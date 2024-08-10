The Motorola Razr (2024) has a lot to like, including its two OLED displays, which are brighter than last year's model and deliver a good experience. The cover screen is also bigger and much more usable now. But while the phone ships with a pre-applied screen protector on the primary display, the cover display has no such luck. So, to ensure it also remains safe, it's best to invest in a screen protector. Here are our top picks.

Best overall Supershieldz Screen Protector for Motorola Razr (2024) This tempered glass screen protector from Supershieldz is a great option to keep the cover display safe. It offers edge-to-edge coverage and perfectly accommodates the phone's curved edges. The screen protector also has a black border to match the display's bezels and offers a seamless viewing experience. While there's no bundled alignment tool, the company ships two protectors in each pack, providing a backup in case of any installation mishaps. $12 at Amazon

Premium pick Zagg Fusion Curve for Motorola Razr (2024) The Zagg Fusion Curve is a hybrid polymer-based screen protector that will keep the Razr's screen display safe from bumps, dents, and scratches. Its flexible construction and curved edges ensure full display coverage. The included alignment tray aids in the installation, reducing wastage due to mishaps and providing a secure and precise fit. Moreover, it doesn't impact the display clarity or touch response, ensuring a reliable performance. $40 at Amazon $40 at ZAGG

Best value Zeking Screen Protector for Motorola Razr (2024) Made from a TPU film, the Zeking Screen Protector is flexible and easily wraps around the curved edges of the Razr (2024) cover display. It keeps the display safe from scratches and other blemishes, but more importantly, thanks to its self-healing nature, it can recover from minor abrasions over time. $9 at Amazon

ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Anti-Glare Film for Motorola Razr (2024) Although Motorola has increased the brightness of the Razr cover display, it still has some trouble with glare and reflections. So, if you want an anti-glare screen protector, this ArmorSuit offering is your best bet. It has a matte finish to reduce glare and reflections in bright environments, and it'll protect the display from everyday mishaps. Notably, the company also ships a screen protector for the primary display, though it's best to avoid it. $12 at Amazon

Damondy Tempered Glass for Motorola Razr (2024) The Damondy Tempered Glass protector is a good choice if you want superior scratch resistance and complete coverage of the Razr cover display. It also has an oleophobic coating to prevent smudges from ruining the display. Another good thing about the Damondy offering is the supplied lens protectors, which will keep the two main cameras safe from scratches and other blemishes. Moreover, the company ships five screen protectors to deal with any installation mishaps or future requirements. $14 at Amazon

ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Clear Film for Motorola Razr (2024) The ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Clear Film is another excellent TPU screen protector for the Razr (2024). It offers full coverage of the secondary display, protecting it from bumps, dents, and scratches. It also has self-healing properties to gradually repair minor blemishes. In other features, the MilitaryShield Clear Film has an oleophobic coating to repel fingerprint smudges. Finally, while it comes with a primary screen protector, it's best to avoid it and stick with the cover screen guard you're here for. $12 at Amazon

Why aren't we recommending screen protectors for the primary display?

Like other foldable phones, the Razr's primary flexible display comes with a factory-applied screen protector. It offers essential protection against scratches and dents, so you don't need another screen protector. Moreover, adding another screen guard over the existing one may impact the touch response.

Additionally, the company recommends against removing the factory-applied screen protector, as you may damage the screen. So, leave the pre-applied screen protector in place and get one to keep the cover display safe, since it doesn't come with a pre-applied protector. If the pre-applied screen protector is damaged or peeling off, the best course of action is to contact the company for a fix.

Keep the Razr (2024) cover display safe with top screen protectors

There are a variety of high-quality cover screen protectors for the Razr (2024). Our top recommendation is the Supershieldz Screen Protector, which is made from tempered glass and offers superior scratch resistance and protection from everyday mishaps compared to TPU- and PET-based protectors. It also provides full display coverage and has curved edges to fit the screen perfectly.

But if you want an alignment tool to aid in installation, your best bet is Zagg's Fusion Curve. It uses a hybrid polymer to keep the Razr display safe, ships with an alignment frame, and it's also made from 100% recycled materials — if that's important for you.

Among other options, the Zeking Screen Protector uses TPU material and has self-healing properties to recover from minor blemishes. Its flexible nature also allows it to easily fit the curved edges of the display.

Finally, you can consider the ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Anti-Glare Film to get better visibility in high-brightness environments while protecting the display. No matter which one you choose, just know that your phone's cover display will be efficiently protected.