Network-attached storage (NAS) enclosures and drives can cost a small fortune, especially when looking at more powerful servers and higher-capacity storage drives. It's possible to spend anywhere between $200 and $2,000 on the best NAS, depending on what you want to use the server for and how much data you have to store. Thankfully, saving money on drives and enclosures is easy by taking advantage of sales that take place throughout the year. We'll compile a list of only the best deals on NAS enclosures and drives right here, allowing you to build your own smart storage for less.

Best NAS deals

Source: TerraMaster TerraMaster F4-210 $232 $290 Save $58 TerraMaster is currently offering $58 off its four-bay NAS until July 23. This brings the cost of the enclosure down to just $232, which is great for such a NAS with an ARM processor and support for up to 80TB of storage. $232 at Newegg

Source: QNAP QNAP TS-130 $110 $139 Save $29 The QNAP TS-130 has just one drive bay and an ARM processor, but this is a great choice for those purchasing their first NAS or one for simply stashing some files. You can save $29 right now on Amazon. $110 at Amazon

Source: Seagate Seagate IronWolf Pro (8TB) $197 $267 Save $70 It's possible to save a lot on Seagate's IronWolf 8TB NAS HDD. This is the cheapest we've seen this drive, according to CamelCamelCamel, costing just $0.02 per GB. $197 at Amazon

Source: Seagate Seagate IronWolf 8TB $150 $170 Save $20 If you don't need all the advanced features of Seagate's IronWolf Pro series of NAS drives, the same capacity non-Pro drive is on sale for $150 with a discount code applied on Newegg. $150 at Newegg

FAQ

Q: When do the best NAS deals happen?

There are NAS deals taking place throughout the year, but when do the very best discounts go live? This all depends on the manufacturer and retailer. Online stores such as Amazon and Newegg often discount NAS during sales events like Black Friday, but you can find deals on some enclosures andstorage drives throughout the year. Amazon and Newegg tend to have the best NAS-related deals.

Q: How to tell if it's a good deal?

When shopping around, we highly recommend using browser extensions and websites such as CamelCamelCamel. Using these tools will show the price history of a product and help you determine whether the current discount is good enough to make the purchase.