After spending hours researching, you finally found the perfect NAS enclosure for your home or office setup. But it’s incomplete without any hard drives to store all your data. You want NAS-specific hard drives designed to run 24/7 in servers without fail, even under much load. All these NAS HDDs look the same from the outside but come in multiple configurations suitable for different users. Here we have some of the best NAS hard drives that you can get to populate those empty bays on your brand-new NAS enclosure.
1. Seagate IronWolf Pro
The professional IronWolf Pro hard drives are the gold standard for server storage solutions and are among the most reliable NAS hard drives out there. Since they’re designed for larger NAS enclosures with up to 24 drives spinning side-by-side, the IronWolf Pro has a higher tolerance to vibrations, with all its storage variants getting the rotational vibration sensor.
While the IronWolf Pro drives are better suited for professional NAS systems, you can easily use them for your home servers as well if you prefer that extra reliability. These drives are rated for 300TB of workload (data transferred to and from the drive) over a year, almost double what consumer NAS drives offer.
Seagate bundles these drives with an incredible five years of warranty as standard. And it sweetens the deal with a 3-year data recovery service, under which you can send your damaged hard drive to Seagate to recover your data — a service you’ll have to pay extra for if taken from a third party.
- Storage Capacity: 2 to 20TB
- Spindle speed: 7200 RPM
- Transfer rate: 220 to 285MB/s (depending on the storage size)
- Workload: 300TB/year
- MTBF: 1.2M hours
- Cache: 256MB
- Suitable for: Up to 24-bay systems
- Warranty: 5 years
- Price: $230 for 8TB storage
- Reliable performance
- Designed for large NAS servers
- Long warranty and data recovery service
- Extra services add to the upfront cost
- Workload rate of 300TB isn’t the best in the segment
2. Western Digital WD Red
Home and some small office users can’t fully utilize all the extra perks that pro-labeled hard drives offer. For them, Western Digital’s WD Red drives make for a perfect fit, bringing the same server-grade solid performance to the budget segment. The 180MB/s of peak transfer speed is relatively on the lower side, but it’s more than enough to stream your favorite show on Plex or edit photos for your office project straight from the NAS.
One major advantage of this Western Digital HDD model is that you get an excellent per-GB cost, which is crucial if you’re on a tight budget. The 6TB storage option is quite affordable, and the savings add up when you have to buy half a dozen drives in one go for your NAS. However, the low price doesn’t mean you’re getting a compromised product. You get 256MB of cache across all storage sizes, and WD Red is also backed by three years of warranty for your peace of mind.
- Storage Capacity: 2 to 6TB
- Spindle speed: 5400 RPM
- Transfer rate: 180MB/s
- Workload: 180TB/year
- MTBF: 1M hours
- Cache: 256MB
- Suitable for: Up to 8-bay systems
- Warranty: 3 years
- Price: $110 for 6TB storage
- Doesn’t cost a ton to get started
- Designed for home/small office NAS enclosures
- Relatively slow read and write speeds
- Variants max out at 6TB
3. Western Digital WD Gold
Enterprise servers and data centers usually have hundreds and thousands of hard drives spinning simultaneously, a challenging environment for any hard drive. But the WD Gold is geared toward such demanding situations, making it more than capable of handling smaller rackmount NAS servers with dozens of bays that medium-sized businesses set up in-house for their team-sharing needs. And it does all that while offering some notable improvements over our editor’s pick HDD.
The WD Gold gets you double the cache size (on higher storage options), up to 2.5 million hours of mean time between failures (MTBF), and almost double the workload capacity. What these numbers mean is that Western Digital’s top-end hard drive stands true to its purpose as an enterprise HDD and is a dependable choice, no matter the size of NAS it’s used with.
Just make sure you avoid the 1 and 2TB sizes because they get you slightly inferior features, like 128MB of cache and hence, a lower transfer rate. You’re better off getting the IronWolf Pro or the WD Red if you want something with a smaller capacity.
- Storage Capacity: 1 to 22TB
- Spindle speed: 7200 RPM
- Transfer rate: 184 to 269MB/s (depending on the storage size)
- Workload: 550TB/year
- MTBF: 2M to 2.5M hours (depending on the storage size)
- Cache: 128 to 512MB (depending on the storage size)
- Suitable for: Unlimited bays
- Warranty: 5 years
- Price: $220 for 8TB storage
- Made for running 24/7 in massive data centers
- Not too expensive for an enterprise-class HDD
- Lacks additional data recovery features like Seagate
- Lower storage trims have limited capabilities
4. Seagate IronWolf
Most users buying a small Synology or QNAP system don’t need to invest in high-end hard drives and can easily get away with the standard IronWolf. This Seagate hard drive borrows the best part of its Pro sibling—the bundled data recovery service—and brings it to a much more affordable package. The IronWolf scores high when it comes to how well it performs under load, with respectable MTBF and workload figures, allowing you to run your NAS 24/7, all through the year without worrying about the hard drive’s health.
It’s worth noting that the IronWolf variants below the 6TB capacity offer lower read/write and spindle speeds. And Seagate doesn’t include a vibration sensor on IronWolf drives below 4TB. To make it easier for you, the IronWolf option with 8TB or higher storage comes with everything that you need, so those are the ones you should ideally go for. For anything below 8TB, look at the WD Red, our value pick.
- Storage Capacity: 1 to 18TB
- Spindle speed: 5400 to 7200 RPM (depending on the storage size)
- Transfer rate: 180 to 240MB/s (depending on the storage size)
- Workload: 180TB/year
- MTBF: 1M hours
- Cache: 64 to 256MB (depending on the storage size)
- Suitable for: Up to 8-bay systems
- Warranty: 3 years
- Price: $185 for 8TB storage
- Capable enough for home and small office users
- Excellent data recovery features
- Fewer features on lower storage tiers
5. Western Digital WD Red Pro
Western Digital’s answer to the Seagate IronWolf Pro is among the best NAS hard drives suitable for businesses and demanding home offices. It goes all the way up to 22TB, allowing you to make the most of the available bays in your rack server. Like other professional hard drives, the WD Red Pro can also withstand vibrations in large NAS setups with up to two dozen drives running simultaneously. And if you’re still worried about its longevity, Western Digital takes care of hardware failures for a lengthy 5-year period.
While you get top-notch capabilities with the Red Pro drives, it’s better to avoid the base 2TB variant. All higher storage options get you a better overall experience with higher transfer speeds and cache size. The Red Pro’s price is slightly on the higher side when compared to the IronWolf Pro. However, it makes up for that (to a degree) with NASware 3.0 software that ensures better pairing with NAS enclosures to offer lower operating temperatures and power consumption, which will be particularly noticeable in large setups.
- Storage Capacity: 2 to 22TB
- Spindle speed: 7200 RPM
- Transfer rate: 164 to 272MB/s (depending on the storage size)
- Workload: 300TB/year
- MTBF: 1M hours
- Cache: 64 to 512MB (depending on the storage size)
- Suitable for: Up to 24-bay systems
- Warranty: 5 years
- Price: $255 for 8TB storage
- Suitable for commercial users
- Available in a wide range of storage sizes
- 2TB option is best avoided
- Costs more than the IronWolf Pro
6. Seagate Exos
Exos is Seagate’s separate lineup of enterprise HDDs suitable for large data centers and server rooms, like what you get with the WD Gold. Be it for performance consistency or speed, the Exos drives are counted among the best in the business. And to offer more versatility to its technically inclined enterprise clients, Seagate offers these drives in SATA and SAS arrangements.
SAS basically allows the drive to read and write simultaneously, thus speeding up its operations. If you have a specific need for SAS-based hard drives, then it makes sense to pick those up. But bear in mind that the price quickly mounts for SAS drives. Most small and even medium-sized businesses would be perfectly fine with standard SATA drives, saving them a substantial upfront cost.
This versatility is also a bane for Exos drives as they’re available in multiple variants, which can add to the confusion for the consumers. The newer X series Exos drives (X16, X18, and X20) have minor differences in maximum transfer speeds and power consumption, but they only start from 12TB. For anything lower than 12TB, you will have to go for Exos 7E8 or 7E10 drives. Each of these generations is offered in SATA and SAS configurations, further complicating Seagate’s enterprise lineup.
- Storage Capacity: 1 to 20TB
- Spindle speed: 7200 RPM
- Transfer rate: 215 to 285MB/s (depending on the drive variant)
- Workload: 550TB/year
- MTBF: 2 to 2.5M hours (depending on the drive variant)
- Cache: 128 to 256MB (depending on the drive variant)
- Suitable for: Unlimited bays
- Warranty: 5 years
- Price: $250 for 8TB storage (SATA)
- Full-fledged data server use
- Top-notch reliability and additional options for enterprise environment
- Confusing (and many) drive variants
- Doesn’t include Seagate’s data recovery service
7. Toshiba N300
For small NAS enclosures, Toshiba’s entry-level hard drives do the job pretty well. Pop a pair of these in your home office NAS, and you’ll never have to worry about slow file transfers ever again. Unlike other brands that skimp on the lower-end variants, Toshiba offers a generous amount of cache memory for these drives, helping the N300 touch 230+MB/s of transfer speed across storage sizes.
Toshiba is a trustworthy brand in the storage modules market. In fact, it is known for making white-label NAS HDDs for other popular brands, so you cannot go wrong with Toshiba. The only thing that doesn’t work in the N300’s favor is that it awkwardly sits in the middle of price segments. You can get a similar drive from Seagate for less or a better one for slightly more.
- Storage Capacity: 4 to 18TB
- Spindle speed: 7200 RPM
- Transfer rate: 232 to 281MB/s (depending on the storage size)
- Workload: 180TB/year
- MTBF: 1.2M hours
- Cache: 256 to 512MB (depending on the storage size)
- Suitable for: Up to 8-bay systems
- Warranty: 3 years
- Price: $205 for 8TB
- Good fit for home and small businesses
- High transfer speeds across storage sizes
- Slightly more expensive than the comparable IronWolf
8. Synology HAT5300
Synology is better known for its outstanding NAS enclosures and their accompanying software, but it also got into hard drives to offer a complete package in-house. The HAT5300 is designed to work in tandem with a Synology NAS and unlocks some additional features, like direct firmware updates through DSM. Catering to enterprise customers, these Synology drives offer all the bells and whistles we’ve seen on the WD Gold and Seagate Exos, including impressive workload capacity and an MTBF rating.
The HAT5300 is priced on the higher side when put up against other comparable hard drives from Seagate and Western Digital. While you don’t necessarily need to buy it for most Synology enclosures, some higher-end DiskStation models like the DS3622xs+ now require Synology HDDs and won’t show drive stats for other brands. This is definitely unreasonable but still your only option if you’re eyeing the DiskStation model mentioned above.
- Storage Capacity: 4 to 16TB
- Spindle speed: 7200 RPM
- Transfer rate: 230 to 262MB/s (depending on the storage size)
- Workload: 550TB/year
- MTBF: 2 to 2.5M hours (depending on the storage size)
- Cache: 256 to 512MB (depending on the storage size)
- Suitable for: Unlimited bays
- Warranty: 5 years
- Price: $330 for 8TB
- Perfect match for high-end Synology NAS
- Enterprise-class performance
- It's expensive
What should you see when buying a NAS HDD?
Seagate and Western Digital enjoy a superb reputation in the world of hard drives, and it doesn’t matter which brand you go for. The only exception is some specific high-end Synology enclosures that require Synology hard drives to offer you a complete experience. For every other NAS, you should focus on the features and value the hard drives offer.
A more expensive professional-grade HDD with 7200 RPM spindle speed and healthy cache size (both help improve the transfer rates) will be a good pick for a demanding NAS setup. This includes businesses that need to constantly read and write large blocks of data to the drive or when a handful of team members are concurrently working on a project and accessing data from your NAS.
Meanwhile, most home users who want to host their own Plex server or small offices with only a couple of users accessing the files can easily get away with a budget pick like the WD Red and the Seagate IronWolf. These drives not only get you decent performance for your daily usage but are also quite affordable to get started on a budget.
For extra peace of mind, you can choose to go for professional drives even for your home setup, which will cost a bit more upfront but will get you a 5-year warranty and better reliability. And since these NAS HDDs come in the standard 3.5-inch size, you can also use them on your PC if you’re a heavy user (though make sure the BIOS supports them).
When choosing the right HDD capacity, make sure to check if it’s compatible with your NAS enclosure. For instance, most of the best Synology NAS can’t take any drive over 16TB. Additionally, you must account for redundancy when determining the number of drives and the storage pool. In a two-drive system with RAID 1, you will essentially lose half of the total installed capacity to data security. In contrast, a four-bay NAS with RAID 5 basically means you’re left with three drives’ worth of usable space.
And once you’ve found the right hard drive, getting started with a NAS is very simple. These hard drives are plug-and-play devices and don’t require any special knowledge in the case of a pre-built NAS. You can just pop these HDDs into the slots, and just like that, you’ll be good to go!