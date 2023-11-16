Already capable of so much, including operating as a hands-free, propped-up folding device that doesn't require a kickstand of any kind, the newest Razr's retro charm can only benefit from the presence of an advanced accessory ecosystem. With the ability to customize and enhance the Razr's nostalgic looks and modern appeal, just the right accessory will take that special relationship you have with your radically engineered folding phone to the next level.

In a plot twist that surprised no one, the Motorola Razr 2023 has doubled down on its foldable design, returning us to a yesteryear aesthetic that's somehow both nostalgic and modern. The clamshell form factor is as iconic as ever, but this iteration is backed by cutting-edge display technologies, including that spectacular folding display. Let's not forget the addition of an uber-handy external 1.5-inch OLED display. It's the perfect wingman for the folding screen and one of the best foldable options available.

While on the road, there’s no reason to confine your Razr to a pocket when you can assign it pride of place in the secure grip of an iOttie Easy One Touch 6 Car Mount. The universal mounting system attaches to available car dash or windshield surfaces via a pivoting arm. That arm telescopes and adjusts to ensure optimal screen viewing, and it promotes one-touch operability, so there’s no fussing with fiddly knobs while driving.

Foldable pins are just the beginning when you pick up a feature-packed Anker 511. The little charger-that-could is built around GaN technology, so its tiny size hides a whopping 30W of fast charging, giving your devices a lightning-quick energy boost that's perfect for your on-the-go lifestyle. Say goodbye to sluggish Razr charging times. With this space-saving energy champ plugged in, your folding phone is ready for action in no time.

USB-C to USB-C cables are often the weak link in a super-advanced technology circuit. What’s the point of a state-of-the-art Razr and a highly-rated power brick if the power cord connecting them is made of shoddy materials? Defying this issue, Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro Flex is braided for strength and durability. Supporting USB-C PD and built to provide raw, uninterrupted energy input, the cable simply won’t tangle or break.

A slim, rubber-coated charging pad is just the ticket, with the Spigen ArcField on hand to deliver a fast, wirelessly served fix of power to your temporarily comatose Razr. Juiced by a 15W charging output, your compact clamshell device is soon restored, even if dressed in a 5mm thick case. Unfortunately, although equipped with desirable features like overheat protection, a power brick for the charging pad is not included in the box.

Whether you’re stuck in a crowd or have your hands full at a coffee shop, your Google Pixel 2 has you covered. The pebble-shaped smart timepiece, once paired with a Motorola Razr, integrates the best features of Fitbit, tracks cardiac data, and relays notifications directly to an easy-to-read black display. More than a Razr sidekick, the wrist-worn tech tracks all manner of health metrics and now includes a skin temperature sensor, too.

Unlike most phone protective enclosures, the Cresee Case isn’t your run-of-the-mill impact-absorbing skin. It features a deliberately included break in the middle, all the better to prevent interference with the phone’s best-selling foldable design. Its impact-defying PC shell has a matte surface, perfect for an enhanced grip, and it’s fitted with precisely engineered cutouts, so both screens fit snugly within its slender confines.

Although sticker shock is likely, it’s a feeling that’s tempered after you’ve listened to your new Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds. Sound reproduction is remarkably clear as it exits the ergonomically engineered buds, and best-in-class active noise cancellation circuitry mutes all outside sound, leaving you to focus purely on the rich mids and rumbling bass tones. For calls, crisp conversations are made possible by advanced noise reduction algorithms.

Since the Anker Powercore III is a slender wireless charger with cut-the-cord street creds, there are no physical limitations to worry about. Your Razr moves within range of the attractively finished charging pad and receives a jolt of revitalizing energy. Like the foldable phone, it recharges; it’s a true on-the-go marvel packed with 5W wireless recharging oomph, integrated USB-C and USB-A ports, and numerous safety features.

Bringing the best Motorola Razr 2023 accessories into the fold

Just because a Motorola Razr doesn't use the frequently employed sleek and slender oblong form factor chosen by most smartphone manufacturers, that doesn't mean this innovative folding phone should be left out in the cold. Fortunately, when it comes to useful accessories, the Motorola Razr 2023 doesn't disappoint. In addition, wireless chargers, wrist accessories, and mounting systems exist, too. In short, every aspect of your mobile living experience is catered to, many of them provided by some titans in the accessorizing game, including Belkin and Anker.

As this modern take on the clamshell form isn't being poorly treated by less-than-capable brands, you can probably rest assured that there's a trusted product line with a reliable accessory you're going to want. Our overall choice for one that instantly improves your user experience is the Anker PowerCore III. Yes, the 4200mAh inside the lightweight Razr lasts all day, but it'll inevitably run low, which is exactly when you need the services of an equally portable on-the-go power pack.

After the Razr's energy needs are catered for, we turn to gear that sets a more sophisticated, high-end tone. These are the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds, a set of ANC Bluetooth-connecting premium accessories that you won't regret buying, assuming you have the hard cash available to make them your own, of course. At the opposite end of the price spectrum, entering budget territory, a Cresee Case for your Motorola Razr 2023 infuses it with cool style and PC-reinforced impact protection. It's a value-conscious purchase that doesn't compromise quality or defensive case durability.

Elevating the modern clamshell user experience

Talking about "quality," that's the one feature immediately apparent on all of these accessories, as each one improves and enhances your connection to your phone. They allow you to recognize the Razr's ties to the past while empathizing with its connections to the present. And that present is all about slim but shock-resistant cases, wireless chargers, immersive Bluetooth-connected sound reproduction, and oh-so-much more.

Equipped with even one of these carefully curated Razr accessories, you're not just giving your phone a treat — you're elevating it by gifting your new, ultra-compact folding wingman a whole new level of sophistication and style. The result? A truly refined phone with newly enhanced functions, something that charges fast and expands its features to other parts of your body, including your wrists and ears. What's not to like?