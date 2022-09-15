Chill on an entirely new level by playing the best Android games on Netflix

Whether you prefer an action-packed Hollywood blockbuster, an obscure K-Drama, or a platform-exclusive series, Netflix has it all. Even better, Netflix is available on virtually any device, from your TV and smartphone, to a powerful Android tablet.

While Android already boasts an extensive library of games, including a selection of excellent RPGs, Netflix launched a continuously expanding gaming division in November 2021 to supplement this library. The best part? Any current subscribers can take advantage of playing curated games.

All you need is a mobile device and an active Netflix subscription. As of now, there are over 20 games available. Some of the titles are ports, while others are Netflix exclusives. Although Netflix's gaming catalog is relatively small, we've found 8 titles yu'll want to try out.

1. Asphalt Xtreme

Asphalt Xtreme is a Netflix-exclusive entry in the popular Asphalt racing series. It resembles a mishmash of takedowns from Burnout and hectic off-road racing of Sony’s Motorstorm games.

Asphalt Xtreme offers a plethora of licensed vehicles to choose from. Nimble rally cars like the Ford Focus and Mitsubishi RS will easily drift around corners. On the contrary, monster trucks from Chevrolet and Hummer will make short work of anyone who gets in the way. On top of that, the game offers several control options from the get-go. Steer by tilting the phone or using on-screen controls, and choose between automatic or manual acceleration.

2. Bowling Ballers

Niko, it’s Roman. Let’s go bowling. Whoops, wrong game. Bowling Ballers is probably not what Roman had in mind, but it’s possibly one of the most unique bowling experiences you can have on a mobile device.

In this game, you take control of a bowling ball. Each level sees you guide it past obstacles and over ramps. You collect coins and smash down pins to accumulate points along the way. Reach the finish line, and you move toward the next level. The ball rolls automatically, so you only need to guide it left or right. But later levels test your reflexes more than anything.

3. Into the Breach

Into the Breach is a challenging tactical RPG that requires you to ponder your every move carefully. It puts you in control of mechs to protect humanity from the attack of giant alien insects. Levels follow a grid-based layout populated by foliage, friendly structures, enemies, and your units. Involved parties take turns strategically moving their units and trying to outsmart each other. Each mech comes with its unique abilities and weaknesses.

A combat mech punches like a tank and pushes enemies onto adjacent tiles. Meanwhile, a cannon mech shoots a powerful laser beam at distant enemies. A misplaced attack could endanger the integrity of a friendly structure or even lead to the death of one of your comrades.

4. Into the Dead 2

Who said zombies were dead? Well, technically, they are. But Into the Dead 2 makes fighting the undead exhilarating and still fun. It’s a hectic on-rails shooter that follows a man trying to get home to his family. All you need to do is guide his run through seemingly endless hordes of the undead.

Do you have enough bullets to take out the next horde? Can you manage to reload before your character reaches the next group of zombies? More importantly, do you risk running through a horde to get a supply box conveniently wedged between them? Each level presents you with similar decisions between risk and reward.

5. Krispee Street

Krispee Street is a vibrant hidden object game where you search for people and objects based on clues. Each clue gives you a small snippet of the target image. It’s then up to you to examine the entire scene and match the snippet with the correct person or object.

Successfully finding images gives you points for unlocking power-ups to help you find scenes easier. For example, a handy thermometer gets warmer the closer you get to the target scene. Finding a man with a flower for a head and a boombox in his hands is easy. But good luck finding a croissant in a crowded park.

6. Moonlighter

Do you love The Legend of Zelda? Because Moonlighter plays like an isometric Zelda game. It revolves around descending into perilous dungeons, but there’s more to it. As the name suggests, you work as a shopkeeper in a quaint little town during the day. It’s up to you to arrange merchandise, determine its cost, and welcome customers. How much is that odd-looking rock worth? Whatever you say it is. Those gullible folk wouldn’t know any better.

When the night falls, prepare to embark on a hunt for more valuable trinkets. Equip weapons and armor, fight monsters lurking deep underground, and evade deadly traps. Collect loot and make enough cash to fund your next expedition, and the cycle repeats.

7. Stranger Things 3: The Game

Based on the Netflix Originals series, Stranger Things 3: The Game is an interactive accompaniment to the show’s 3rd season. This isometric adventure features the series’ signature synthwave soundtrack and horror coupled with dark humor.

Of course, Stranger Things 3 lets you play as pivotal characters from the show, including Mike, Lucas, Steve, and many others. Use conventional everyday objects to battle enemies and seamlessly switch between characters to solve environmental puzzles. Exploration rewards you with money for purchasing power-ups, and costumes, among other things. Costumes not only provide characters with a stat boost, but change their appearance.

8. Stranger Things: 1984

Another one? Well, yeah, things can get stranger. Much like Stranger Things 3, this one’s an isometric adventure game, albeit with more cartoony visuals. Also, Stranger Things: 1984 focuses more on puzzle-solving as opposed to combat in Stranger Things 3. Once again, you take control of the characters from the show. Play as Hopper, Lucas, Nancy, and Eleven; each has unique attributes and abilities.

For example, Hopper punches like a tank, but can’t access hard-to-reach areas like Lucas with his slingshot. To progress, you must utilize the unique characteristics of each character.

Buckle up for more games coming to Netflix

We could conclude the list with another Stranger Things game – Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales – but it’s not out yet. In fact, many more games are coming to Netflix in 2022 and beyond. In the meantime, some great games didn’t make the cut. Please leave a comment with the best game you’ve played via Netflix so far.