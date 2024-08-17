The Motorola Razr+ (2024) is one of the best foldable smartphones you can buy right now. It not only costs less than the new Galaxy Z Flip 6, but it also features a larger cover display, a dual camera setup, faster charging, excellent build quality, and flagship specifications.

While the specifications of the new Razr+ (2024) are great, it’s worth noting that, like most other flip phones, it’s made of glass, aluminum, and has a plastic front cover. Given you’re likely to open the phone numerous times a day, we recommend protecting at least the cover display with a screen protector. These can protect your shiny new toy from scratches, scuffs, and even accidental drops.

Best overall IQShield Film Screen Protector for Razr+ (2024) The IQShield Film Screen Protector is an excellent option that keeps both the cover and main displays clear and safe from everyday wear. It has an easy and bubble-free installation, a case-friendly design, and a seamless fit that is non-yellowing and leaves the displays accurate and transparent. $10 at Amazon

Premium pick ZAGG Fusion Curve Film Protector for Razr+ (2024) ZAGG’s new Fusion Curve Film protector is made of hybrid polymer and recycled materials. It’s easy to apply and remove, and it protects against most dings and scuffs that you encounter daily. It’s crystal clear to maintain the device's original look and sensitivity, and it’s perfect if you’re looking for a more premium solution. $40 at Amazon

Best value Supershieldz Film Protector for Razr+ (2024) Supershieldz comes with a 2-pack, offering two screen protectors for the cover display, and two screen protectors for the main display. It’s a clear shield with high transparency, and real touch sensitivity that doesn’t affect the panel of your device. It provides great overall protection, and it’s easy to apply in just a few steps. $9 at Amazon

Suttkue Film Protector for Razr+ (2024) Suttkue might not have a conventional name, but it’s well-trusted among those who protect their devices. The pack comes with two main display, two cover display, and two camera lens protectors, which are easy to install and provide great overall protection for the entire Razr+ 2024. $13 at Amazon

ArmorSuit Film Screen Protector for Razr+ (2024) ArmorSuit’s screen protector kit for the Razr+ 2024 comes with two main display protectos, and two cover display protectors. It has self-repairing technology that helps eliminate minor scratches, it can reduce fingerprint smudging, and even protects against dust and other oils. They’re easy to install, and protect the device from general wear and tear. $11 at Amazon

Orzero Film Screen Protector for Razr+ (2024) Orzero’s triple pack, as the name implies, gives you three screen protectors for the main display. It’s ideal if you need multiple spare ones, or if you want to futureproof yourself. It’s easy to install, provides scratch resistance that prevents the main screen from getting damaged, and has complete clarity and an oleophobic coating that prevents fingerprints and oils from blemishing your screen. $8 at Amazon

Protect your screen and prevent scratches

No matter what you decide to go with, all of these screen protectors provide a great degree of coverage and protection from everyday wear and tear. Of course, some might offer more protection than others.

The IQShield is hands down the best and single most affordable option on the list. It comes with two screen protectors for the main display, and two for the cover display, for less than $10. It’s ideal for preventing everyday scratches and scuffs, and it’s case-friendly, too, meaning that once everything is combined, you can have full 360-degree protection, guarding your flip phone from all angles.

Zagg’s cover screen protector might be pricey, but it’s made of recycled and premium materials that could provide even more protection, which is very important since the cover screen will see a lot of action during the phone’s lifetime. If you’re looking for something more durable that can take a fight or two, this could be a great alternative.

Finally, the Supershieldz kit is an excellent choice to spend your hard-earned cash on. It comes with two screen protectors for the main display, and two for the cover display, and both are easy to remove. They also guard your screens from everyday wear and tear, while ensuring they remain accurate and completely transparent. If you want something cheap that doesn’t sacrifice quality, this is the one to go for.