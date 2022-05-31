The Moto G Stylus is the closest you can get to the Galaxy Note experience without spending an obscene amount of money. The 2022 version of the G Stylus is a good phone, but it can also be fragile. Our review noted that it doesn't come with Gorilla Glass, and the screen scratches easily. With that in mind, protecting the phone in a case is a must, especially if you're accident-prone. Luckily, there are plenty of options for big spenders, those on a budget, and others that are somewhere in between. If you're wondering which option may be the best for you, we've rounded up the best options available.

Premium pick 1. Poetic Guardian for Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) 8.00 / 10 The Poetic Guardian is one of the most protective cases available, thanks primarily to its aggressive design. The chunky, angular plastic accents will take the brunt of most drops and knocks, ensuring your G Stylus 5G is safe. The case includes a built-in plastic screen protector to keep your display scratch-free, but if you're like us and don't like plastic protectors, don't worry. The Guardian includes a spare front frame designed to fit over a tempered glass screen protector that you'll need to supply yourself. Options are always good, and it's nice to see Poetic take people's tastes into account. It's just a shame the same can't be said for color options, as the Guardian is only available with a black frame and transparent back.

Editors choice 2. Spigen Rugged Armor for Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) 8.50 / 10 Spigen's Rugged Armor has long been one of our favorite cases. The textured back and grippy material choice ensure that you're less likely to drop it, but if you do, the company's Air Cushion technology will absorb the impact. One downside to the texture on the back is keeping it clean — dust and pocket lint always get stuck in the grooves over time, and the only reliable way I've found to remove it is with canned air. It's also only available in black, which is disappointing. If you can live with those two negatives and want a slim case capable of protecting your Moto G Stylus, this case is a great choice.

Best value 3. Nagebee case for Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) 8.00 / 10 This case from Nagebee has all the bases covered for heavy-duty protection. Its two-piece construction allows it to absorb harsh impacts and dissipate the kinetic energy around the phone, keeping it safe. That protection comes at the cost of pocketability, adding plenty of bulk to the already large Moto G Stylus. The case includes some good bonuses, like a tempered glass screen protector and a built-in kickstand. They might not be the highest quality, but they're handy bonuses that make this case a complete package. The Nagebee Moto G Stylus case is available in Black, Blue, Camo, and Red.

4. Motorola Case for Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) 7.00 / 10 If you want a thin, comfortable case that offers basic protection without making your phone more of a brick than it already is, the official case from Moto does just that. The velvety exterior finish feels lovely and adds grip, and a small lip around the front goes some way to protect the display from scratches. Our favorite thing about this case is the six color options, ranging from vibrant to understated. It's available in Black, Daybreak (purple), Dusk Blue, Emerald, Marsala (dark red), and Sunset Pink.

5. Otterbox Commuter Series LITE for Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) 7.50 / 10 Otterbox has a reputation for excellent protection, and it lives up to that with the Commuter Series for the G Stylus 5G. A soft inner layer dissipates the kinetic energy from a knock or drops, and a hard plastic outer layer prevents damage to the case itself. The lip around the front of the case is large enough to keep a screen protector free of scratches, let alone the display itself. The case adds a lot of bulk, though, so keep that in mind before buying. The Commuter LITE is available in Black or Maven Way (pink).

6. Taneny Folio Case for Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) 6.50 / 10 Folio cases aren't for everyone, but if it's the kind of case you need, then the Folio Wallet case from Taneny is a great addition to the G Stylus 5G. It offers adequate protection from knocks and minor drops, and the faux leather material feels good. A magnet holds the case close and can wake/sleep the display. Inside the front portion of the case, there's space for three cards with RFID blocking. The front of the case can be folded around into a kickstand as well, but it's not very sturdy, and you shouldn't buy it based on that function. The Folio Wallet is available in Brown, Black, Blue, Pink, and Red.

7. NTZW Shock-proof case for Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) 7.00 / 10 This shock-proof case from NTZW features a dual-layer construction like the Otterbox, but it isn't quite as thick. This is a good option if you want most of the protection on offer from the Otterbox without all of the bulk. The case will easily protect the phone from drops and knocks, and the textured back will make it harder to drop in the first place. The case is available in Black, Teal, Blue, Burgandy, Green, and Purple.

8. SOiOS Kickstand case for Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) 8.50 / 10 Most of us use our phones to watch YouTube and other media at least once a day, and a kickstand makes it easy. Putting your phone on a table and having it at the perfect viewing angle without touching it is essential for easy media consumption. The Kickstand case from SOiOS can hold the phone in landscape and portrait, and you can use it as a handle if you put your finger through the middle. Aside from the stand, the case offers solid protection and has a built-in screen protector. It's available in Rose Pink, Black, Blue, and Orange.

9. ZX Zenixy Dual Layer case for Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) 7.00 / 10 This dual-layer case from ZX Zenixy offers plenty of protection for your Moto G Stylus. Those layers will soak up any drops and knocks and ensure your phone remains pristine. The unique selling point for this case is a piece of magnetic metal housed inside the inner layer that allows it to stick to magnet car mounts. It's a nice inclusion and looks better than having a piece of metal stuck to the back of your phone or case. It's available in Black, Pink, and Purple.

Keep your Moto G Stylus safe

The Moto G Stylus is an exceptional mid-tier option with plenty of great features; however, it's a fragile device. Keeping your phone safe is essential, and there are plenty of ways to do it. If you want heavy-duty protection, the Poetic Guardian can do just that. Its aggressive design looks excellent, and the inclusion of two front frames — one with a plastic screen protector and one without — is a welcome addition.

Spigen's Rugged Armor offers more than adequate protection while remaining slim if you don't want to make this large phone even larger. Although hard to keep clean, the textured back feels good and makes it harder to drop. If you consume a lot of media on your phone, then the SOiOS Kickstand case will enhance that experience. It offers robust protection and attractive color options, making the Kickstand case is a solid choice. Whatever your choice, there's an option here for every user.

FAQ

Q: Will these cases fit my phone?

That may sound like a strange question, but it's something you should check before buying a case. Motorola sells two variants of the 2020 G Stylus — 4G and 5G. Although they look the same and have the same size display, the 4G version is slightly larger. That means a case made for one version of the phone won't fit the other. All the cases in this roundup will fit if you have the 5G variant of the 2022 Moto G Stylus. If you decide to buy a different case that isn't on this list, double-check which phone it is for before you buy.

