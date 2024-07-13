The Motorola Razr+ (2024) has some important all-around updates compared to the Razr+ (2023), with one of the most important being for wireless charging. While the 2023 model was limited to a mere 5W, the 2024 Razr+ supports a zippy 15W wireless charging speed, making it a truly practical option to keep your phone topped up throughout the day.

However, the 2024 Razr+'s unique folding design means the wireless charging coil is positioned lower on the back, presenting compatibility issues with many vertical-standing chargers. The good news is several excellent wireless chargers cater specifically to folding flip phones like the Razr+. So, whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option, a high-end model, or something specifically tailored for your flip phone, there are plenty of options for you.

Best overall Anker Powerwave II 15W Wireless Charger The Anker Powerwave II is the ultimate no-nonsense wireless charger, making it our top pick. It can automatically switch from 5W to 15W charging speeds, ensuring your Razr+ charges at its highest-rated speed. Anti-slip silicone rings ensure your phone stays perfectly aligned for optimal charging, even if it vibrates. To top it off, the PowerWave II comes with a power adapter and a 5-foot power cord. $30 at Amazon $30 at Anker

Premium pick Motorola TurboPower 15W Wireless Charging Stand For a first-party solution that perfectly complements your Razr+, consider the TurboPower charging stand, which can deliver the fastest 15W charging speeds. The stand's charging coils support both landscape and upright phone positioning, allowing you to charge your Razr+ in both folded and unfolded positions. While it doesn't include a wall adapter, its USB-C input enables you to use any cable and charger. However, to achieve its full 15W charging potential, use a higher-rated wall charger. $40 at Amazon

Best value NewQ 15W Wireless Charger (2-Pack) If you're looking for an affordable charging solution, the NewQ 2-Pack is an excellent choice. This bundle provides two charging pads, allowing you to charge your Razr+ in multiple locations or keep one as a spare. The pads feature a fabric leather surface for a soft touch and deliver up to 15W of fast charging. While a wall adapter isn't included, NewQ thoughtfully provides two USB-C to USB-C cables and two USB-C to USB-A adapters for added flexibility. $20 at Amazon

Mophie Universal Wireless Charging Hub Mophie's wireless charging hub combines a wireless charging pad with two USB-A ports and one 20W USB-C port. This means you can charge up to four devices at once, making it perfect for busy households. The wireless pad can charge your phone even if it's in a case up to 3mm thick, and while the wireless charging speed is capped at 10W, its convenience and versatility make it a valuable addition to any tech-savvy user's setup. $20 at Amazon

RGBTron Foldable Wireless Charging Station Designed with flip phones like the Moto Razr+ in mind, this 2-in-1 wireless charger features a short vertical stand, which allows you to prop up your Razr and charge it in both folded and unfolded positions. The stand can fold flat when needed, making it perfect for on-the-go charging. It also features a dedicated charging pad for smartwatches. The package comes with everything you need to get started, including a 20W PD charging adapter and a USB Type-C cable. $26 at Amazon

iHome iW18 While it may not offer the fastest charging speeds at 10W, the iHome charger stands out with its integrated alarm clock, making it a great bedside companion. You can choose from three optional alarm schedules: weekdays only, weekends only, or all seven days. The clock display features adjustable brightness levels, ensuring it suits the lighting in your room. The charger also includes a handy USB-A port for charging an additional device, although it's limited to super-slow 5W speeds. $50 at Amazon

Spigen Wireless 15W Wireless Charging Pad Spigen delivers another excellent product with the ArcField charger. It can output the maximum 15W charge for your Razr+ and charge other devices by adjusting its output between 5W and 15W. It features double non-slip pads to keep your phone securely in place. You don't have to worry about removing your phone case, either, as it supports cases up to 5mm thick (excluding cases with attachments). The charger also comes with a 6.6-foot USB-C cable. $35 at Amazon $50 at Spigen

Mooas Wireless Charging Nightlight Who said wireless chargers need to be plain-looking? The Mooas nightlight is available in three different colors and features a semicircular LED bar that adds a futuristic vibe to any setup. The nightlight offers three adjustable brightness levels, easily controlled with a simple touch. The LED bar can also be adjusted up to 180 degrees, providing flexibility for directing the light. Oh, and before we forget, it can charge your Razr+ at up to 15W wireless charging speeds. $27 at Amazon

SwanScout Wireless Charger $22 $25 Save $3 Crafted specifically for clamshell foldable phones like the Razr+, the SwanScout 501S boasts a foldable design that functions as both a stand and a pad. Its wireless charging speed is limited to 10W, but the charger can power up your phone even with a case on, as long as it's under 5mm thick. The package includes a 1.5m USB-C to USB-C cable, but you'll need your own 18W wall adapter for optimal charging performance. $22 at Amazon

Choosing the best wireless charger for the Motorola Razr+

When choosing the best wireless charger for your Razr+ (2024), charging speed is, of course, the primary consideration; look for chargers that offer up to 15W charging to maximize efficiency. The next thing to consider is how and where you'll use your charger. For travel, a compact and foldable design might be ideal. For a more permanent setup on a bedside table or desk, check out a larger or more stylish charger.

Compatibility with protective cases is important, too, especially if you use a case regularly; opt for a charger that can handle thicker cases without requiring removal. Additional features, such as the ability to charge other devices like smartwatches or wireless earbuds alongside your phone, can be highly beneficial.

Our favorite Razr+ wireless chargers

The Anker PowerWave II is a great versatile pick for its exceptional balance of performance and value. It offers up to 15W fast wireless charging, the non-slip pads ensure your phone stays in place, and it comes with a power adapter and power cord.

For those who prefer first-party accessories, the Motorola TurboPower stand is our premium choice. It provides 15W wireless charging and supports both landscape and upright phone positioning, perfect for accommodating your Razr+ in its folded and unfolded positions.

If you're on a budget or looking for multiple charging stations, the NewQ Wireless Charging Pad 2-Pack offers excellent value. With two charging pads and two USB-C cables included, you can conveniently charge your Razr+ in different locations or have a backup ready whenever you need it.

Finally, for those who need to charge multiple devices simultaneously, the Mophie Wireless Charging Hub is a versatile powerhouse that can keep your entire tech arsenal powered up.