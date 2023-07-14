Motorola’s newest announced Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 model is looking like a solid mid-range Android phone. It’s unclear if it’ll make the list of our favorite Android phones at any point, but it's still a great mid-range option for Android users to check out. If you’re planning on picking up this charming new Motorola device, you’re going to want to make sure you have the right level of protection to keep it looking good for years to come. To help make that easier, we’ll go over some of the best Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 screen protectors to help keep your display looking crystal clear, even if you drop it.

The LYWHL Tempered Glass Screen Protector offers both front screen protection and aluminum alloy camera lens protectors. The display protector is touch-sensitive, ensuring your phone operates at maximum touch capacity despite having extra protection on top of it. The high transparency screen makes sure your protective cover never gets in the way, and the company says its thinner design is case friendly.

UniqueMe is a relatively unknown name in the mobile accessories market, but you shouldn’t write them off. This two-pack offers a camera lens protector for the phone’s 50MP camera and thick tempered glass screen protectors with precise cutouts for the front-facing camera. The company claims that the protector is up to 10x stronger than others, while its curved corners ensure it fits every inch of your device.

Privacy is extremely important in this day and age, and Zeking’s Privacy Screen Protector offers solid protection with an added bonus: a great anti-spy film to help keep onlookers from peeking at your messages or apps over your shoulder. This package also comes with privacy protectors for your phone’s cameras, which help protect you all around.

Supershieldz is another trustworthy name in the screen protector market, offering great protection at a reasonable price. This pack gives you three high-quality tempered glass screen protectors with anti-scratch protection and a bubble-free installation kit. The 2D rounded edges help ensure corner-to-corner protection for all your everyday whoopsies.

If you’re looking for the best value and want some additional protection, TQLGY’s three-pack of screen and camera protectors is exactly what you’re looking for. At under $20, you get three sets of camera lens protectors and three separate screen protectors with precision cutouts to help provide edge-to-edge protection.

Speck is one of the most trustworthy brands out there when it comes to protection for your phone. It might not be one of the cheapest options on this list, but the Speck Shieldview Glass Screen Protector is premium quality glass. If you don’t mind paying the asking price, then you can count on Speck’s tempered glass design to keep your display safe and sound. Shieldview also features an antimicrobial treatment from Microban, which keeps it from picking up odor-causing bacteria.

Made for the Moto G Stylus 5G directly by Motorola, the Motorola Essentials Screen Protector promises a seamless experience thanks to its precision-cut dimensions. This screen protector is designed to fit the Moto G Stylus 5G from corner to corner and is made of ultra-resistant glass to help keep it safe from drops. The anti-fingerprint coating also helps keep your screen cleaner and clearer.

Which Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 screen protector should I buy?

Ultimately, finding a screen protector that works for your phone is all about wading through multiple options to see what fits you best. All options on this list are great, though our top three most definitely stand out from the rest.

For starters, the Motorola Essentials Screen Protector isn't just a fantastic tempered glass panel; it's also made by the same company that makes the Moto G Stylus 5G. That means it takes every bit of the phone into account and delivers excellent touch sensitivity and maximum protection with rounded corners. It's our top choice for protecting your display, and it's relatively affordable, too.

If you don't mind spending a few extra bucks, you can always go with Speck's Shieldview Tempered Glass Screen Protector. The price tag can be a bit off-putting, but that high price point gets you perfect protection thanks to a thick glass panel optimized for touch sensitivity. It even includes an antimicrobial film to protect your phone from harmful bacteria.

Finally, those looking for the best value screen protectors will find that TQLGY's offering in its Tempered Glass Screen Protector 3-Pack is a solid win. Not only are these panels designed for edge-to-edge protection, but the included camera lens protectors help keep the more sensitive parts on the back of your phone safe as well.