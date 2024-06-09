The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is a premium-looking budget phone, and one of the few remaining handsets with a built-in stylus. It's ideal for those who aren't looking to spend $1,300 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and simply want a model that gets the job done, especially for work and multitasking.

While the Moto G Stylus sports a silicone polymer leather back, it’s still prone to scratches, and the display is still made of glass. As such, it can easily scratch and crack, which is precisely why you should choose one of these great cases.

Poetic Revolution for Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) Best overall The Poetic Revolution Moto G Stylus (2024) case is the best overall model because of its rugged construction, built-in screen protector, kickstand, and camera slider. This case offers enhanced protection, evidenced by its military-grade drop-tested, impact-resistant, and scratch-proof design. It'll guard the phone against all types of damage and is available in multiple colors. $17 at Amazon

Foluu Clear Case for Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) Best value This Foluu's clear Moto G Stylus (2024) case is a great option if you’re on a budget, and want to show the phone's design. It’s made of durable silicone with reinforced corners to absorb shocks more efficiently. The case is also slim and lightweight, adding virtually no extra bulk to your device. $9 at Amazon

Motorola Textured Case for Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) Premium pick Motorola's first-party case for the Moto G Stylus (2024) might cost more than other standard cases, but it offers a unique textured exterior that sets it apart, providing a grippy surface to prevent mishaps. It’s lightweight, fits snugly, and keeps all ports, cutouts, and buttons accessible. The raised bezels on the front and back even keep the display and cameras safe from damage. $20 at Motorola

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro for Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) Promoted pick In partnership with Supcase Supcase’s Unicorn Beetle Pro is already a household name in the case business. It offers a heavy-duty variant for the Moto G Stylus (2024) case, offering a rugged construction, a built-in screen protector, and a detachable belt clip that acts as a kickstand. The UBP offers rugged and stylish protection, ensuring the G Stylus remains safe from scratches and other potential damage. $25 at Amazon

TUDIA DualShield for Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) Tudia's DualShield case for the Moto G Stylus (2024) offers raised edges that protect the camera and display from accidental drops and scuffs. It's enhanced with non-slip ridges to improve the grip and tactile buttons for a great user experience. It also comes in multiple unique colors to offer your daily driver a bit of personality. $17 at Amazon

FNTCASE Rugged for Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) The FNTCASE is a rugged case option for the Moto G Stylus 5G. It’s made of durable PC and TPU materials, has raised bezels, and even includes a tempered glass screen protector. In terms of strength, it offers up to 15 feet of military-grade drop protection to accommodate all lifestyles and adventures. $8 at Amazon

Protect your Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) with a case

The Poetic Revolution is the best overall choice, especially if you’re looking for a rugged case that includes all the essentials to keep the Moto G Stylus (2024) safe from everyday wear and tear, as well as heavy falls and impacts. It has a great design, a rugged look and feel, and even a built-in screen protector.

The Foluu clear case is great if you’re on a budget. It’s slim and lightweight, and while it might not offer the same level of protection as the Poetic or Supcase, it’s ideal for those seeking an unobtrusive, minimalist design. Its clear style also puts the Moto G Stylus (2024) on full display.

Finally, if you’re looking for an ergonomic case with a unique textured design and precise fit, the Motorola Textured case is a viable alternative. It offers great general overall protection, and it’s a first-party product, so it'll have a compatible style and the same great build quality as the device itself.