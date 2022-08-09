The professional IronWolf Pro hard drives are the gold standard for server storage solutions and are among the most reliable NAS hard drives out there. Since they’re designed for larger NAS enclosures with up to 24 drives spinning side-by-side, the IronWolf Pro has a higher tolerance to vibrations, with all its storage variants getting the rotational vibration sensor.

While the IronWolf Pro drives are better suited for professional NAS systems, you can easily use them for your home servers as well if you prefer that extra reliability. These drives are rated for 300TB of workload (data transferred to and from the drive) over a year, almost double what consumer NAS drives offer.

Seagate bundles these drives with an incredible five years of warranty as standard. And it sweetens the deal with a 3-year data recovery service, under which you can send your damaged hard drive to Seagate to recover your data — a service you’ll have to pay extra for if taken from a third party.

