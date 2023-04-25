Whether you’re looking for ultimate screen protection or want a protector that also keeps your stylus working smoothly, there are plenty of options out there to choose from to help you keep one of the sleekest budget smartphones free of chips and cracks.

Motorola continues to offer a solid smartphone at a competitive price range with the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022 ). While it can’t quite compete with the S Pen features of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra , it offers a lot for its midrange price tag. However, the lack of Gorilla Glass on the device means you’ll need to equip it with a great screen protector and even one of the best Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) cases .

The CoverOn Tempered Glass Screen Protector provides protection for over 98 percent of your phone’s display, including the black edges around it. Its ultra-thin design is built with three layers of anti-UV and anti-rainbow effect coatings, and the protector is laser-cut to fit your phone, allowing for full display protection while remaining case-friendly. It supports full 3D touch, maintaining peak performance for your stylus even when protecting your phone’s display.

Privacy is essential, which is why the AHERLCG Anti Spy Tempered Glass Screen Protector is such a good option. It provides excellent scratch resistance for your device. The tinted protector also helps keep nosy strangers from prying into your business and seeing what is on your display when viewing it over your shoulder. It also has an easy installation kit, making it quick to install without worrying about bubbles.

The laser-cut design of the Deerlamn Anti Scratch Protector means you can protect your phone’s display from top to bottom without worrying about whether the holes in it are lined up correctly. The bubble-free adhesive makes it easy to install and leaves no residue behind when removing it. The real cherry on top is the 1-year warranty, which provides support for any problems you might encounter after purchasing your screen protector.

Another 3-Pack option, the TQLGY Tempered Glass Screen Protector does more than just cover the main display. This pack also comes with three sets of Camera Lens Protectors, allowing you to protect the front and back of your Moto G Stylus 5G from dings, scratches, and chips. With a 9H hardness rating, this screen protector set will help buffer your device if it falls, preventing scratches and cracks on your display.

SuperShieldz is a well-known name in the screen protection game and for good reasons. They offer a lot of great screen protectors for several different devices, including several for the Moto G Stylus 5G. This screen protector was designed to be protective yet thin, allowing your phone’s stylus to work effectively while protecting it from dings and bumps that could leave it scratched or chipped.

If you’re looking for a premium screen protector, the SaharaCase Ultra Strong Tempered Glass Protector is one of your best bets. This thick screen protector provides full protection for your Moto G Stylus 5G’s main display and helps fight off oils left behind, thanks to its anti-fingerprint repelling technology. The included installation kit means less struggle getting it in place, allowing for bubble-free application.

This 3-pack of Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protectors offers 9H hardness to protect your phone’s display. It also has a 99.99 percent HD clarity rating to maintain the original touch experience. This screen protector also has hydrophobic and oleo-phobic coatings, helping reduce sweat smudges and fingerprints on your display.

Designed specifically by the company behind the phone, the Motorola Essentials Glass Screen Protector brings strong tempered glass to your device and extra protection from scratches and fingerprints. It’s also completely transparent, with an anti-smudge coating, which helps your display look crisp every second of the day. And since Motorola made the protector with the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) in mind, the stylus works perfectly through it, even with the extra thickness.

Which Moto G Stylus 5G screen protector fits you?

When you're looking for a great screen protector, it can be tempting to take the first thing you find. But not all screen protectors offer the same level of protection and usability. That's why it's important to look at all the options and find one that fits all your needs.

For Moto G Stylus 5G users, picking up a great screen protector like the Motorola Essentials shouldn't be a difficult choice. This protector was designed from the ground up by the same folks behind the phone, which means it was made with protection and touch-screen usability in mind — an important thing to look at when talking about phones that use styluses. This perfect combination of protection and touch sensitivity makes it the best choice out of all the screen protectors offered for this device.

But, if you want to take things a little higher, and go for a more premium option, then the SaharaCase Ultra Strong screen protector not only offers super-thick protection for your display, but it also features an extremely easy-to-use application kit to help ensure you don't have any pesky bubbles sticking up after the install. It's also equipped with some other outstanding features, like anti-fingerprint and oil-resistant components that help your display always look premium.

Of course, if value is important, you shouldn't have to sacrifice protection. This balance is why the Supershieldz 3-pack of screen protectors is one of our favorite options. This pack offers 9H hardness and 2.5D rounded edges, and 99.99 percent HD clarity, which means your display will look like you aren't even using a screen protector. And, because it offers multiple items within the pack, you'll always have a backup screen protector if one needs replacing.

Whatever you want in a screen protector, the list above should have something to fit your needs and style. And, because your Moto G Stylus 5G isn't sporting a Gorilla Glass display, you'll be happy you added some extra protection to the package the next time it slips out your hands getting out of the car.