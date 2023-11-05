The Motorola Razr 2023 is finally here, and it's positioned to be the US market's cheapest foldable. While it's not quite as fully featured as the Razr+, the sacrifices it makes seem pretty reasonable. Most notably, the 3.6-inch outer display has been replaced with a thinner "ticker display." On the upside, that means that the vanilla Razr can include a larger battery that should last significantly longer than its counterpart in the Razr+.
It's enough to earn the phone a spot on our list of the best foldable phones, so you'll certainly want to keep its 6.9-inch screen safe from harm regardless.
With the phone so new, at the time of writing there are virtually no dedicated screen protectors available for the vanilla Razr. However, it's the exact same size as the Razr+, so that phone's screen protectors will fit the inside display just fine. You may end up with extra protectors for the Razr+'s larger external screen you don't need, but we've picked models where you're not paying much extra for the bits you don't need.
-
DeltaShield Screen Protector For Razr+Best overall
-
ArmorSuit Screen Protector for Razr+Premium pick
-
Supershieldz Screen Protector For Razr+Best value
-
Source: Miimall
Miimall Privacy Screen Protector for Motorola Razr+ (2023)Best privacy screen
-
IQShield Screen Protector for Razr+
-
DeltaShield Screen Protector For Razr+Best overall
Protect your Motorola Razr display from scratches, dirt, and fingerprints with the DeltaShield screen protector made of clear TPU film with an oleophobic coating. Like most other TPU-based screen protectors, it also has self-healing technology to make minor scratches and scruffs disappear over time. The screen protector is case-compatible, but some people may find it tricky to install, as it uses a wet install.
-
ArmorSuit Screen Protector for Razr+Premium pick
ArmorSuit is known for its excellent device protection products, and the company’s offering for the Moto Razr and Razr+ has all the hallmarks of a quality product. The company markets these made-in-the-USA screen protectors under the MilitaryShield brand. This combines Armorsuit’s advanced self-repairing technology with comprehensive protection against dust, oil, and fingerprint smudges. Designed to last, this screen protector doesn’t yellow over time.
-
Supershieldz Screen Protector For Razr+Best value$9 $11 Save $2
Supershieldz is known for its bang-for-the-buck screen protectors, and the company's Razr offering is no exception. Its TPU guards promise to keep scratches and scrapes at bay without impacting the clarity or touch responsiveness. This pack also includes a pair of protectors, so you'll have a spare if you have trouble with the installation.
-
Source: Miimall
Miimall Privacy Screen Protector for Motorola Razr+ (2023)Best privacy screen
Keep both your data and your display safe with this handy privacy screen from Miimall. It's made from flexible, self-healing TPU to protect the screen from scrapes, scratches, and scuffs, and it's also designed to prevent viewing except from a direct angle, wich means you won't have to worry about people peering over your shoulder on the bus or subway.
-
IQShield Screen Protector for Razr+
The IQShield screen protector is another excellent TPU-based screen guard for the 2023 Razr and Razr+. It includes protector films for both displays and has an oleophobic coating to resist fingerprint smudges. It comes with an anti-bubble adhesive to make sure it stays in place without any unsightly blemishes beneath the protector itself.
-
Skinomi MatteSkin For Razr+
If you don't like glossy screen guards and prefer matte options, you'll like Skinomi's MatteSkin for the Razr and Razr+. It's designed to reduce glare and keep the screen readable in bright environments, plus it has self-healing properties to recover from minor abrasions. It's also designed to resist dust and smudges from fingerprints.
-
Source: Orzero
Orzero Screen Protector for Razr (2023)$7 $8 Save $1
If you're looking for a very simple, effective screen protector at a ridiculously low price, consider this three-pack from Orzero. It'll protect your display with edge-to-edge PET film, is hydrophobic, oleophobic, and designed to protect against scrapes and scratches. It is one of the cheapest screen protectors available for the Razr and Razr+.
The best screen protector for your Motorola Razr
An important new entry in the foldable revolution, the 2023 Razr's low price will mean even broader adoption of this exciting new smartphone form factor. That said, while it may be more affordable than other foldables, it's still hardly cheap, so choose a screen protector to ensure it remains as glossy and clear as the day you bought it.
Our top pick is a great balance of price and protection. The Delta Shield package will reliably keep your screen scratch, dust, water, and oil-free.
For just a smidge more, ArmorSuit's military shield TPU is guaranteed to keep your phone display crystal clear and blemish-free. Or, grab the Supershieldz option to save yourself even more scratch.