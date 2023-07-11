Building out your smart home infrastructure can be an expensive task, but luckily Amazon Prime Day is here to offer all kinds of smart home deals to get you started. Some of the best deals we've seen so far are all the deals on Google's Nest product line of security cameras, video doorbells, mesh routers, and more. Here are the Prime Day NESt deals you need to check out.

Incredible Prime Day Nest deals

Source: Google Google Nest Wifi Pro $300 $400 Save $100 Nest Wifi Pro may suggest a professional-grade router, but it's a super easy-to-manage entry-level wifi 6E mesh router that will make your wireless network in your home shine. This three-pack will easily cover your entire home with a coverage area of around 2,200 sq ft per node. It's also at its lowest price, just $300 for the set. $300 at Amazon

Source: Google Google Nest Doorbell (Wired) $120 $180 Save $60 The Nest Doorbell has been a long-time favorite for many users, and there's no need to question why. Google's reliability among doorbell cameras keeps bringing us back to the tried and true, all-powerful Nest Doorbell. The Nest Doorbell (wired 2nd gen) is on sale right now for Prime Day for only $120, which means you'll save $60. $120 at Amazon

Source: Google Google Nest Cam (indoor, wired) $70 $100 Save $30 Google's indoor, wired Nest Cam is a simple 1080p camera that you can use to keep an eye on your home when you're away. It's the NEst's cheapest camera, and Prime Day has sweetened the deal by giving you $30 off. Just remember you will need Nest Aware to use every feature the camera has to offer. $70 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Google Nest Thermostat $85 $130 Save $45 Undoubtedly, Google's Nest Thermostat is one of the best smart thermostats out there, as it will ensure you don't waste any energy to heat or cool your home when there's no need for it. Deals on this model are pretty rare, so the fact that you can snag one for only $85 makes this a fantastic deal! $85 at Amazon

Best Prime Day Nest security deals

Grabbing one of the best smart doorbell cameras you can buy is an easy way to improve the security of your home and make your life easier. The Google Nest Doorbell is the ultimate addition to any Google-focused smart home.

It connects effortlessly to your Google Home device and app, bringing everything under one centralized control, just as Google intended. Take it to the next level by pairing it with smart speakers, transforming them into a doorbell chime. Recognizing people, animals, and packages, and equipped with Nest Aware, it even stores and recognizes familiar faces. It's a fan-favorite smart doorbell that doesn't often go on sale (usually only around the big sale events like Prime Day), so picking one up for only $120 is a good buy.

Additionally, Google home security cameras are a great addition to your smart home if you want to beef up security. The indoor wired Google Nest Cam is definitely the best deal we are seeing right now, dropping a whole $30, but the outdoor/indoor Nest Cam has a slight discount right now — worth keeping an eye on to see if it will go lower.

Best Prime Day Nest thermostat deals

The Google Nest Thermostat is easily one of the best smart thermostats you can get right now. It offers a ton of features to improve your quality of life around the house, including voice commands and auto-scheduling. Its motion sensors will learn your routine to know when you're home or not and can be programmed to only work its magic when home, thus saving you money on your heating and cooling. Plus, you can fully control the device remotely by accessing a phone, tablet, or laptop. You have complete control of your home's temperature no matter where you are. Sales on this thermostat don't come around very often, so picking on up this Prime Day for only $85 is a no-brainer.

Of course, the Google Nest Learning Thermostat is incredibly user-friendly regarding installation and operation. Unlike many other smart thermostats, it doesn't necessitate a C-wire or extensive electrical work for installation, making it a hassle-free choice. Moreover, its sleek design enhances the aesthetic appeal in most homes once installed. Additionally, it has the unique capability to recharge itself periodically while the HVAC system is running. In terms of performance, the Nest Learning thermostat's advanced learning algorithms make it a breeze to use daily. You can "set it and forget it" as it adapts to your preferences over time. Its one downside is that it won't receive the Matter protocol, so if you're all in on that, this won't be your option.

Still, grabbing the Nest Smart Learning Thermostats — our top pick for most people when it comes to smart thermostats — at a discount of $60 is a pretty impressive deal that anyone should be happy to grab.