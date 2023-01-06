Whether it is a rugged, slim, or wallet case, there is a style that'll meet any need without putting tpo big a hole in your pocket.

The Moto G 5G (2022) is inching closer to its 2nd anniversary, and while its internals may be dated today, it is still a capable budget Android smartphone . If you own one and do not plan to replace it anytime soon, you can spruce it up by grabbing a new case. This will give your phone a new look while still offering the required protection, so it can continue to serve you.

If you want a simple but stylish case that offers protection without making your phone chunky, the Tudia DualShield case for the Moto G 5G (2022) fits the bill. Despite being light and slim, Tudia claims the case can shield against drops of up to 4 feet in height. The case also has a raised lip around the display and camera to protect against scratches, and ridges on the sides provide a firmer grip.

The Guardian, an alternative to the Poetic Revolution, may be cheaper but still boasts military-grade drop protection and shock resistance. The two-piece case, available in multiple colors, has an integrated screen protector and a scratch-resistant clear exterior. If you already have a glass screen protector, Poetic includes an extra front frame without a screen protector to accommodate this modification.

Unlike folio-style wallet cases with a flap that covers the display, the Tekcoo Wallet Case for the Moto G 5G (2022) takes a different approach. While it does have a flap, it folds onto the back of the phone, hiding credit and ID cards. The case also has a slot to hold cash and a few folded bills. The wallet flap even serves as a kickstand to prop the phone for easy viewing.

For an inexpensive boost in defense, the Bniut Moto G 5G Case goes all-in on military-grade shock resistance. The inner case is designed to cushion your Moto G in the event of a fall or bump, and that military laurel was earned by dropping the Moto G 3,000 times. There’s also padding around the camera and screen lips, and the case itself uses a balled texture that feels good on the palms and digits.

The Pushimei case for Moto G 5G offers protection and versatility. Its dual-piece design will protect your phone from drops of up to 16 feet, and its hard shell will keep scratches and scuffs from messing with your phone's delicate finish. Plus, the case also comes with a ring holder that doubles as a kickstand, making it easier to hold your phone in place or view content hands-free.

If you like to view the back of your phone as a canvas, the FollmeAir case is the perfect simple TPU case that can give you the artistic expression you want, thanks to the many designs available. It's not just for looks; the TPU will help absorb any shock if you drop your phone, and the corners are reinforced to provide extra protection. It's really thin — only 1.5mm thick — meaning you don't have to worry about making your phone feel bulky.

Thanks to the front screen protector piece, the Pujue silicon rugged bumper case offers 360 degrees of protection for your Moto G 5G. The silicone is easy to clean if you ever get it dirty and offers some shock resistance in case you drop your phone. Plus, it has raised edges around the screen and a camera bump, so you can lay down your phone on your coffee table with no worries of damage.

Having a phone within reach is a necessity for manual or construction workers. However, simply putting it in a pocket won't cut it. With the Tekcoo Holster Case, the Moto 5G (2022) can be hooked to a utility belt, pants, pocket, or backpack, thanks to its 360-degree belt clip. The case itself provides all-around protection as it has a front piece with a screen protector, though it does add some heft.

Wallet cases are ideal for people who dislike carrying big bulky wallets alongside their phones. If that includes you, take a look at the SUANPOT Wallet case for Moto G 5G. Not only does it protect your smartphone from scuffs and scratches, but it allows you to stash your credit/debit/ID cards and even a few bills in the three card slots and a pocket on the inside. Plus, it's protected from RFID scanners, according to the company, so you should not have to worry about your numbers being stolen by a scanner.

Cresee's Clear Cover is an excellent pick for those who want to protect their Moto G 5G without changing their phone's overall look. This transparent TPU case is slim as can be, meaning it won't add any unnecessary bulk to your phone, and its protected corners give you a bit of extra protection in case you accidentally knock it off your coffee table. It's also quite flexible, making it easy to pop the case on and off should you ever want to go careless again.

Otterbox has been one of the premier phone case manufacturers for quite some time because they make quality cases with excellent protection, but we love the Commuter Series Lite for its slim profile but ample protection. Its two-piece design helps protect against drops thanks to its shock-absorbing inner soft slipcover, and then the hard polycarbonate outer shell will keep it safe from scratches and scuffs. Raised edges around the screen and rear camera array let you rest your phone on either side without having to worry about messing up the finish on your Moto G 5G.

With full 360-degree coverage, including the screen, it's easy to slip your Moto G 5G and feel safe thanks to its military-grade drop protection and the extra lips around the device to ensure the front never quite touches the surface it lays upon. The kickstand is the cherry on top because it makes it much easier to use your phone without your hands and can work in the landscape of portrait orientation, making it extra worthwhile.

Choose the case that's right for you

The fifth generation of mobile networks is here to stay (for the foreseeable future), and devices like the Moto G 5G (2022) make great use of the latest mobile broadcast standard. But on top of improved cell performance, the Moto G 5G isn’t a bare-bones, mid-tier gear by any means.

In fact, for the money, it was one of the better value non-Samsung/non-Google devices around when it launched. This is why it’s extra-important to keep your Moto G 5G as safe as you can for as long as you own it, and an excellent phone case is one of the best precautions you can take.

Our top choice, the Poetic Revolution, offers a lot of protection at a pretty competitive price, making it a fantastic choice for anyone who wants to protect their phone at all costs. The included screen protector is a nice touch, and we appreciate the kickstand that can hold your Moto G 5G up in portrait or landscape orientation.

The Poetic Revolution isn't necessarily the nicest aesthetic though. If you still want protection but are hoping for something more stylish, the Otterbox Commuter Lite is a great pick for a little more money. Otterbox is known for making solid cases, but the Commuter Series still maintains a decently slim profile with top-notch protection.

Lastly, if you want something simple that provides a little extra grip and protection, the Cresee Clear Cover is as simple as they come. Slip this simple, clear case on and off your phone whenever you want, and never deal with a bulky phone in your pocket.