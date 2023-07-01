Neckband headphones may not be as popular as true wireless options, but they have a loyal customer base for a good reason. They smartly combine ease of use and wireless freedom by placing the base of the headphones around your neck, so there’s no need to stash them away in a separate case or bag. And since the neckband’s base accommodates a larger battery, they last longer on a single charge than a pair of wireless earbuds. Neckband headphones are the go-to choice for anyone who wants mobility and long-lasting performance, like athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

From the noise cancellation prowess of the Sony WI-1000XM2 to the impressive battery of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2, let’s unveil the crème de la crème of neckband headphones!

Our top neckband headphone champions in 2023

Source: Sony Sony WI-1000XM2 Best overall Supreme noise cancelation and comfort The Sony WI-1000XM2 headphones are pricey but have lots to offer — from their premium matte colors and sleek and sturdy design to a range of connectivity options. Equipped with a powerful noise-canceling processor, these headphones eliminate low-frequency noise, making them ideal for travel. Pros Powerful noise cancelation

Multi-pairing and multi-connectivity

Seven pairs of eartips in the box Cons No water or sweat-proofing

Expensive

Battery could be better $298 at Amazon

Everything about the Sony WI-1000XM2 oozes class (except the name, obviously), and there’s lots to love — the premium-looking matte colors, the excellent sound quality, and the multiple pairing and connectivity options. The sleek yet sturdy design is comfortable, feels flexible, and sits lightly on the neck. They have the same noise-canceling processor as the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones that topped the charts before the WH-1000XM4 and WH-1000XM5 took over, so you can expect effective low-frequency active noise cancelation (ANC), which is handy for bus, train, and flight travel. And with the Sony Headphones Connect app, you can adjust the ambient sound to just the right amount, depending on your environment, to remain spatially aware.

Newer headphones usually pack better batteries, but in the WI-1000XM2’s case, it’s the opposite — the 10-hour battery life’s poorer than its predecessor’s. You could work around that by switching to wired connectivity (an audio cable and airplane adapter are included). Also, a 10-minute quick charge will give you close to 1.5 hours of juice.

The WI-1000XM2 spoils you for choice with seven pairs of angled eartips, but to experience maximum comfort and noise cancelation, you must pick the right size for your ears. Audio quality’s excellent overall, but the default sound profile lacks bass compared to the WI-1000XM1, making it good for music and great for podcasts. You can always use the Headphones Connect app to modify the EQ presets. And the controls are in-line, so call quality is significantly better than its predecessor’s, but it’s not the best on the market. Durability also isn’t a strong suit with these headphones because they lack an IP rating. So, you’ll want to pack them during sweaty workouts and rain, and that’s easy because they’re flexible.

Source: JBL JBL Tune 125BT Best value Low on price, high on battery The JBL Tune 125BT don’t cost much but offer a solid 16-hour battery life. Their sound profile is bass-heavy, and the tangle-free flat cables are perfect for travel and portability, but their design prevents them from staying in the ears securely. Pros Budget price

16-hour battery

Tangle-free flat cables Cons Poor design makes the buds fall out

Low call quality

No IP rating $0 at Amazon

The JBL Tune 125BT won’t break the bank and don't have the best sound, but it covers all the basics you need to wear them for a long time. Their 16-hour battery life will see you through a day or two, and Bluetooth 5.0 support will give you dual-device connectivity.

These headphones' sound quality leans more towards a deep bass, which is great for bass lovers. The tangle-free flat cables are convenient for travel, but the control module and battery housing on the cables weigh down the buds, making them slip out of ears easily. Not to mention, the flat cables can occasionally angle the buds uncomfortably in your ear, which is less than ideal when lying down. Call quality’s decent, but you'll have to speak up in noisy surroundings because of the microphone placement.

You could use these headphones for working out, but anything too dynamic, like jogging, might make them fall out. Since there’s no IP rating, you should also avoid getting sweat or water on them. However, these neckband buds are a solid option if you're on a tight budget and need a decent, bass-inclined listening experience throughout the day or during commutes.

Source: Libratone Libratone Track+ 2 Premium pick Stylish comfort meets durability $149 $159 Save $10 The Libratone Track +2 headphones are attractive and super comfortable thanks to their sleek and lightweight design. Their balanced sound profile is pleasant on the ears, with clear vocals and instrumentals, while the 14-hour battery life and IP54 rating ensure the buds keep up with your workouts. Pros Secure, lightweight, and comfortable fit

Attractive design

Adjustable ANC and automatic Running Mode Cons ANC not too powerful

Convoluted controls $149 at Amazon

Sleek, featherlight, and attractive, the Libratone’s Track+ 2 headphones are bound to grab eyeballs while giving your ears an excellent time with a pleasantly balanced sound profile. The limited treble range means they don't produce audiophile-level quality, but the vocals and instrumentals are quite clear. They’re packing Bluetooth 5.2 for multi-device connectivity, improved range, minimal audio latency, and energy efficiency that contributes to the 14-hour battery.

The Track+ 2 have been molded and tested the earbuds over a thousand times to arrive at a superbly comfortable fit that’s secure but not too tight. The headphones also come with five eartip sizes, including sport tips for running and dynamic movements. They’re reliable for workouts because of their IP54 rating, but you shouldn't dunk them in water.

The ANC on the headphones isn’t the best in class, but there are redeeming qualities. First, 20 levels of adjustable ANC make these buds quite versatile — whether you're at work and need absolute quiet or at the airport needing plenty of spatial awareness for announcements. Second, the Running Mode automatically turns on when you run, and the headphones start filtering out the low-frequency noises while allowing high-frequency sounds (car horns or loud conversations) in for spatial awareness.

The call quality on the Track +2 is average, but what feels below average is the controls. And the noise-canceling control is integrated with the power button, making the operation feel a bit convoluted.

Source: Beyerdynamic Beyerdynamic Blue BYRD (2nd Generation) Best sound Excellent sound and maximum comfort The Beyerdynamic Blue BYRD (2nd Generation) has a well-balanced sound profile and a flat in-ear design — both of which will make your ears appreciate the headphones. Despite the lack of ANC, their noise isolation is effective, and their IPX4 rating and 14-hour battery make them suitable for workouts. Pros Comfortable flat in-ear design

Balanced sound profile

Qualcomm cVc ensures good voice clarity during calls Cons No ANC

Lackluster design $70 at Amazon

The Beyerdynamic Blue BYRD (2nd Generation) may not have an eye-catching design, but they pack plenty of quality in the sound department with a well-balanced sound profile that’ll accentuate most pop songs. They also perform well connectivity-wise because of Bluetooth 5.2, which will give you high-quality wireless audio with low power consumption, multi-device connectivity, and low latency for a seamless listening experience. Their 14-hour battery life is enough to meet most people’s listening requirements, and a 10-minute charge will give you 2 hours of playtime.

Although they lack ANC, their noise isolation is effective. Plus, they come with five eartip sizes, and the right fit enhances noise isolation. These neckband buds also feature a flat in-ear design that makes them remarkably comfortable even if you’re lying down. And the Blue BYRD’s IPX4 rating will withstand some sweat and light rain, but not more than that.

Thanks to Qualcomm cVc, the Blue BYRD’s call quality is solid in quiet spaces, and the vocals are crystal clear. But there’s no noise reduction, so although there’ll be voice clarity in noisy places, you’ll still hear a lot of ambient noise. And you can use the MIY Beyerdynamic app to access data on how long you’ve been using the headphones and the loudness to ensure you’re not harming your ears. Of course, you can also use the app to customize the sound profile to your preferences.

Source: OnePlus OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Best battery life More than all-day battery $53 $69 Save $16 With their 30-hour battery life, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 will meet and exceed your expectations. Their fast charge system gives them 20 hours of power with a measly 10-minute charge, and the IP55 rating will see them through gym sessions and unexpected rain. Pros 30 hours of battery life

Comfortable silicone neckband

IP55 dust and water resistance Cons No noise cancelation

Heavy design

Bass feels excessive at loud volumes $53 at Amazon

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 are just what you need if your headphones struggle to keep up with your intensive daily usage. With a battery life of 30 hours and an unmatched fast charge system that gives 20 hours of power with a 10-minute charge, these headphones will come through no matter your requirements. Because of their charging cases, true wireless earbuds often outlast neckband headphones. But the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 give tough competition even to high-end earbuds like the AirPods Pro when it comes to battery.

The headphones have a large 12.4mm bass driver, making them perfect for bass lovers. However, the loud bass feels unnatural when listening to specific tracks, especially at louder volumes, and disrupts the other frequency ranges. These headphones also lack noise cancelation, so check out other options for hearing protection if you’re frequently in noisy surroundings.

Their IP55 rating gives them enough dust and water protection to withstand gym sessions, rain, and water splashing, while the skin-friendly silicone rests easily against the skin. But the Bullets Wireless Z2 are a bit heavy and thick, so you’ll feel their weight around your neck. It goes without saying, those who have OnePlus phones will enjoy swift pairing and low latency with these headphones.

Source: Sony Sony NW-WS623 Best for swimming They'll keep up with you on land and sea Although a bit expensive, the Sony NW-WS623 are incredibly durable, with IPX5/8 waterproofing and IP6X dust-proofing. They have a secure over-ear design and 12 hours of battery. The built-in storage is compatible with various audio files, and the Bluetooth connectivity ensures a seamless audio streaming experience. Pros IPX5/8 waterproofing and IP6X dust-proofing

3-minute charge gives an hour of battery

Supports a variety of audio files and Bluetooth connectivity Cons Expensive

Bulky

Sound profile could feel too energetic $165 at Amazon

The Sony NW-WS623 Walkman will help take your tunes underwater thanks to their rigorous IPX5/8 rating and secure over-ear design. You can completely submerge these headphones underwater (yes, saltwater too) to a depth of 2 meters for up to 30 minutes or take them for a beach run (IP6X dust-proofing). The NW-WS623 are even rugged enough to withstand temperatures between 23 degrees and 114.8 degrees Fahrenheit.

These headphones sound clear and have strong bass. The sound profile, however, can feel too energetic. The sound quality on these buds isn’t as good as some of the top options on this list, but that’s fine because durability is the priority. With 12 hours of playtime, there's no need to worry about the battery running out between sessions. Got only a few minutes to move out with your headphones? A 3-minute charge will give you an hour of playback.

The headphones have 4GB built-in storage for music, and it supports various file formats, including MP3, AAC-LC, WMA, FLAC, and L-PCM (no high-res). When you’re not in the water, you can use Bluetooth connectivity to stream music, podcasts, and audiobooks. Also, the onboard controls are handy and don’t take much time to get used to, and the microphone quality is decent.

The NW-WS623 don't let much external noise in, and that could be risky whether you're in the ocean or running laps around your neighborhood. But with the Ambient Sound mode, you can filter in all the external sounds and remain aware of your surroundings. Also note that their bulky build and fit could feel uncomfortable over time, and their price tag seems steep, but they won’t disappoint water babies.

Source: Apple Beats Flex Best for iPhones Seamless Apple connectivity $50 $70 Save $20 Due to the Apple W1 chip, the Beats Flex are superb neckband headphones for easy pairing with iPhones. They’re compatible with the Find My‌ app, have a 12-hour battery life, and their sound quality's good but not top-tier. Pros Easy pairing with Apple devices

Easy on the pocket

Easy to find with the Find My app Cons No water or sweat-proofing

No noise cancelation $50 at Amazon $70 at Apple

The Beats Flex are iPhone-friendly neckband headphones powered by the Apple W1 chip, enabling smooth pairing and switching for Apple devices. They have decent sound quality, and the bass stands out — overpowering in quiet environments but perfect in noisy spaces. Of course, they don’t compare to the higher-priced Beats or Apple headphones and lack some essential features like ANC and water-resistance ratings. There is some respite, though: The Flex have a 12-hour battery life and a USB-C charge connector (keep it up, Apple!). And with the Fast Fuel system, a 10-minute charge will give you 1.5 hours of juice.

The control module’s placement on the headphones feels relatively balanced, and although there’s no sensor to detect movement (like the AirPods), the audio playback pauses/plays when you clasp the magnetic buds together. And if you misplace your Beats Flex, the Find My app on your iPhone can help you locate them.

Source: Sennheiser Sennheiser CX 350BT Best without a hard band So light that you'll forget you have them on At 0.45 ounces, the Sennheiser CX 350BT are incredibly light and comfortable on the neck and ears. Their thin cables make for easy carrying, while their 10-hour battery will last through the day. However, the lack of an IP rating means you’ll have to be extra careful around water. Pros Ultra-light and portable

Balanced and relaxed sound profile

Good call clarity Cons No noise cancellation

No IP rating $100 at Amazon

The ultra-light Sennheiser CX 350BT, weighing just 0.45 ounces, have slim, flexible cables that are super portable. Naturally, these design features make these buds feel as though they’re barely there, which is super comfortable for your neck and ears. The sound signature isn’t overpowering across the bass, mids, and highs, making for an easy listening experience, and the soundstage feels expansive. Similar to its contemporaries, Sennheiser has an accompanying app to customize the equalizer or check the battery status. Their 10-hour battery life’s decent, and with four eartip options for a secure fit, you won’t feel any discomfort, even after hours of use. But since these buds lack an IP rating, stash them away during rain or around water bodies and sand.

The headphones support Bluetooth 5.0, providing seamless pairing and multi-device connectivity. Support for AAC, SBC, and AptX Low Latency codec ensures you won’t experience audio lag while watching videos and offers great sound quality across various operating systems. The voice clarity on calls is also remarkable, but the absence of noise cancelation and noise reduction’s a missed opportunity.

Source: Philips Philips TAPN402BK Best for making calls Plenty of calling convenience and decent durability The Philips TAPN402BK have a built-in microphone with acoustic echo cancellation, allowing you to take calls in various conditions while ensuring vocal clarity. Their slender neckband is comfortable, and the pair also has 14-hour battery life and an IPX4 rating. Pros Acoustic echo cancellation for call clarity

IPX4 water resistance

Vibration mode for call alerts Cons Slow power on or off

Poor control design $50 at Amazon

The Philips TAPN402BK headphones will effectively meet your phone call needs with the built-in microphone’s acoustic echo cancelation, allowing you to take calls in many places while ensuring vocal clarity. Their 14-hour battery life is handy, but you won’t get that much juice if you’re on calls often. The silver lining is that a 5-minute charge will give you 2 hours of playtime.

These headphones are comfortable and sound clear, albeit a little soft, and their IPX4 rating means you can wear them in the rain. The comfortable neckband vibrates to notify you of calls — handy if you don’t have your phone. But note that if the headphones disconnect from your device, you won’t get any notifications, and they don’t notify you upon disconnecting. Nonetheless, Bluetooth 5.0 gives the headphones a 10-meter range.

The button placement on these headphones hampers ergonomics because the control module is placed on the neckband and not on the cables. Additionally, the neckband slants inward, so pressing the buttons feels uncomfortable, and it’s inconvenient that you’ve to hold the power button down for 5 seconds to power on or off.

The best neckband headphones for your ears

Neckband headphones may not offer the sound quality of over-ear headphones, but they’re packing plenty in the portability and comfort departments. The Sony WI-1000XM2 is the top recommendation for excellent noise cancellation, sound, and multiple connectivity options. Although its battery life isn’t the most impressive, it performs well in all other departments.

Source: Sony Sony WI-1000XM2 Best overall The Sony WI-1000XM2 headphones are pricey but have lots to offer — from their premium matte colors and sleek and sturdy design to a range of connectivity options. Equipped with a powerful noise-canceling processor, these headphones eliminate low-frequency noise, making them ideal for travel. $298 at Amazon

For a well-balanced sound profile, comfortable fit, and lasting battery life, the Beyerdynamic Blue BYRD (2nd Generation) won’t disappoint. It could do with some improvements in the looks department, but if you need something as reliable as it’s attractive, then the Libratone Track+ 2 will deliver for sports and daily use.

Whether you need headphones that are great for swimming and athletics or a pair that will ensure your phone calls are top-class, I have you covered with this list!