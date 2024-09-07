With a gorgeous display and fantastic build quality, the Motorola Edge (2024) is a solid midrange phone. Its Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 is powerful enough for most daily tasks and light gaming, especially with the Edge’s 8GB of RAM. The Edge also gets excellent battery life from its 5,000mAh cell, and when it’s time to recharge, it sports 68W wired charging — great for topping off in a hurry.

Like older flagships, the Edge is thin and light, with its curved display tapering down to its aluminum frame. And while the Edge isn’t exactly delicate, it’s still a good idea to protect your investment with one of our top case picks, ensuring you’ll enjoy your Edge for years to come.

Best overall Poetic Guardian for Edge (2024) The Poetic Guardian for the Motorola Edge (2024) offers great grip protection for an affordable price. It features a rubber and polycarbonate construction, giving the Guardian texture along the frame. The case also has an anti-scratch clear back, allowing you to show off the design of your Edge. It includes a screen protector, but if you wish to use your own, pop in the extra included frame and add the protector of your choice. $21 at Amazon

Premium pick Zagg Luxe for Edge (2024) If you want a premium, durable case for your Motorola Edge (2024), the Zagg Luxe is worth a look. Its durable polyurethane construction includes graphene, making it more resistant to damage from drops up to 10 feet. It's a slim case, so it will only add a little bulk to your already slim Motorola Edge. It's also made from 100% recycled materials and comes with a lifetime limited warranty. $30 at Amazon

Best value Tudia Merge for Edge (2024) If you're looking for value and versatility in a case for your Motorola Edge (2024), the Tudia Merge has a lot to offer. It features a TPU construction that provides certified military drop protection, a raised edge to protect the camera array on your phone, and it's non-slip frame helps you keep a firm grip on it. Precise and tactile buttons enhance the experience, too. Tudia also offers a MagSafe compatible version for a couple of dollars more. $20 at Amazon

Motorola Hybrid Crystal Case for Edge (2024) The Motorola Hybrid Crystal Clear case for the Motorola Edge (2024) is a great choice for those who want to show off the eco-leather back of their phone. It features a clear TPU construction, is drop-tested up to 6 feet, and has an anti-yellowing formula to prevent discoloration from exposure to ultraviolet light. It's a precision fit case that will maintain the look of your Edge while giving it some added protection. $30 at Amazon

Poetic Revolution for Edge (2024) The Poetic Revolution case for the Motorola Edge (2024) offers colorful and versatile protection. Its synthetic rubber and polyurethane combination makes it durable, and it also provides a level of protection other cases on the list don't with its camera slide. When not in use, slide the camera protector over the array so you don't have to worry about scratching your lens. The Revolution also features a kickstand for watching content on the go. $23 at Amazon

HRWireless case for Edge (2024) HRWireless offers dual-layer protection for the Motorola Edge (2024) with its case, giving you a harder outer shell with a softer interior lining. It's shockproof and MagSafe compatible, giving you plenty of value for only $13. It comes in various colors, too, so you're not stuck with a black case forever. It'll do the job protecting your phone without breaking your wallet. $13 at Amazon

Choosing the best case for your Motorola Edge (2024)

It’s great that there are wallet-friendly case options for the Motorola Edge (2024), despite the lack of many case options overall. Our top pick, the Poetic Guardian, is a great mix of protection and value; it allows you to use the included screen protector for added security, but you can also swap out the frame and use a screen protector of your choice. Either way, you’re getting solid protection that shows off the look of your Motorola Edge.

If you’re comfortable spending a few more dollars, our premium pick, the Zagg Luxe, is worth a look. It includes graphene, making it more durable, and the Luxe is made from 100% recycled materials. It’ll protect your Edge from falls up to ten feet without adding much bulk. Zagg also offers a limited lifetime warranty for added peace of mind.

Our value pick, the Tudia Merge, features a durable TPU construction, earning it a military drop-test rating. It has precise and tactile buttons for a better feel and a non-slip frame, giving you a secure grip on your device; a raised edge protects your screen and the rear camera lenses. Tudia also sells a MagSafe-compatible version for a couple of extra dollars, enabling the use of your wireless accessories.

Regardless of the case you choose, though, you’ll get affordable protection for your Motorola Edge. Maybe pair it with a screen protector for even more safety.