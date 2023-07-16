However, while this phone excels internally, its exterior falls short aesthetically and durability-wise. But thankfully, with a superb case from our collection, you can elevate your device’s resilience while boosting its appearance. Whether you prefer robust, heavy-duty covers or sleek and elegant alternatives, we have the perfect case for you. So, delve in, explore, and select the one you love best!

When it comes to budget smartphones, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) offers one of the best experiences possible. This Android gem truly prevails with remarkable improvements over its predecessor, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) . It offers very decent performance, and considering how affordable it is, every owner will surely be pleased.

Coming in at about half the price of most options, Warsia’s dual-layered case is an excellent alternative for budget-conscious buyers. While it may not be as eye-catching as costlier covers, it certainly keeps your phone intact in the event of an accident. And considering it’s available in four different colors, your displeasure with the design may be counterbalanced with an attractive color. Furthermore, this case comes with a screen protector, giving you more value for your money.

While it doesn’t check the box of popularity, Mwpvkx’s Liquid Silicon case is a pretty decent option for a simple, effective case at a low price. It may not give the Dretal case a run for its money, as it doesn’t come with a screen protector, and its edges are a bit too sharp and uncomfortable. But it certainly wins in terms of appearance — at least for its vast eight color choices.

While some cases, like the Poetic Guardian, let you flaunt some parts of your phone’s finish, Osophter’s clear case lets you parade your entire phone in its dazzling color. Although it’s not the only fully-transparent case for the Moto G Stylus, it’s one of the very few that do not discolor quickly. On top of that, it doesn’t lack as much in terms of protection, with its extended bumpers and reinforced corners, which safeguard against drops and impacts.

Similar to the SUPCASE and FNTCASE covers, Weycolor's option is a full-blown heavy-duty case. But what separates it from them is its un-similar appearance and the special protection it provides for the camera bump. While it's shockproof and features a screen protector for true 360° protection of your phone, it also includes an exclusive feature: a sliding camera cover. There's also a built-in adjustable ring holder, which can act as a kickstand for propping up your device.

There are many double-layered cases on the market, but none look as good as the ONOLA phone cover. It’s available in seven fabulous color combinations, allowing you to pick the one most appealing to your style. But this case doesn’t outperform the competition with looks alone; it’s also unmatched in the protection department. And its proof of competence is its drop test certificate for withstanding over 3,800 drops from up to 6.5 feet.

The convenience of having all your stuff organized in one place is genuinely underrated. Imagine the comfort of having a damage-resistant case for your phone, which features pockets to carry your essential cards, cash, and little notes. And how awesome would it be if this case also looked spectacular and could be gotten in three different colors? Well, if that sounds like a great imagination, you’ll be glad to know that Foluu’s Wallet case checks all the boxes.

While the Poetic Neon is a sleek, effective case, the Poetic Guardian is more of a heavy-duty alternative, similar to SUPCASE’s Unicorn Beetle Pro. Designed almost entirely with your phone’s safety in mind, this military-grade case features shock-absorbing bumpers with TPU lining and a built-in tempered glass screen protector to safeguard your phone from all angles. Despite not being the flashiest of protective covers, this case has a clear, anti-scratch polycarbonate back, which lets you flaunt your phone’s sophisticated finish.

Most of us get a case to protect our phone and make it easier to grip. FNTCASE didn’t forget this in the production of the Textured case; that’s why it included an anti-slip texture strip on the back for firm gripping. In addition, this lightweight case has reinforced corners for protection against high-impact drops. And given how gorgeous it is, coming in eight different colors, it’s a very compelling choice.

When it comes to all-around protection for your phone, it’s hard not to recommend the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro. Being the epitome of heavy-duty protection, this polycarbonate case provides top-level defense against all forms of impairment. Its built-in screen protector ensures your phone’s display is protected, too, without dwindling with clarity and touch response. Its detachable rotating belt clip and the multi-function kickstand also offer the added convenience of being able to handle your device in different ways.

In search of a cheap, practical case for your Moto G Stylus? Dretal’s protective cover has got you covered. It’s a sleek bumper-style case that combines carbon fiber and an anti-stretch TPU rubber to provide exceptional protection against scratches and impacts. Also, it comes with a screen protector to safeguard your phone’s display. And its rugged back and reinforced corners offer a secure grip, with its tactile buttons and precise cutouts fostering seamless interaction with your phone’s exterior.

Motorola already did a great job making the Moto G Stylus phone, but it went even further to create a compatible protective cover. While this case might be costlier than most third-party alternatives, it offers a perfect blend of form and function like no other. It’s lightweight and fits your device snugly, with precise access to all ports and buttons — all while offering remarkable damage protection. However, given its anti-slip exterior, you probably won’t be wreck-dropping your phone anytime soon.

Poetic’s Neon case doesn’t just provide unmatched protection for your phone; it also looks darn good doing so. With its sleek black design, accented with vibrant orange, this case appeals to most people’s styles. And considering it features a dual-layer of shockproof and scratch-resistant materials, you can be sure it’ll save your phone in those clumsy moments. But if you still doubt its potency, you’ll be happy to know it’s been tested and certified as per the US military standard.

Which case is right for your Moto G Stylus 5G?

Leading the pack of the best cheap Motorola smartphones is the Moto G Stylus — but it's not the 4G version; instead, it's the 5G model. Although they may bear a resemblance, these two devices differ slightly in performance and build. Consequently, their cases can not be used interchangeably. Thus, if you are considering using a case intended for the 4G version on the 5G (and vice versa), you'll want to discard the idea. Nevertheless, it is crucial to note that all the cases mentioned here are designed specifically for the 5G variant.

Give your Moto G Stylus the perfect blend of style and protection

When it comes to accessories like cases and screen protectors, budget smartphones often get overlooked by manufacturers. This leaves users with limited options that may not quite meet their needs. However, with the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023), it's a different ball game. Despite being a budget-class phone, most accessory manufacturers have rolled out their offerings, including cases, for this device, giving you many options to choose from. But it's all thanks to its widespread popularity.

Within our selection, there's a case for everyone, regardless of style and requirements. For instance, if you want a sleek phone cover that is well-rounded aesthetically, protection-wise, and durability-wise, the Poetic Neon Series, FNTCASE Textured Case, and ONOLA are excellent choices. On the other hand, if you lean towards a more robust case that prioritizes maximum protection without compromising on looks, the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro, Poetic Guardian, and Weycolor heavy-duty cases are sure to impress.

Nevertheless, if your preferences are more specific, you'll be delighted to know that our collection includes cases of various styles and types. So, if a transparent case that showcases your phone's stunning finish is what you desire, the non-discoloring Osophter Clear Case is here for you. And for those who appreciate wallet cases for the convenience of having all their stuff in one place, Foluu's offering is a decent option.

If you're a budget-conscious customer seeking a cheap, uncomplicated, and effective case for your Moto G Stylus 5G, the Dretal, Warsia, and Mwpvkx Liquid Silicon options should suffice. On the contrary, if you have a penchant for official Motorola cases and don't mind spending the extra cash, the premium Motorola Textured case is a great option to grab.