If you're scrimping to save enough to pick up a budget phone, you may hesitate to spend more cash on a case. But the reality is that a great case can actually be a money-saving investment, sparing the additional spend (and emotional distress) of replacing your new phone when you accidentally drop it on the sidewalk. So, investing in a Moto G 5G case is a smart move. Do bear in mind that cases for last year's model won't fit the 2023 Moto G 5G; this list includes cases specifically designed for the latest iteration.

For a cheap phone, the Moto G 5G (2023) packs a lot of features into its slender chassis. Part of Motorola's much-ballyhooed 2023 lineup , the latest Moto G 5G packs a 120hz screen, a solid camera (particularly for bright outdoor shots), and solid performance at a price that puts it in contention for the best budget Android phone crown.

Tudia's DualShield Grip is aptly named. It offers military-grade protection and the company's proprietary ToughRhino Technology for dual-layer protection against scratches and drops. And it's covered in a non-slip layer of tactile, diamond-patterned material to help ensure that it never slips out of your hand in the first place.

Revolution may be a little strong, but this Poetic option is a great alternative for those who aren't that fussed about keeping their phone slim and are very serious about preventing damage. The Revolution is military grade drop tested and comes with an additional polycarbonate screen protector to ensure your new Moto G 5G won't succumb to even the worst mistreatment.

The ImpactHero is deceptive at first glance. How could a slim, single layer provide adequate protection? But looks can be deceiving, as this cover is durable and also protects against nasty microbes with an antimicrobial treatment resistant against 99% of stain and odor-causing bacteria. It also has a raised bezel to keep the screen as safe as the chassis.

Sometimes you don't have to stray too far to find the best smartphone accessory, and Motorola proves that with its excellent Textured Protective cover. Since this case is straight from the manufacturer, it fits the Moto G 5G perfectly. The case combines a rugged, diamond-patterned exterior (for grip) with a soft microfiber interior (to keep dust from scratching your phone).

While a unicorn beetle doesn't immediately sound like the most logical animal/insect hybrid, don't be put off by the Kafkaesque nightmare this case evokes. Supcase's Unicorn Beetle Pro is a rock-solid, rugged cover tested to withstand drops from an impressive 20 feet, has a handy rotating belt clip, and even features a kickstand that works in landscape and portrait mode.

We get it; you bought a bargain phone to save money, and accessories like a phone case add up. But great protection doesn't always mean overspending. Enter this lovely budget option from Pushimei. It will protect your Moto G 5G from the hardest impacts (combining shock-absorbing TPU with rigid polycarbonate) while adding handy features like a kickstand for landscape viewing.

Otterbox, one of the best-known names in smartphone accessories, delivers again with the adaptation of its popular Commuter Series for the 2023 Moto G 5G. The rigid exterior and cushioned interior will keep your phone safe from hard impacts while adding almost no additional bulk, retaining the Moto's svelte profile.

Designed to withstand drops, bumps, and heavy impacts, the Poetic Guardian also does a fantastic job of showcasing the Moto G 5G's default, understated aesthetic. It's full 360-degree protection, featuring a screen protector alongside the standard case backing, and the clear polycarbonate will ensure no part of the display or chassis gets scratched.

Care for the Moto G 5G with these protective picks

Ideally, when you're buying a case for your brand-new phone, you don't want to compromise looks for protection. Luckily, the majority of the picks on this list offer both (depending, of course, on your personal aesthetic).

The Poetic Guardian is a case in point, not only in terms of the branding but in design as well, shielding your phone from hard impacts while not interfering with the Moto G 5G's subtle, sleek flair. If you're looking to maintain a slim profile while adding a little more defense, OtterBox's Commuter Series entry offers two protective layers that add extremely little bulk to your slender phone.

If you'd rather continue the cash-saving trend you kicked off by choosing the Moto G 5G in the first place, grab the Pushimei case. It offers military-grade, 16-foot drop protection, a fun kickstand, and a rugged, metallic look for a fraction of the price of many phone cases.