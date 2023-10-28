Cases for folding phones have always been a challenge, not just from an engineering perspective but also from a commercial one. The Motorola Razr (2023) is the first flip-style phone in the United States to start at less than $900, sits among the best folding phones , and as the lower of Motorola's two clamshell foldable, it's been significantly harder to find cases for. We received this phone months later than Europe did, and while cases are starting to pick up a little more these last two weeks, we've had to hunt high and low to pull together the best Motorola Razr cases you can buy today. As a quick note before we begin, always make sure to check the shipping dates of a case before you add it to your cart. While many cases have moved up ship times significantly in the last week, there are still just as many that won't arrive until mid-November until December.

The Razr's missed out on many diverse case designs that we see for the Razr+ and Galaxy Z Flip 5. Thankfully, we still at least get some fun models like this Niuuro Ring Case to give us an easier way to both pull it out of our pocket and keep it in our hands.

This PU leather case looks puffy in the render, but it feels lithe in the hand and shouldn't bulk up your Razr. The hard plastic shell will keep it firmly affixed to your Moto Razr and scratch-free.

This is what I affectionately call a candy shell case, because these sleek, hard plastic covers are like the delectable sugar coating on M&Ms and Skittles. Available in red and blue, the Foluu Slim Fit will keep your Razr free of scratches, nicks, and blemishes, as well as light impact resistance.

There are no real leather cases for the Moto Razr, but this case can at least mimic the feel of leather almost as well as the Razr's actual backplate. Available in black and purple, this case also features a microfiber lining to make sure no sand scratches up your phone's natural pleather exterior.

Heavy-duty cases have been even more difficult to find than normal Razr cases, but Kukoufey's Bracket Shell gives us almost everything we could ever need. Serving as a ring grip, kickstand, and magnetic plate for magnetic car mounts, this multifunction case also allows you to completely cover up the cameras and cover display and keep it safe from scratches.

Like the other candy shell cases I mention in this guide, this transparent polycarbonate Razr case won't do too much against drops, but it will add grip and scratch protection. But because it's crystal clear instead of candy-colored, this Foluu case allows you to boldly show your Razr's natural colors instead of covering it up.

Crystal clear cases show every detail of your phone but tend to be smudge magnets. Frosted, translucent cases like Motorola's official Razr case age more gracefully over time, and because this comes in Lilac and Sage, you can enhance your phone's color with a new dimension or go for the normal clear and lighten things up.

Even among slim snap-ons, Nakedcellphone (hey, I didn't pick the name) stands out thanks to its microgrid texturing across the back, adding much-needed grip. There's also a whopping eight colorways, including this lovely teal and even camo. The corners may seem unprotected with the gaps, but the shape should let the case break instead of your phone in a drop.

The best Motorola Razr cases balance slimness and style

For most cases, a medium to semi-heavy-duty case doesn't add much bulk to a phone, and because the phone is one static slab, it's easier for cases to conform to the corner and stay put with a sculpted TPU bumper. For a folding phone's case, we can't rely on such bumpers to keep the case in place, and when the phone is closed, it adds twice the thickness to the phone than a normal phone's case. This means that while we need a case for protection, the thinness of the case is extra important.

This is why most Razr cases — from Motorola's own Frosted Case to Foluu's Slim Fit and beyond — are hard plastic shells rather than TPU. Thermoplastic polyurethane offers more flexibility for easily getting a case on and off, as well as more impact resistance, but it usually needs to be thicker than candy shell cases are, and they're more prone to shifting around, which is a death sentence for a Razr case that needs to stay perfectly in place and line up both sides perfectly. We miss out on the extra grip TPU cases usually get, but the Nakedcellphone Slim Hard Shell at least gives us its waffle patterning across the back for extra purchase.

While the color variety on the Nakedcellphone is commendable, for the Razr, with its unique colors and even faux leather texturing, clear options like the Foluu Clear Case allow us to take advantage of the existing sophistication while still giving us the core protection we need for our digital lifelines.