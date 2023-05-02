A powerful and efficient printer is pretty much a must-have for a majority of households and businesses. It should include features like fast page-per-minute printing, paper trays that can hold more than 50 sheets at a time, and all-in-one functionality; with the ability to print, scan, copy, and fax documents and photos. But perhaps the most important feature is quick and reliable network connectivity.

The best network-connected printers will harness the power of Wi-Fi (or Ethernet connectivity) to maximize and enhance printing capabilities. Want to print the earnings report from five states away? Done. Need to edit a family photo before printing it from your mobile-friendly smartphone printer? Not a problem. Whatever your printing hopes and dreams may be, our list of the best network-connected printers is sure to check off most or all of your wants and needs.