There are a lot of different options when it comes to smartphones. And while Motorola might not be in the spotlight all that much lately, it still offers a wide range of devices, delivering something for every budget. The brand has its Razr line of foldables for those who are looking for something more ambitious, along with its Moto G and Edge series devices that deliver unique experiences in their own right.

If you want to check out some fantastic Android phones that's great for everyday use, then Motorola's offerings are going to be right up your alley. Of course, in addition to a massive selection of handsets, one of the most alluring aspects of Motorola's devices are the prices, with spectacular discounts on some of its best handsets that can save you a lot of money. So let's go ahead and check out these deals.

Best Motorola phone deals

Motorola Razr+ (2023) Save $300 $700 $1000 Save $300 If you're looking for a foldable phone that's not going to cost you an arm and a leg, then the Razr is going to be just for you. The device has a fantastic 6.9-inch foldable display, along with a large 3.6-inch screen on the outside. Right now you can score $300 off for a limited time. $700 at Amazon $700 at Best Buy $700 at Motorola

Motorola Razr (2023) $500 $700 Save $200 The Motorola Razr is one of the most affordable foldables on the market in 2024. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 7 processor and has a beautiful internal display, along with a small outer screen. It's powered by a Snapdragon 7 processor and has a large battery for all-day use. It now comes in at just $500 for a limited time. $500 at Amazon $500 at Best Buy $500 at Motorola

Motorola Edge+ (2023) Save $200 $600 $800 Save $200 The Motorola Edge+ delivers top-end performance with its 8 Gen 2 processor and features a fantastic curved AMOLED display. You also get a set of excellent cameras that are great for everyday use and a price that comes in at just $700 for a limited time. $700 at Amazon $600 at Best Buy $600 at Motorola

Motorola Edge (2023) $350 $500 Save $150 The Motorola Edge (2023) is an affordable mid-range device with a vibrant and large 144Hz OLED display and good performance thanks to its MediaTek Dimensity 7030 SoC. Furthermore, it also has a dual camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and delivers a fantastic software experience. $350 at Amazon $350 at Best Buy $350 at Motorola

Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) $250 $400 Save $150 This Moto G Stylus 5G is one of the most affordable phones on the market in 2024 that comes with a stylus. While it doesn't have the most impressive design, the phone does have a fantastic 120Hz display, along with great battery life. $250 at Amazon $250 at Best Buy $250 at Motorola

Moto G 5G (2023) $170 $250 Save $80 The Moto G 5G is a budget device that delivers on all fronts. The device feels good in hand and looks good too. It also has ample power thanks to its Snapdragon processor and the software experience is great. $170 at Amazon $170 at Best Buy $170 at Motorola

When should you buy a Motorola phone?

It's never a bad time to buy a new Motorola phone, as the company generally offers steep discounts on most of its products all throughout the year. As you can see, the brand has a variety of devices available, and best of all, they are offered at a wide range of prices, with most being quite affordable. So, whether you're looking for a new foldable, or a phone that can last up to two days, Motorola is going to be the way to go.

Where to buy a Motorola phone?

Well, as you can see, Motorola phones are carried by Amazon and Best Buy, and can also be found directly through Motorola's website. For the most part, you're not going to see price differences here, with each retailer offering the same discount across all phones. Of course, if you're someone that wants to see or touch the phone before buying it, Best Buy is going to be the best option.

If you're looking to get the phone in your hand the quickest, then Amazon is going to be the best option thanks to the brand's fast shipping. And you can always go with Motorola as well, with the company offering added incentives when trading in phones. Regardless of where you purchase your Motorola phone, you can't go wrong.