The issue here is that as great as the Razr+ is, it's still flying under the radar a little, and there aren't many cases available for it yet. But there are some, and these are the best ones. Also, take note that some of these cases are marketed for the Razr 40 Ultra, the name used for the 2023 Razr+ in international markets.

Move over, Samsung. While it's been three years since North America's seen a flagship Motorola smartphone, the new 2023 Moto Razr+ hits the ground running as arguably the best horizontal-foldable yet. Like all folding smartphones, it is, of course, pretty costly and worth keeping safe from damage.

The 2023 Razr+ is already pretty big when unfolded, so consider the Ranyi Holster if you want to keep it safe and accessible without adding bulk. It's made from dependable PU leather with a sturdy belt clip and durable elastic holding it tightly in place.

If you're not quite satisfied with the single-color 2023 Motorola Razr+, check out this snazzy cheetah-print case from Damondy. It keeps your device safe from nicks and scratches while lowering the risk of breakage from short drops, and it comes with a pair of tempered glass screen protectors for the outer display.

Also known as the Razr 40 Ultra, the Razr+ doesn't come in many colors, but the right case can get around that. MistWorld offers 10 options in a wide range of colors, and they're all quite affordable. There's no drop protection rating or fancy features, but the cases are reasonably protective.

The Razr+ looks good, but it is a tiny bit plain. To make up for that, check out this simple case from Futanwei that comes in either a carbon fiber pattern or a starry sky design. Both are available in four colors, and neither costs much.

While it looks overly simple, the BodyGuardz Refract is made from extremely high-quality plastic (recycled, no less) that promises to remain crystal clear for as long as it's around. With little drop protection, it's best for those who don't want to cover up the fancy looks of the Razr+.

It may look like a basic plastic sleeve, but this case from Zeking actually adds a thin TPU bumper that gives it better protection than most other options. Its transparent material resists yellowing, and it's hard to find a better deal than this one at less than $10.

Made from 100% aramid fiber, this fancy-looking case protects your new Razr+ better than most, despite lacking an official drop rating. It also has a better grip than nearly any other, which is perfect when you want to open your folding smartphone with one hand.

Gear4 makes a variety of top-quality cases for high-end phones, just like this Bridgetown model for the 2023 Moto Razr+. It's one of the few choices with a 10-foot drop rating, thanks in large part to its also-rare hinge design, which ensures your foldable will stay mechanically sound for years.

The top cases yet released for the 2023 Motorola Razr+

So far, we've got pretty slim pickings as far as cases go for Motorola's first North American flagship in years. But the ones in this list are just fine, whether you're looking for simple scratch protection or long-term hinge health. And, for what it's worth, we expect more big-name cases to hit the market for this novel foldable, but it probably won't be for a few weeks.

Our best overall pick, the Gear4 Bridgetown, got to its lofty ranking thanks to a hinge protector and the only official drop rating we've yet found on a new Razr+ case. Like the rest of Gear4's cases, it's made with impeccable precision, and we're pretty sure anybody would be satisfied with it, even though it's a bit expensive. For something less costly but almost as protective, check out Aioen's offering, which is made from flexible-yet-rugged carbon fiber weave and has a better grip than most. After all, if you don't drop your phone, it probably won't break.

But the Razr+ is by no means ugly (quite the opposite, really), so you might not want to cover it up. The best way to see through to your fancy foldable is with the BodyGuardz Refract, which is as clear as a clear case gets, and will stay that way thanks to premium materials. However, it offers little drop protection and has a high price, so it's only for those who are very confident using a flagship device safely. For a clear case that won't break the bank, you can't beat the one from Zeking, which also happens to offer more protection than any other clear case.