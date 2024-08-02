Almost as if in response to our frustrated search for midrange phones, Motorola launched the 2024 Moto G Stylus at $400 with an excellent display and competent performance. As the name indicates, the big draw is the mated stylus, which helps you get the absolute most out of the 6.7-inch screen. You'll want to keep that screen in impeccable condition to ensure peak stylus performance and precision, making screen protectors an important consideration.

There isn't a ton of variety, partly because some glass alternatives (namely TPU) don't offer the smoothness needed for a great pen experience. Sadly, we weren't able to track down any paper-feel protectors, either, probably due to their tendency to wear down pens, and the Moto stylus lacking a replaceable nib. But we did manage to round up some excellent glass and hard plastic screen covers that provide protection from both scratches and cracks.

The best Moto G Stylus (2024) screen protectors

Best overall AmFilm Tempered Glass for Moto G Stylus (2024) $7 $8 Save $1 Good screen protectors don't have to be fancy. AmFilm's tempered glass lineup's been getting more attention lately for all phones, including Motorola's, because of their consistently good construction, materials, and long-term adhesion. The glass won't get in the way of the Moto G Stylus's quality display or useful pen, and a pack of three at this price is hard to pass up. $7 at Amazon $8 at TechMatte

Premium pick Zagg InvisibleShield Glass+ Defense for Moto G Stylus (2024) If you want the absolute best display protection possible, have a little experience installing screen protectors, and don't mind spending a little more, Zagg's InvisibleShield Glass+ Defense can't be beat. Its specially formulated glass promises to resist breaking and scratching better than anything else, claiming a 95% strength increase compared to the competition. $25 at Best Buy

Best value Mr. Shield Japan Glass for Moto G Stylus (2024) Even well-engineered glass panels break, which is actually one way a screen protector can help protect your Moto G Stylus's display. So it makes perfect sense to go with the Mr. Shield Japan Glass three-pack, which costs less than $10 and gives you second and third chances at preventing cracks and getting a perfect installation. $7 at Amazon $8 at Mr.Shield

Supershieldz Matte for Moto G Stylus (2024) $7 $8 Save $1 As bright as modern phone screens get, they're still susceptible to reflections. The Supershieldz Matte's ability to fight glare is the main reason it's one of our favorite screen protectors for the Moto G Stylus. Its PET makeup means it resists cracking better than most, although it's not completely impervious to scratches like glass is. $7 at Amazon $8 at Supershieldz

Motorola Glass for Moto G Stylus (2024) Even good midrange phones like the Moto G Stylus aren't cheap, so it's completely reasonable to opt for OEM-quality accessories like the Motorola Essentials screen protector, even though it's not the cheapest. This full-coverage glass sheet withstands potential scratches with the best of them, and shouldn't interfere with selfie camera performance despite covering and protecting it completely. $13 at Amazon

Supershieldz PET for Moto G Stylus (2024) $6 $8 Save $2 The Moto G Stylus's Gorilla Glass is pretty strong, so if you want a screen protector that prevents scratches and somewhat mitigates cracks, go for the Supershieldz PET. It's nearly as smooth as glass, but won't crack as easily, and works just as well with the phone's ultra-versatile pen. $6 at Amazon $8 at Supershieldz

How to choose the right Moto G Stylus (2024) screen protector

Without a ton to choose from, your choice shouldn't be too difficult. Most are made from glass, including our top pick from AmFilm, which comes in a pack of three in case you need extra tries during installation, or in case one gives its life in protection of the phone's display glass.

Mr. Shield Japan Glass is roughly as good, though not quite as popular. You can also save money by going with either option from Supershieldz, and you'll especially like the matte version if you frequently deal with glare while outdoors.

If you insist on the absolute best, it definitely comes from Zagg; the Glass+ Defense entry in its InvisibleShield series uses some of the finest materials known to screen protectors. But only make that relative investment if you've installed screen protectors before, since it only comes as a single unit.

And whatever you do, don't fall prey to marketing fluff like the 9H hardness specification that basically every manufacturer touts. All glass screen protectors exceed 9H hardness, and you'll only have to worry about metal objects like keys making extremely fine, hairline marks if you opt for a softer material like PET.