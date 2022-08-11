The Moto G Power (2022) is a battery life beast, using its modest hardware and big battery to full effect, lasting up to three days on a charge. While the G Power might only cost $200, it's still vital that you keep it safe from harm, especially when the "scratch-resistant glass" isn't even an older form of Gorilla Glass. It doesn't matter if you're clumsy, accidents happen to all of us, and our smartphones are often on the receiving end. Thankfully, plenty of cases exist to protect your phone from harm. From thin and colorful to big and industrial, we've collated the ten best Moto G Power (2022) cases available.

Best value 1. Spigen Rugged Armor for Moto G Power (2022) 8.00 / 10 Spigen Rugged Armor has become a staple for a lot of people. Spigen's Air Cushion technology ensures that the case can protect your phone from most drops and knocks. We've used this case for years across multiple devices, and it's never failed to keep our phones safe. The case is made of a soft TPU, but it has a slightly rough texture that's like a smoother version of OnePlus' old sandstone finish. The result is a case that feels comfortable to hold and provides tonnes of grip to ensure you drop your phone as little as possible. The only criticism we have is the lack of options, as Rugged Armor only comes in black.

Editors choice 2. Motorola Protective Case for Moto G Power (2022) 8.50 / 10 Motorola's first-party case is a strong contender that has a lot going for it. The design is clean and simple, and the soft-touch finish allows it to nestle comfortably into the hand. It provides decent protection that should prevent damage from minor bumps and scrapes, but you'll want to avoid big drops and hard impacts. Available in Black, Daybreak, Dusk Blue, Emerald, Living Coral, and Marsala, this case has plenty of options to fit individual tastes. If you want a comfortable, good-looking case that won't make an already large phone any larger while still keeping it safe, this could be the case for you.

Premium pick 3. Poetic Revolution for Moto G Power (2022) 9.50 / 10 Sometimes a slim case won't cut it. Whether clumsy or working on a construction site, sometimes you need a chunky, rugged case to protect your phone. The Poetic Revolution fits that description, with a built-in screen protector, port covers, and a sturdy kickstand that works in both portrait and landscape orientations. We always highlight the kickstand when talking about this case, and it's with good reason. It's one of the best you can find, and once you use one with your phone, it's hard to switch to a case without one. The Revolution is available in Black, Brown, Light Pink, Maroon Red, and Navy Blue.

4. Suanpot Wallet for Moto G Power (2022) 7.00 / 10 Wallet cases aren't for everyone, but for those of us who want to leave our regular wallets at home and save pocket space, they're the best way to do it. The SUANPOT Wallet Case combines a sturdy plastic frame with soft TPU leather to keep your phone safe and comfortable. The three card slots are RFID protected to prevent card cloning, and there's even a paper money pouch if you need to carry cash. The front portion of the case can wrap around to become a stand in landscape, and while it isn't the sturdiest kickstand we've used, it does the job well enough. This case is available in Black, Blue, Blue Green (teal), Light Brown, Purple, Red, Rose Gold, Sea Green, Sky Blue, and Wine Red.

5. i-Blason Cosmo for Moto G Power (2022) 8.00 / 10 The i-Blason Cosmo is one of the best cases for the G Power (2022). It's slim, adding hardly any bulk to this large device while still offering protection for almost anything you could throw at it. The built-in screen protector combined with the raised lip around the front of the phone ensures the screen remains scratch and crack-free, while the TPU backing absorbs the kinetic energy from harsh drops and ensures it doesn't harm the phone within. On top of that is the eye-catching design that, while not for everyone, stands out in a sea of black and gray cases. The Cosmo is available in Ameth, Marble, and Ocean.

6. Spigen Ultra Hybrid for Moto G Power (2022) 7.50 / 10 Clear cases are often a favorite, especially for those who like the phone's design within the case. If you fall in that camp and want a slim, lightweight case, then the Ultra Hybrid from Spigen is the perfect choice to protect your G Power. The case uses a soft TPU bumper around the sides and a hard PC back to provide excellent protection against knocks and drops. At the same time, the lip around the front is big enough to keep the screen scratch-free without interfering with Android's navigation gestures. A lip around the rear cameras prevents the lenses from getting scratched up when placed on a table.

7. WRJ Full Body for Moto G Power (2022) 7.00 / 10 Sometimes all you need is a simple case that's going to keep your phone safe and add a pop of color. The WRJ Full Body case does just that. The soft-touch finish feels lovely in the hand and adds plenty of grip to prevent drops where possible. When you do drop the phone, this case will absorb kinetic energy and disperse it to prevent internal damage, while the built-in screen protector and raised lip around the display ensure the screen doesn't get scratched or cracked. The case is available in Black, Blue, Clear Glitter, and Green (teal).

8. Poetic Guardian for Moto G Power (2022) 8.50 / 10 The Poetic Guardian is the perfect choice for those of us who want a clear case that offers tonnes of protection. Like the Poetic Revolution, the Guardian features excellent drop protection thanks to its dual-layer construction that dissipates kinetic energy and ensures the Moto G Power is safe. Port covers and a built-in screen protector round out the protection, making this one of the most rugged cases you can get, although the downside is the added bulk. Although the back is clear, the case's frame is opaque, which allowed Poetic to spice things up with a splash of color. The Guardian is available in Black, Blue, Green, Orange, Pink, and Purple.

9. Otterbox Commuter Series Lite for Moto G Power (2022) 7.00 / 10 Otterbox has made a name for itself with cases that offer extreme protection, and the Commuter Lite lives up to that reputation. Using a dual-layer construction of soft TPU and hard plastic outer shell, this case will turn your Moto G Power into a brick that shrugs off drops and knocks. There's a large lip around the front to keep the screen damage-free, and it's compatible with tempered glass screen protectors if you want to add some extra protection. The downside to all that safety is bulk and weight. If you have small hands, this case might not be for you as it's a bit of a chunky monkey. If you need the best protection and don't mind the boring design and bulk, this is the case to get.

10. BNIUT Dual Layer case for Moto G Power (2022) 7.00 / 10 Phones seem to get more slippery every year, so a case that adds plenty of grip can be essential to preventing drops and accidents. The BNIUT Dual Layer case does just that. The insides of the case are soft TPU with a hard plastic armored shell clipped over the top. This combination ensures that impacts are absorbed by the case and don't damage the phone's insides. That hard shell has a textured back that helps the G Power (2022) stay in your hand, making accidents less likely to occur. The Dual Layer case is available in Black, Blue Navy, Burgundy Purple, Cute Pink, Dark Green, Forest Green, Girly Purple, Mint Green, Orange, and Raspberry Pink.

The best cases protect your phone and look good doing it

It doesn't matter what kind of case you're looking for; one of these will suit your needs. Spigen's Rugged Armor has solid protection with shock absorption and doesn't add any unnecessary bulk. The soft sandstone texture feels good and prevents drops. If you want something more colorful, Motorola's official case pops in colors like Living Coral or Emerald, and it still keeps your phone reasonably safe.

The Poetic Revolution is the perfect choice for people who are clumsy or work in hazardous environments. The hard plastic back and softer inner layer prevent internal damage, the screen protector keeps your display scratch-free, and the kickstand is second to none. If that's still not enough protection, then the Otterbox Commuter dials everything up to eleven, with extreme impact protection and compatibility with a glass screen protector. This could be your ideal case if you don't mind carrying a brick in your pocket.

If you want to stand out above all else, the i-Blason Cosmo can do just that. The three finishes are all based on different gemstones; each is colorful and fun to look at. Going beyond the looks, we find a well-made case that can keep your phone safe while remaining slimmer than most. If you want something colorful but don't like the patterns on the Cosmo, then the BNIUT Dual Layer case is available in ten colors, from subtle blues to bright pinks.