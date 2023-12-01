All these features will certainly help it find a space among our best Motorola phone recommendations and are more than reason enough to warrant protection. So if you are buying the Edge (2023), you’ll want a case to shield it from everyday accidents. Here are the best picks to get started.

The Edge (2023) is a solid mid-range offering from Motorola. Also known as the Motorola Edge 40 in Europe and Asia, it packs a beautiful OLED display, a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7030 processor, and 256GB of storage. It also supports 68W fast charging and is rated IP68 for water and dust resistance .

If you don’t want to pay a premium for a first-party clear case, Cresee offers a good alternative with its Clear Cover for the Edge (2023) smartphone. It’s an excellent transparent model that features reinforced corners for drop protection. In addition, the case's flexible design makes it easier to install or remove. Moreover, the budget pricing makes the cover enticing for bargain hunters.

The CCSmall Rugged Shield is a great option if you want a heavy-duty case that doesn't shy away from an industrial design. It’s made from TPU for top-notch impact resistance and has raised edges to safeguard the screen and the camera module from scratches. Other highlights include wireless charging support, precise cutouts, and responsive buttons.

The Futanwei Liquid Silicone Case is a slim cover for the Motorola Edge (2023) that doesn’t add unnecessary bulk. It also has a clean design with a smooth finish that feels nice in the hand. Plus, the company added microfiber lining to ensure your phone is not scratched sitting in the case. This selection is also bundled with a lanyard that can be used as a hand strap.

The Ftonglogy Silicone Floral Case is unlike our other recommendations as it isn't basic or dull. Instead, it’s available in multiple graphics to make your phone stylish. Even with the graphics, the transparent cover doesn’t hide the Edge (2023)'s design or colorway. Plus, you’ll be happy to know it’s made from 100% recycled materials.

The Ranyi Armor Case is full of helpful features, making it a perfect companion for your phone. Most importantly, the case has a dual-layer construction to offer top-notch protection. You also get a sliding rear camera cover, a ring holder that doubles as a kickstand, and a built-in metal plate on the back. The metal plate can attach the phone to a magnetic car mount.

If you don’t want to spend the big bucks on your Edge (2023) case, the Aikcks TPU case is a good value. It has a reasonable cost but still has high-quality construction and a shockproof design. As a result, the case will protect the Edge (2023) from scratches, bumps, and impacts. You also get raised edges and precise cutouts.

This official Clear case from Motorola has a lot to like, as it offers a perfect fit and finish. It also allows you to protect the phone without hiding its design. The case has a hybrid construction made from polycarbonate and TPU materials, which keeps the phone safe from everyday mishaps. Plus, the company claims it can withstand drops from as high as 6 feet. Unfortunately, the first-party case is a bit expensive.

The KWmobile Case is a no-frills but excellent option for the Motorola Edge (2023). It uses a triple-layer construction to deliver solid protection while maintaining a slim design. It also supports wireless charging and has raised edges around the camera module for scratch protection. Finally, you can pick from four exciting colors, including the Petrol version pictured here.

The top cases and covers for the Motorola Edge (2023)

The Edge (2023) is undoubtedly a great mid-range option for Motorola fans. But it isn’t getting a lot of love from popular case manufacturers, at least for now. So, there aren't any brand-name options, but that doesn’t mean there is a lack of quality phone cases. For example, the KWmobile Case stands out as a top option. It has a clean design that includes three layers of materials to deliver solid protection. You can also choose from multiple color options.

But if you are willing to spend, you can get a first-party case offering from Motorola. It only comes in a clear variant, but you will get a perfect fit and finish without compatibility issues, as with any Motorola Edge (2023) accessories.

Value-conscious buyers will love the Aikcks TPU Case. It’s super cheap, slim, and easy to install. It’s also available in a few exciting color options. Finally, if you are looking for a rugged case, the CCSmall Rugged Shield and the Ranyi Armor Case are good options.