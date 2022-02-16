As phones get thinner, their screens get bigger, and their connectivity gets more robust, it's more important than ever to protect your device. The best way to do that is to invest in a quality case that keeps dust and moisture out, protects the body and screen from physical damage, and helps keep you from dropping your phone in the first place.

A little protection does a great deal toward extending the lifespan of the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G. It's a great phone due to its high performance and affordable price, so it's worth keeping it in one piece and free from cracks and scratches.

Editors choice 1. Jame Phone Case for Moto G Stylus 5G 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The first thing to know about the Jame Phone Case for Moto G Stylus 5G is that it hardly adds any bulk. There are raised edges of just over 1mm surrounding the screen and camera to provide added protection, but everything else is kept slim. In addition to easy access to all buttons and ports (including the headphone jack), it sports an integrated kickstand ring for watching videos on a flat surface and adding extra stability in your hand. There's even an internal metal sheet that lets you use magnetic phone holders, and the whole package costs only $15 with two screen protectors. Although the internal metal sheet lets you use magnetic mounts, it also prevents you from using wireless charging. Read More Specifications Brand: Jame

Jame Material: TPU, plastic, metal

TPU, plastic, metal Wireless Charging Support: No

No Price: $15

$15 Included Screen Protector: Yes Pros Remarkably slim

Raised edges to protect glass

Integrated kickstand Cons Doesn't allow wireless charging Buy This Product Jame Phone Case for Moto G Stylus 5G Shop at Amazon

2. Motorola Case for Moto G Stylus 5G 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon As the official model, Motorola's Moto G Stylus case is sure to be as form-fitting as possible. While there's no hard plastic to act as armor, the edges around the camera and screen are raised to prevent chips and scratches, whether you're just setting the phone down or in case it accidentally falls. At just $15, it's not exactly expensive, but keep in mind that all you're getting is a single piece of soft TPU. It offers just enough protection to keep the phone safe from bumps and minor drops, but it's not the absolute most protective case and doesn't come with any screen protectors. That also means it's a little easier to put on and take off than most other options — a selling point for some. Read More Specifications Brand: Motorola

Motorola Material: TPU

TPU Wireless Charging Support: Yes

Yes Included Screen Protector: No

No Price: $15 Pros Clean and classic design

Especially lightweight

Soft-touch TPU material

Adds minimal bulk Cons Doesn't come with a screen protector

No solid protective exterior Buy This Product Motorola Case for Moto G Stylus 5G Shop at Amazon

Best value 3. Qinmay Case for Moto G Stylus 5G 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon This next one is about as simple as they come. The Qinmay case sports a two-piece design of flexible TPU and hard plastic, with a high-traction texture on the back to ensure you don't drop it. Since there's no metal involved, it's suitable for wireless charging, and it comes with a pair of glass screen protectors. For just about $10 or less, it's hard to find a more cost-effective option. However, if you already have trouble fitting the Moto G Stylus into your bag, pocket, or backpack, this relatively bulky option won't make it any easier. Read More Specifications Brand: Qinmay

Qinmay Material: TPU, plastic

TPU, plastic Wireless Charging Support: Yes

Yes Included Screen Protector: Yes

Yes Price: $8 Pros Highly affordable

Easy to install

Great shock protection Cons Relatively bulky Buy This Product Qinmay Case for Moto G Stylus 5G Shop at Amazon

4. Poetic Guardian Case for Moto G Stylus 5G 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you like aggressively styled phone cases, this Poetic Guardian case is the one for you. The angular plastic accents and soft TPU lining come together to make this one of the most protective cases available. It's been thoroughly drop-tested, offering military-grade durability. The front and back pieces snap together to deliver complete protection to your device. It includes one front frame with a fixed plastic layer, but if you're not a fan of swiping and typing on plastic — something most of us aren't fond of — there's a second frame with no plastic that's designed to fit over a tempered glass screen protector. You'll have to supply it yourself, of course. Read More Specifications Brand: Poetic

Poetic Material: TPU, plastic

TPU, plastic Wireless Charging Support: Yes

Yes Included Screen Protector: Yes

Yes Price: $20 Pros Stylish, angular design

All-around shock protection

Helps prevent water damage Cons Plastic front cover is a dealbreaker for some Buy This Product Poetic Guardian Case for Moto G Stylus 5G Shop at Amazon

Premium pick 5. OtterBox Commuter Lite case for Moto G Stylus 5G 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The OtterBox Commuter Lite case for the Moto G Stylus is as rugged as you'd expect from the company. It's not flashy or fancy-looking, which is part of its appeal; it's perfect if you want to protect your new phone but don't necessarily want to stand out. The two-layer construction consists of a soft silicone sleeve and a plastic outer cover that snaps on securely. The only drawbacks are that it's not the most compact choice and, at $25, it's relatively costly compared to the competition. Read More Specifications Brand: OtterBox

OtterBox Material: Silicone, plastic

Silicone, plastic Wireless Charging Support: Yes

Yes Included Screen Protector: No

No Price: $25 Pros Extremely durable

Sensible and professional appearance

Allows wireless charging Cons Doesn't include a screen protector

Only available in black Buy This Product OtterBox Commuter Lite case for Moto G Stylus 5G Shop at Amazon

6. LeYi Phone Case for Moto G Stylus 5G 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon For exceptional protection from shock and moisture at an affordable price of $10, it's hard to beat this LeYi case. Unlike most of the entries on this list, it consists of separate front and rear pieces that clip together firmly and help prevent dust and water from getting anywhere near the phone's body. A pair of glass screen protectors means you won't have to worry much about scratches or chips. The soft-touch silicone back protects your device from bumps and drops while also offering plenty of traction. Keep in mind that if you like to use your phone with just one hand, this case will make that more challenging because it is relatively thick. Read More Specifications Brand: LeYi

LeYi Material: Silicone, plastic, glass

Silicone, plastic, glass Wireless Charging Support: Yes

Yes Included Screen Protector: Yes, 2X

Yes, 2X Price: $13 Pros Full-body shock protection

Enhanced water resistance

Several colors to choose from Cons One of the bulkiest options Buy This Product LeYi Phone Case for Moto G Stylus 5G Shop at Amazon

7. Body Glove Case for Moto G Stylus 5G 7.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Best Buy Made from premium gel rubber, this Body Glove case for the Moto G Stylus is probably the softest protective case on the market. It does a good job protecting the corners and edges from dents, and a raised lip on the back keeps the camera safe. The only possible downside to consider is that it doesn't do as good of a job protecting the screen as hard plastic models do. Also, it doesn't come with a screen protector, so you'll have to supply your own. Read More Specifications Brand: Body Glove

Body Glove Material: Gel rubber

Gel rubber Wireless Charging Support: Yes

Yes Included Screen Protector: No

No Price: $16 Pros Particularly simple installation

Adds almost no weight

Has a lot of grip Cons Below-average screen protection Buy This Product Body Glove Case for Moto G Stylus 5G Shop at Best Buy

8. Foluu Moto G Stylus 5G Case 7.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Foluu Moto G Stylus 5G case is undoubtedly an interesting one. While most cases have some kind of color or at least an opaque black finish, this one's entirely transparent, so you can see the fine details of the phone's craftsmanship. Its simplicity means it's also highly affordable and lightweight. Some users might find certain gestures or swipes that require the entire screen difficult to perform along the edges of the screen. If you don't want to obscure the looks of your new smartphone, though, this one is definitely worth considering. Read More Specifications Brand: Foluu

Foluu Material: Silicone

Silicone Wireless Charging Support: Yes

Yes Included Screen Protector: Yes

Yes Price: $9 Pros Extremely minimalist construction

Shows off the phone's design

Weighs next to nothing

Costs very little Cons Not everybody likes the look

May interfere with some swiping or gesture functions Buy This Product Foluu Moto G Stylus 5G Case Shop at Amazon

9. SaharaCase Military Kickstand Case for the Moto G Stylus 5G 7.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Best Buy If you want the most durable case on the market for your shiny new phone, the SaharaCase Military Kickstand series is worth a look. While it's pretty costly at $30, it looks and feels like an especially sturdy piece of equipment. It offers excellent shock protection and makes no compromises in terms of materials or precision. The tradeoff for such outstanding craftsmanship is that it's awfully bulky compared to most others, and it adds a not-insignificant amount of weight to an already hefty smartphone. But if you're okay with providing your own screen protector and want supurb long-term drop protection, this might be your best bet. Read More Specifications Brand: SaharaCase

SaharaCase Material: Plastic, TPU, metal

Plastic, TPU, metal Wireless Charging Support: No

No Included Screen Protector: No

No Price: $30 Pros Impressively rugged

Extremely durable kickstand

Very easy to grip securely Cons Includes no screen protection

Bulky and heavy Buy This Product SaharaCase Military Kickstand Case for the Moto G Stylus 5G Shop at Best Buy

10. JXVM Case for Moto G Stylus 5G 7.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The JXVM Moto G Stylus case sports a pretty conventional case designed to fit Motorola's new midrange 5G smartphone. With a thicker TPU layer than much of the competition and air buffer zones in the corners, it's the perfect choice for anybody who has a consistent habit of dropping their device. Aside from a simple black color scheme, you can choose from bright green and purple accents to set your phone apart from everybody else's. The only potential negative is that it adds a decent amount of bulk, making it that much harder to fit your phone in your pocket. Read More Specifications Brand: JXVM

JXVM Material: TPU, plastic

TPU, plastic Wireless Charging Support: Yes

Yes Included Screen Protector: Yes

Yes Price: $13 Pros Buttons are easy to use

Above-average protection from drops

Comes in a few bright colors Cons Thicker than most others Buy This Product JXVM Case for Moto G Stylus 5G Shop at Amazon

As you can see, there are a decent variety of cases available for the Moto G Stylus 5G. Unfortunately, anyone who wants to waterproof their device will have to keep waiting — we couldn't find any underwater-ready options. Still, these cases should keep your phone safe from everyday drops, falls, and breaks.

We hope you like the items we recommend and discuss! AndroidPolice has affiliate and sponsored partnerships, so we receive a share of the revenue from some of your purchases. This won’t affect the price you pay and helps us offer the best product recommendations.

Share Share Tweet Email