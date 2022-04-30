Each month we here at Android Police will round up the best Android apps released on the Play Store in the previous 30 days. This is our monthly app roundup, and we've collected a handful of fresh standouts that are interesting, useful, or notable. This month we've got some quality releases, such as the official app for the decentralized social network Mastodon, as well as a new project app from Microsoft to compete against the likes of Asana and Basecamp. So if you're on the hunt for new apps, you've come to the right place. Dig in!

Mastodon

Android Police coverage: Mastodon officially comes to the Play Store

It's official, the open source decentralized social network Mastodon finally released an app on Android, appropriately named Mastodon. Ideally, a service like Mastodon is a solution to Facebook's and Twitter's centralized offerings, where anyone and everyone can host their own Mastodon server, though the federated network isn't as free as one might hope as it still adheres to a specific ruleset that's left wide open to personal interpretation, falling into the same trap as every other social network. Still, the fact you can host your own instance is pretty cool; just be mindful that Mastodon isn't actually a free speech platform, leaning more towards the typical social networks we all know.

Microsoft Lists

Even though Microsoft Lists is now on the Play Store, the service is limited to Office 365 or Microsoft 365 commercial subscriptions that include SharePoint, so it would seem the company is currently targeting business users. What's nice is that there's enterprise security (which you'd expect from a business-facing app). More or less, this is a project tracking app, a competitor to things like Asana, Basecamp, and Airtable. While it seems odd that Microsoft isn't interested in competing with these services in the public space, it would appear inroads are being made now that the app is available for 365 commercial users.

Console Launcher

Plenty of phones come with their own game launcher, like Samsung and Asus, but what if you'd like to roll your own launcher on an Android device? Well, Console Launcher is a delightful new release that offers a console-like experience. Game icons are large, they can be displayed in landscape, and controllers are supported, meaning you can easily presuppose an older Android device to use as a handy gaming device with a slick launcher to jump into your games quickly. Keep in mind Console Launcher is still a work in progress, so bugs may pop up.

Glimesh: Live Streaming

If you're into watching streamed games, or perhaps you're a streamer, then you may want to check out the latest Twitch competitor to land on the Play Store. The app is called Glimesh, the same as the website, but now that the app is available, no longer will you be limited to just the website. More or less, if you're interested in fledgling game streaming platforms, Glimesh is an up-and-comer that clearly states it is built by the community, for the community, which sure sounds promising.

Quick Ringtone Maker

If you're looking to cut your own ringtones out of audio samples or songs, then Quick Ringtone Maker can easily fill that role. The app is essentially a simple audio trimmer, and it comes with a section for exploring music to find the songs you wish to trim into ringtones. The UI is intuitive, and the app is relatively minimal, which means just about anyone can hit the ground running with this release.

Gallery Slideshow

This month we have not one but two new apps from Yogesh Dama. So if the above ringtone maker didn't float your boat, perhaps this gallery slideshow app is more your speed. This simple app can display a slideshow of chosen pictures while playing music. That's it. So if you have an old Android phone or tablet lying around that you were thinking of presupposing as a digital photo frame, Gallery Slideshow might be a perfect solution to exhibit your pics with a slideshow backed by some groovy tunes.

Crexi Real Estate

Crexi is a commercial real estate site that just released an app in the last month, and as you'd expect, it's a bite-sized offering of the commercial real estate site. You can search for, browse, and filter hundreds of thousands of commercial listings, and you can do this for free, just like on the site. More or less, if you're in the market for commercial real estate but have no idea where to begin your journey, the Crexi Real Estate app is a great place to start now that it's available on the Play Store.

Capsll

Seeing that many of us post plenty of content across social media, you must wonder if it's worth saving this stuff in a single location. Wonder no more; Capsll is a fresh app that offers exactly that. It's a digital time capsule app where you can save content from across all manner of sites to capture concise stories of the events in your day-to-day. This way, everything is contained in a single spot for easy browsing. Now, whether or not Capsll will be around by the time its time capsules have aged into importance is another matter, but I suppose that's a thought for another day.

Stir - Single Parent Dating

Despite the fact that Match owns the vast majority of popular dating apps, Match is back again with yet another app, this time centered around single parents. Apparently, there wasn't a dating app that could fulfill single parents' needs underneath the umbrella of Match and its 45+ global dating companies, so Stir is here to save the day. What's odd is that Stir locks most of its features behind a $40-a-month subscription fee, and even if you opt for the 3-month sub, that's $90. So you're going to have to cough up some cash if you're looking to date single parents on Stir.

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Recorder

Plenty of manufacturers have been busy over the years publishing their apps on the Play Store to ensure easy updates without the need for carriers. This is why apps like Recorder are listed on the Play Store, and so Motorola's stock recording app is now available. Of course, the app is limited to Motorola devices, and if you own one, it's likely the app is already installed, so there isn't much to be done on your end other than wait for the next update to see if Motorola adds new features.

The Achievery

Ever since Covid, remote apps have been in vogue, so AT&T, of all companies, just launched a remote learning app for children. The app is free, with no hidden in-app purchases or ads, offering content from within the Warner catalog, and seeing that Warner owns AT&T, it makes sense that an AT&T app would be used to promote Warner properties to children. While the gesture itself is a welcome one, you have to wonder if there is an ulterior motive for inundating young children with popular brands in such a manner.​​​​​​​

Moto Experience Hub

This is the latest app from Motorola, and it's specific to Motorola devices. More or less, if you use the Ready For function on your Motorola device, the Moto Experience Hub exists to connect to larger screens like TVs with a UI that's fitting for such big spaces. Whether you want to watch a movie or make a video call, the Moto Experience Hub is a one-stop-shop when connected to large displays.​​​​​​​

