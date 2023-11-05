If you're already sold on the Motorola Edge (2023), there are plenty of accessories available to purchase such as cases, chargers, earbuds, and power banks that will make it even better to use.

The Motorola Edge (2023) is a stripped back version of the flagship Motorola Edge+ (2023) and is a great choice for those who are looking to purchase a more affordable Android smartphone . There are a lot of features to love about the Edge (2023), some of which are usually found on premium devices, such as its 144Hz curved pOLED display, vegan leather back, IP68 dust and water-resistant rating, and impressive 68W fast charging capability.

Baseus is known for its mobile accessories, including this 20,000mAh power bank that's handy when you need to charge on the go. It won't charge as fast as a wall adapter, but owners can expect to get up to 3 full charges from it. Its other features include support for USB Power Delivery and multiple input and output ports. It is also safe to take on a plane.

Although it has a slightly lower max power output than the Motorola TurboPower 68W USB-C Charger, the Anker 735 has the advantage of multiple ports and a foldable plug that makes it even more compact. With a 65W power rating, it will quickly recharge the battery of the Motorola Edge (2023) or other devices that support USB PD.

Even when away from a wall outlet, Motorola Edge (2023) owners can still fast charge their phones with the Ugreen 130W USB-C Car Charger. One of its two USB-C ports has a max power output of 100W, making it suitable for fast-charging the Motorola Edge (2023) and other high-powered devices like laptops when on the road.

For those times when one would rather not fiddle with a charging cable, knowing the Motorola Edge (2023) has support for wireless charging, even if slower than wired charging, can be comforting. The Spigen ArcField Wireless Charger has a max output of 15W, works even with a case slapped on the phone, and has a pretty long cable, so it can be placed on a desk or nightstand.

With the Motorola Protective Hybrid Clear Case, owners of the Edge (2023) not only get to protect their phones from scratches and drops from up to six feet, but also show off the phone's vegan leather back thanks to the case's transparent design. This is a slim and light case that doesn't add unnecessary bulk to the phone, and it also has an anti-yellowing additive to prevent discoloration.

Due to the Motorola Edge (2023)'s lack of an audio jack, a pair of wireless headphones is a necessity, and the JLab JBuds Mini offer a wireless audio experience on a budget. Available in a range of colorful hues, the earbuds can connect to two devices simultaneously. They also have a transparency mode, and their IP55 rating means they are great for workouts.

If you own a vehicle that supports Android Auto, albeit over a wired connection, then the Motorola Android MA1 Android Auto Adapter is the right accessory to purchase for a more convenient wire-free experience. This little dongle will connect over a wireless connection to the Motorola Edge (2023), allowing Android Auto to appear on the car's display.

The Motorola Edge (2023) charges at up to 68W, which makes the TurboPower 68W Wall Charger the perfect adapter to get the phone's battery from empty to full in the shortest possible time. Its use of GaN technology makes it compact, and the support for USB Power Delivery means it can be used to charge other USB-C devices.

Get the best out of the Edge (2023) with these accessories

Since most phones come with barely any accessories inside the box, buyers are left with no choice but to pick up one or two when purchasing a new phone. These can range from a case to protect the phone to a power bank to extend battery life.

In the case of the Motorola Edge (2023), the TurboPower 68W USB-C charger, which rightfully earns the best overall badge, is a necessity as the phone only comes with a USB cable in the box. The Motorola-branded charger isn't only compatible with Motorola's smartphone but other devices that support USB Power Delivery.

For those who are always behind the wheel and want a distraction-free driving experience but still want to get the best out of their phone, the Motorola MA1 Wireless Car Adapter satisfies that requirement. This little dongle allows users to not only use their phone hands-free but also enjoy the power of Android Auto wirelessly. Of course, this accessory is only useful if the car supports USB-enabled Android Auto.

The JLab JBuds Mini earbuds, which have earned the best value badge, are great to have. While the Motorola Edge (2023) has stereo speakers which can be great when watching a video on your phone when alone, these affordable earbuds will also provide a crisp audio experience when streaming shows or listening to a podcast. They also have a transparency mode for when you want to let in ambient noise, and there's Bluetooth Multipoint which lets you connect to your phone and computer simultaneously.