December, SkiFree was initially released on Windows as part of Microsoft Entertainment Pack 3. It's a simple premise, ski down a slope avoiding trees and other obstacles. Depending on which mode you choose, you'll either aim to reach the bottom in the shortest time or rack up as many points as possible. But once you reach the end, you'll encounter the inevitable fate of being eaten by the Abominable Snowman. Perfect in its simplicity, SkiFree is a must-play for anyone who experienced the original game back in 1991.

December offered up some brilliant games to close out the year

Vampire Survivors was the biggest hit of the month, but plenty of other fantastic games were released this month that might have slipped under your radar. It was the perfect way to end the year, really, which saw some great games released across all genres. And don't forget, our roundup of the best games of 2022 is the best place to start to see what a bumper year for games 2022 was.