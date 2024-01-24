If you're not currently on an MVNO plan, you're probably paying way too much for wireless. MVNOs, or mobile virtual network operators, are smaller companies that piggyback on the networks of larger carriers. The idea is that without all the overhead of maintaining a cellular network, or thousands of retail stores, these virtual carriers can offer nationwide coverage at a significant savings—and they do. Unless you're on a heavily discounted family plan with 3, 4, 5+ lines, chances are you could cut your wireless bill in half by switching to an MVNO.

Switching to an MVNO is just like switching to any other wireless carrier. You can keep your same phone number (in most cases), and if your phone is unlocked and compatible with the new network, you can keep it too. You just have to decide which carrier you want to go with, and which plan is right for you. To get you started, we've put together a list of our favorite MVNO deals and promotions going on right now, which you can find below.

Best MVNO deals in 2024

There are plenty of MVNO deals going on right now. The best discounts are reserved for those who are bringing over their own phone and phone number, so your best bet is to focus on the carriers that work with your current (unlocked) phone. Mint Mobile has discounted all of its plans down to $15, but it's only good for the first 3 months, and you have to pay it all up front. Both Visible and Metro by T-Mobile have promotional unlimited 5G plans for $20 per month, and Visible is promising to lock in the price for 24 months. Finally, for those looking for deals on new smartphones, check out Boost and Google Fi, which are each offering a plethora of handset deals.

Mint Mobile $15/month for 3 months - unlimited data Mint Mobile is right now discounting the first 3 months of service for new customers down to $15, regardless of what plan you go with. So whether you need 5GB of monthly data, or unlimited, it's just $15/month for the first 3 months. Note that you have to pay the $45 upfront, and after 3 months the prices return to normal. See at Mint Mobile

Visible Use coupon code VISIBLE24 $20/month for 24 months - unlimited data Visible, by Verizon, is running a promotion right now that offers notable discounts on its 2 plans for the next 2 years. The base Visible plan is down $5, to $20/month, and the more premium Visible+ plan is just $35/month—a $10 per month savings. You'll need to use promo code VISIBLE24 at checkout to ensure the discount, and again, the prices return to normal after 24 months. See at Visible

Google Fi $700 back on the Pixel 8 Pro w/ Unlimited Plus plan Google Fi isn't offering any plan-specific discounts at the moment, but it does have some nice phone promotions going. Right now you can get up to $700 back in monthly bill credits when you purchase a new Galaxy, Pixel, or Motorola smartphone. See at Google Fi

Metro by T-Mobile $25/month w/ AutoPay - unlimited data T-Mobile's Metro is offering its unlimited 5G plan for just $25 per month for those bringing their own phone and keeping their original number. It's actually $30 for the first month, and $25 per month after that if you are willing to set up AutoPay. The plan includes unlimited 5G data, talk and text, as well as exclusive perks like access to the T-Mobile Tuesdays program. See at Metro by T-Mobile

Boost Mobile $12.50/month for 1 month ($25 after) - unlimited data Boost Mobile is taking 50% off the first month of its unlimited plans for new customers, meaning your first bill could be as low as $12.50. It also has some nice deals running right now on mid-range Android phones, like the new Motorola Edge+, so there are multiple ways to save here. See at Boost Mobile

US Mobile $15/month for 3 months - unlimited data US Mobile has two offers running right now for new customers. The first is for those keeping their phone numbers, and it's a 30-day free trial + up to $100 in prepaid gift cards (conditions apply). The second deal is for those getting new numbers, and it's $45 for your first 3 months of service. That's $15 per month for unlimited data, talk and text, 5G mmWave, and 10GB Hotspot data. See at US Mobile