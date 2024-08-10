The Motorola Razr (2024) is arguably the best value-for-money flip phone you can buy right now. It brings several upgrades over its predecessor and shares quite a few quality-of-life improvements with its more expensive sibling, the Razr+ (2024). The phone is also reasonably durable, with an improved hinge and IPX8 water resistance. Still, if you want to ensure it enjoys a sufficiently long lifespan, it's best to cover it with a case.

Fortunately, there are several high-quality case options for the Motorola Razr (2024). Here are our top picks to get you started.

Best overall Poetic Spartan for Motorola Razr (2024) There's a lot to like about the Poetic Spartan. This rugged case offers solid protection against everyday mishaps and has a built-in hinge cover. You'll also be happy to know that the hinge cover doubles as a kickstand for hands-free media consumption. In other highlights, the case supports wireless charging and has precise cutouts for easy access to the buttons and the USB-C port. Additionally, you get raised edges around the cover display to stop it from getting scratched. $35 at Amazon $35 at Poetic

Best value FNTCase Protective Cover for Motorola Razr (2024) $10 $13 Save $3 The Protective Cover from FNTCase is an excellent budget option for Razr (2024) owners, as its relatively slim and lightweight construction doesn't add too much bulk to your phone. Despite that, it offers 14-feet drop protection and keeps the phone safe from bumps, dents, and scratches. The case also has a matte finish that resists fingerprint smudges. Moreover, you get raised edges and support for wireless charging. $10 at Amazon $13 at FNTCase

Premium pick Torro Leather Case for Motorola Razr (2024) $25 $40 Save $15 Built from genuine top-grain cowhide leather, this Torro case looks elegant and premium. The red stitching on the black leather enhances the overall aesthetic of the case. It also has a polycarbonate frame and microfiber lining to deliver solid protection against bumps, dents, impacts, and scratches. Additionally, the case supports wireless charging and features raised edges around the cover display. Sadly, there is only one color option. $25 at Amazon $40 at Torro

Motorola Protective Case for Razr (2024) If you prefer first-party accessories over third-party offerings, you'll like this official Motorola Protective Case for the Razr (2024). This slim and lightweight case is built from polycarbonate and offers a snug fit and reasonable protection against everyday accidents. It's available in three colors, each designed to complement one of the Razr (2024) colors. Unfortunately, it lacks hinge protection. $30 at Amazon $30 at Motorola

Foluu Ultra Slim Case for Motorola Razr (2024) Available in five exciting colors, the Foluu Ultra Slim Case for the Razr (2024) is an excellent and affordable way to change the look of your new flip phone while adding some protection. It has a sleek design and features raised edges to protect the cover display and camera setup. The Foluu case is also wireless charging compatible, but lacks hinge protection. $13 at Amazon

ITSkins Hybrid R for Motorola Razr (2024) The ITSkins Hybrid R is a rugged clear case for the Motorola Razr (2024) that allows you to flaunt the phone's beautiful design and color while keeping it protected. The case offers 10-foot drop protection and has textured sides to enhance the grip. The company has also added anti-yellowing material to the case to ensure it doesn't turn yellow as you use it, a problem often faced by cheap clear cases. $40 at Motorola

Top cases to keep the Razr (2024) safe

The Razr (2024) is an excellent clamshell-style foldable that deserves the best protection. That's why Poetic's Spartan is our top pick for the phone. It's a rugged case that delivers top-notch protection, including a hinge cover, a feature missing from most Razr (2024) cases. Moreover, the hinge cover doubles as a kickstand. You can also choose from two color options.

The Torro Leather Cover is perfect if you want something a little more elegant and premium. It's made from genuine top-grain leather and features a polycarbonate shell to protect the phone. The case's red stitching over the black leather looks sleek and enhances the look.

Budget-conscious buyers will appreciate FNTCase's Protective Cover. Despite its relatively slim and lightweight construction, the case offers 10-foot drop protection and a matte finish to resist fingerprint smudges.

Finally, you can consider the official Motorola Case if you want a first-party accessory, the ITSkins Hybrid R to flaunt the Razr (2024) design and colorway, or the FNTCase Protective Cover for a budget-friendly yet protective option. Each case has its unique features, so choose the one that best suits your needs and preferences.