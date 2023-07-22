The Razr+ is an exciting new addition to Motorola's foldable lineup. It has several enticing features, including the relatively large 3.6-inch cover screen. And sure, the phone itself has plenty to offer, like good performance. But by adding a few accessories, you can improve your Razr+ experience a lot. For example, you can get an excellent case and screen protector to keep it safe, a power bank to juice it up on the go, or a pair of earbuds to listen to your favorite music or podcasts. Choose one or all of these handpicked Motorola Razr+ accessories to enhance your experience.

Need power on the go? The Charmast Portable Power Bank has got you covered. This 10,000mAh power bank packs enough battery backup, offering your phone more than one full charge without being unwieldy. It can also be juiced up using a USB-C, Micro-USB, or lightning cable. And you get USB-C and USB-A outputs to top up your phone or a mobile accessory. Unfortunately, though, it can only offer 20W PD charging.

Although the Razr+ only supports 5W wireless charging, a Qi charger can conveniently top up your phone. iOttie's iON Wireless Duo is an excellent wireless charger to juice up your phone and wireless earbuds. It has a stand-type spot for the phone and a pad-type slot for the earbuds. Additionally, the wireless charger has an elegant design with a fabric-wrapped stand.

Zagg is no stranger to making screen protectors. So it's no surprise the company's InvisibleShield Fusion Curve for the Motorola Razr+ is a top-notch cover screen protector. It uses a flexible hybrid polymer to match the display's curved edges. Plus, thanks to its crystal clear look and glass-like feel, there is no impact on screen clarity and touch response. Moreover, it's relatively easy to apply, thanks to the bundled tool.

Available in several exciting colors, the Anker 643 cable is great for fast charging and data transfer. It supports up to 100W charging, which is more than enough for the Razr+. You'll also get USB 2.0 data transfer speeds, which are plenty for the phone as well. This cable is durable and can withstand up to 25,000 bends. And unlike most basic USB-C cables, the Anker offering looks and feels great.

Sony WF-1000XM4 are our pick for the best wireless earbuds in 2023, and for good reason. After all, they offer impressive active noise cancellation, excellent sound quality, and relatively long battery life. So, if you want a pair of wireless earbuds for the Razr+, it's hard to go wrong with the Sony offering. The WF-1000XM4 also allow you to use Alexa or Google Assistant hands-free and have foam tips instead of silicone ones.

Motorola uses USB Power Delivery to offer 30W fast charging on the Razr+. And known for its solid power bricks, Anker offers this cute little 511 charger which is perfect for the phone. It can deliver up to 30W of power and comes with a single Type-C port. The Anker power brick also has foldable pins for easy storage and is available in several exciting colors to match your style.

If you are looking to juice up your Razr+ in your vehicle, this Baseus car charger is a great option. It has two USB ports, including one Type-C and one Type-A, which you can use to charge your phone and one other device, such as your tablet, e-reader, or wireless earbuds. Moreover, it supports both USB PD and QuickCharge fast charging protocols.

The Google Pixel Watch is a sleek, compact smartwatch that will go well with your Razr+. It has all the sensors and smart features you may want, including NFC for contactless payments and all the Google goodies like Assistant and Maps. There is also Fitbit integration for health and fitness tracking. The Pixel Watch is available in both Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + LTE variants.

The Gear4 Bridgetown is a solid case for the Motorola Razr+. It protects your phone without impacting the phone's seamless functionality. And unlike many other cases on the market that leave the hinge unprotected, Bridgetown covers the hinge and delivers up to 10 feet of drop protection. It's also wireless charging compatible and uses plant-based plastic and an anti-microbial coating. Unfortunately, though, the case is only available in one color.

Enhance your Motorola flip phone experience

The Motorola Razr+ is an excellent foldable phone that deserves some great accessories. This is why our recommendations include some of the best options you can buy right now. For example, the Gear4 Bridgetown Case is a solid choice to keep the phone safe. It can withstand drops from as high as 10 feet and has a hinge cover to leave nothing unprotected.

Similarly, the Google Pixel Watch could be a fantastic phone companion. This premium smartwatch looks excellent and has all the necessary health and fitness features. Since it comes from Google itself, you can expect it to get all the new software goodies almost immediately.

Among other options, the Baseus car charger is an incredible value at under $20. It can help you juice up the Razr+ at top speed right in your car. It also has an extra USB-A port to charge other phones or mobile accessories.

Lastly, the Anker 511 Charger (Nano 3) is great if you are looking for a wall charger. It's compact, available in multiple colors, and can deliver up to 30W power.