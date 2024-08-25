Foldables keep getting better, and the Motorola Razr+ (2024) is a fine example. Not only is it one of the best flip phones, it's also a testament to a modern foldable's durability without sacrificing style. Despite its vegan leather finish, dazzling 4-inch cover display, and smooth curved corners, Motorola kept its 2024 Razr+ resilient with an IPX8 rating, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on the display, and tweaked hinge for sturdiness.

So, it can be trusted to take the brunt of a fall, right? Not a chance. You'll want to get a reliable case to provide the extra durability your Razr+ needs, and to keep it looking pretty for far longer. To ensure it keeps its shine, we've cast our net to find the best Motorola Razr+ (2024) cases around.

Best overall Motorola Razr+ 2024 Protective Case The Motorola Razr+ 2024 Protective Case is the company's very own phone case, meaning you can expect a precise fit and style for your foldable. Coming in four color options to reflect each color the Razr+ comes in, the case offers unique accent flecks thanks to its polycarbonate material, making it fashionable, yet durable against scratches and accidental drops. While it's not the most affordable Razr+ phone case, it's still the go-to phone case for Motorola's stylish flip phone. $30 at Motorola $30 at Amazon

Premium pick Poetic Spartan for Motorola Razr+ (2024) Poetic is known for rugged phone cases, and it has turned its attention to the Razr+ (2024). Offering complete protection against drops and scratches, including the hinge, the Poetic Spartan is a sturdy, elegant case that ensures your Razr+ never sees a scratch. Its handy kickstand allows for easy placement on all surfaces and its raised edges keep the cover display from getting scratches. It's bulkier than most, but this is the case to get for 360-degree protection. $35 at Poetic

Best value FNTCase for Motorola Razr+ (2024) If you value affordability above all else, you don't have to settle for a flimsy case thanks to the FNTCASE for Motorola Razr+ (2024). Its simple, yet practical design fits firmly on the foldable, and it's comfortable to hold with its matte coating. Its polycarbonate material can resist drops and scratches, and it even offers an antioxidant layer to keep stains at bay. A firm grip also means it won't be so easy to drop. $13 at Amazon

BSNRM for Motorola Razr+ (2024) With the BSNRM cover for your Razr+ (2024), you'll get a leather matte design that keeps the foldable protected from scrapes and drops. Its PC material offers great impact resistance, while making the flip phone comfortable to hold. It even comes with a built-in 9H tempered glass cover protector for the cover display. However, it can be hard to swipe up on the cover screen, so unless you use this function often, it's hard to go wrong with this option. $25 at Amazon

Motorola Razr+ 2024 Adjustable Cross Body Case To compliment the Razr+ (2024)'s style, Motorola provides a secure and fashionable way to carry the foldable around. Using the same leather material as the phone's design, the adjustable crossbody case offers slightly more protection from scrapes, but even better protection from falls thanks to its strap. Aiming to bring style over function, this case is fit for those who prefer to keep their Razr+ on them at all times rather than in their pockets. $50 at Motorola

Fin2feel Magnetic Case for Motorola Razr+ (2024) Fin2feel's magnetic case gives your Razr+ (2024) precise wireless charging thanks to its built-in magnets, offering a secure charge through MagSafe or Qi chargers. Plus, if you prefer a case that doesn't take away from the foldable's design, Fin2feel's clear case delivers the solution. With shockproof protection on all four corners and raised edges, it's a durable phone case worth its affordable price. Its fit is known to be a bit imprecise, but it will still keep your Razr+ protected. $16 at Amazon

Protect your Razr+ (2024) with a sturdy and flexible case

Clamshell-style foldables are far from indestructible, even if their durability has progressed over the years. The Motorola Razr+ (2024) is no exception; an accidental drop on hard pavement can spell doom, and dust-proofing is still a problem to be addressed. That's why the Razr+ (2024) requires an extra layer of protection, and our selection of reliable phone cases can provide just that.

For a combination of style and durability, the Motorola Razr+ 2024 Protective Case will efficiently do the job. Its polycarbonate make protects the phone from scraps and drops, and it offers an extra touch of style thanks to its unique flecks that are different to each phone cover. It also comes in four colors to match the Razr+'s attractive color selection, meaning you won't cover up one of the foldable's best assets.

If you can stretch the budget for complete protection (including the hinge), the Poetic Spartan for the Motorola Razr+ (2024) will do the job. This rugged case keeps the foldable out of harm's way with its sturdy build, plus raised edges to prevent potential scratches. It's on the bulky side, but its sleek enough to comfortably fit in your hand or pockets. Its hinge also doubles as a kickstand, making it easy to sit on any surface to watch shows.

It's hard to go wrong with a budget phone cover, especially if it's affordable enough to grab more than one. The FNTCase for Motorola Razr+ (2024) fits that mold. Its polycarbonate design is simple, but durable enough to stop any nasty scratches, and its matte finish makes it comfortable to hold without feeling like it'll slip out of your hand. It isn't the most stylish, but it still makes the Razr+ (2024)'s cover display shine.

Nobody likes seeing a scratch on their brand-new smartphone, so get that Razr+ (2024) protected with a phone cover. If you're in the market for other worthwhile accessories, these wireless chargers for the Razr+ (2024) will point you in the right direction.