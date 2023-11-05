The Motorola Razr 2023 is finally here, and it's positioned to be the US market's cheapest foldable. While it's not quite as fully featured as the Razr+, the sacrifices it makes seem pretty reasonable. Most notably, the 3.6-inch outer display has been replaced with a thinner "ticker display." On the upside, that means that the vanilla Razr can include a larger battery that should last significantly longer than its counterpart in the Razr+.

It's enough to earn the phone a spot on our list of the best foldable phones, so you'll certainly want to keep its 6.9-inch screen safe from harm regardless.

With the phone so new, at the time of writing there are virtually no dedicated screen protectors available for the vanilla Razr. However, it's the exact same size as the Razr+, so that phone's screen protectors will fit the inside display just fine. You may end up with extra protectors for the Razr+'s larger external screen you don't need, but we've picked models where you're not paying much extra for the bits you don't need.