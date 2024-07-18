The Motorola Edge (2024), the successor to our current pick for the best value-for-money Motorola phone, features a stunning 6.6-inch POLED panel; it's vibrant colors and deep blacks make it a standout feature of the phone. However, the beauty of this display can be easily marred by even the smallest scratches, making the need for a reliable screen protector a top priority.

Given the relatively low popularity of the Motorola Edge series, finding suitable accessories can be challenging. However, we've managed to unearth some of the best screen protectors that are a perfect match for this phone.

Best overall Supershieldz Clear Shield for Motorola Edge (2024) $8 $9 Save $1 Supershieldz, a trusted name in screen protectors, delivers with the Clear Shield for the Motorola Edge (2024). This TPU screen guard not only provides robust protection against scratches and scuffs, but also ensures the display's clarity and touch response remain unaffected. Its flexible TPU construction guarantees a seamless fit to the display's curved edges, and with two screen protectors in each pack, you're covered in case of any installation mishaps. $8 at Amazon

Premium pick GoTo Flex Screen Protector for Motorola Edge (2024) Even if you didn’t purchase your Motorola Edge (2024) from T-Mobile, you can still enjoy the high-quality GoTo Flex Screen Protector from the carrier’s GoTo brand. One of the standout features of this offering is the included installation tray, which allows you to apply the protector smoothly without worrying about bubbles or other installation issues. The GoTo Flex will also effectively protect your phone’s OLED display from dents, scratches, and other blemishes. $40 at T-Mobile

Best tempered glass Viesup Glass Protector for Motorola Edge (2024) Designed to perfectly match the shape of the Motorola Edge (2024), the Viesup Glass Protector is a great way to keep the display safe. As the name suggests, it’s a tempered glass protector, offering better protection than plastic films. It also has superb clarity and touch response. But remember, under-display fingerprint sensors don’t typically play well with glass screen protectors. So, if you want a perfectly functional fingerprint sensor, it's better to stick with TPU and PET films. $13 at Amazon

Suttkue Screen Protector for Motorola Edge (2024) This Suttkue Screen Protector is another excellent option for protecting the Motorola Edge (2024) display. Made from PET material, it attaches seamlessly to the display's curved edges and keeps it safe. It’s also reasonably priced, and each pack includes two screen protectors. Another benefit of going with the Suttkue offering is that it won’t impact the functionality of the built-in fingerprint sensor. $10 at Amazon

Anbzsign TPU Screen Protector for Motorola Edge (2024) Besides keeping the Motorola Edge (2024) display safe from blemishes, the Anbzsign TPU Screen Protector features an oleophobic coating to stop fingerprint smudges from piling up. As a result, the OLED screen always looks clean and clear. The screen protector is also self-healing to recover from minor scratches and scuff marks. Moreover, each pack has two screen protectors, making it a good value. $10 at Amazon

Ranyi Glass Screen Protector for Motorola Edge (2024) Ranyi’s screen guard and camera lens protector combo promises complete peace of mind from bumps, dents, and other blemishes. The screen protector is made from tempered glass for superior resistance to scratches and includes an oleophobic coating to resist fingerprint smudges. It also offers complete screen coverage, accounting for the display’s curved edges. Moreover, you get three screen guards and lens protectors in each pack, giving you spares for the future. $12 at Amazon

Secure your Motorola Edge’s screen

Finding a solid screen protector for a display with curved edges or an under-screen fingerprint sensor is always tricky. Fortunately, there are many good options for protecting the beautiful OLED display of the Motorola Edge (2024).

We're particularly fond of the SuperShieldz Clean Shield. Made from TPU, it has no trouble with the display’s curved edges or the fingerprint sensor. It also comes from a reputable brand and is priced aggressively. Unfortunately, it lacks an installation frame to help with the application process.

If you want an installation frame, you can go with our premium pick: the GoTo Flex Screen Protector. The installation tray makes the whole process seamless, and you won’t have to worry about mishaps. It’ll also protect the display from dents, scratches, and scuff marks.

The PET screen protector from Suttkue is another high-quality product that doesn’t impact the fingerprint sensor and attaches perfectly to the Motorola Edge (2024) display. But if you prefer tempered glass over TPU or PET, you can choose the Viesup glass protector. It's made from tempered glass, which provides superior scratch resistance and impressive screen clarity.