Worry not; this list rounds up the best ones, from budget options like Belkin’s wireless charging pad to expensive but official ones like the Motorola TurboPower 68W. There’s a charger for every user.

Supporting 68W charging, the Motorola Edge (2023) is a delight for those anxious about their phone’s battery running out. Even if you prefer to go wireless , you can get up to 15W, so your phone is juiced up and ready to go in a couple of hours. However, to make the most of your Edge's daily use, you'll need a solid compatible charger that supports the device's maximum charging speed.

Prefer a power bank to a charger? Consider this one from OtterBox, a reliable name in the tech world. With a 15,000 mAh battery capacity, it can charge your phone several times over, making it especially useful for long journeys. It’s also quite convenient to use as it has an LED power indicator to show the charging status and battery life.

Here’s another wireless charger that’s easy on the wallet without compromising on features. It works with any Qi-enabled device and supports up to 10W charging, which isn’t the fastest, but enough to get the job done without spending a fortune. The best part here is that it works through phone cases, so you can just place the device on the pad and go about your day.

Another ideal option for travelers, the Anker USB-C 715 Nano II 65W Charger is lightweight and portable without compromising on power. Supporting 65W charging, it comes close to the phone’s maximum charging speed despite its tiny build. And its foldable plugs make it easy to carry, so it's suitable for people on the go.

Spigen is a trusted name in the tech world, so it's an easy choice (especially if you often travel and need to charge your device in the car). This car charger supports 65W charging, so you’re quite close to the phone’s top charging speed, ensuring your phone is juiced up before you reach your destination. The charger is also compatible with other devices (like laptops and tablets), making it a good long-term investment.

If you prefer wireless charging, Anker’s PowerWave smart charger could be your best bet, offering 5W, 7.5W, 10W, and 15W charging modes. The best part? You can continue using your phone while it's charging, and it can be placed vertically and horizontally to suit your task. This model is also compatible with all Qi-enabled devices, so you can share it with family and friends.

If you want a solid, high-power charger without burning a hole in your pocket, consider this Amazon Basics option. It offers 68W charging for a fraction of the typical price. This charger is one of the few options that can help you access the maximum charging speed possible for Motorola Edge (2023), and it’s also compatible with devices like laptops, tablets, and phones from other brands. Plus, it offers two ports for simultaneous charging. What else could you ask for?

You can’t go wrong with an official option, and that's where Motorola's TurboPower charger comes in. It offers fast charging for its Edge phone (and other devices like laptops and tablets), so it won't be tied up for long. But that’s not all. Along with Motorola, it’s compatible with Pixel, Samsung, and other phones, so you can share it with family and friends to justify the high cost.

As the name suggests, the Baseus PowerCombo is a full-service powerhouse. It supports 65W charging with multiple port options, including two USB-C and two USB-A ports. This way, the Motorola Edge (2023) and multiple additional devices can be replenished simultaneously. Despite the charger's comprehensive features, it isn’t bulky. It’s small and lightweight, which makes it ideal for at-home and on-the-go use.

The best Motorola Edge (2023) chargers

When browsing the best Motorola Edge (2023) chargers, look out for compatibility and charging speed. The device supports 68W charging, so go for chargers with 60W+ output to make the most of the phone's fast charging feature.

The Baseus PowerCombo 65W USB-C charging station does a pretty good job of harnessing that power, and that's why it sits at the top of this list. It's an easy choice considering how much value it offers for a reasonable price. This charger works with multiple devices simultaneously, so you can share it with family and friends to offset the cost and save time. Its 65W output also makes it faster and more powerful than other picks on the list.

But there's no denying that Motorla's own TurboPower 68W USB-C charger is a solid pick. It's made for the brand's devices, so it's a good investment. The official option supports the device's maximum charging potential, reducing the time the Edge (2023) is out of commission.

It can be on the expensive side, though, so if you want something cheaper but equally powerful, consider the Amazon Basics 68W Two-Port Wall Charger. It offers the same charging speed at a fraction of the cost. And there are good, value-priced options, if wireless charging is more your style, with the Belkin or Anker chargers.