Everyone wants a piece of the pie regarding AI. Samsung, Google, and Apple may be major players, but that doesn't stop a company like Motorola (one popularized by its budget offerings) from joining. The AI trend is not dying down, and Motorola wants to remain relevant in this space.

Currently, only some top Motorola phones, the Razr 50 Ultra (Razr+), Razr 50 (Razr), and Edge 50 Ultra, can access Moto AI's beta features, but it requires signing up for the beta. To help you get a feel for what Motorola offers in this developing space, we've devised a list of the most notable Moto AI features worth checking out.

5 Moto AI's Remember This

Recall important details with ease

Source: Motorola

Remember This is another Moto AI feature that focuses on capturing and saving special moments like screenshots, photos, and notes. Its fundamentals are what is used to compose the Journal app, where you can use the AI to recall details and search through your saved information (you can save everything in your Journal to Google Drive). It's a feature that seems like a simpler and more streamlined version of Google's Ask Photos or Pixel Screenshots.

Adding information like tags and annotations can make it easier for the AI to recall key details that are being stored. The neat part is that you can converse with the AI more naturally, so you don't have to try remembering the details you've inputted while getting your answers. You lay the groundwork; the Moto AI does the rest.

4 Moto AI's Catch Me Up

Don't miss a beat with calls and messages

Source: Motorola

The Moto AI's Catch Me Up tool is what the name implies. It lets users who've missed calls and messages stay up-to-date. It's there to help users not be overwhelmed by all the notifications at once or go back to view their notification history. Catch Me Up can also let you know how many missed calls you've had from a user, meaning the AI notes all the repeats.

Moto AI's Catch Me Up messages application is only designed for personal messaging platforms (Telegram, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger).

3 Moto AI's Pay Attention

Record your meetings and conversations

Source: Motorola

Pay Attention is Moto AI's recorder tool. It's Motorola's answer to using AI to create text summaries from audio with transcription. This becomes useful when permitted to record a meeting or a lecture and want a quick overview of what occurred. It can save time by transcribing the recording into usable notes, which is the goal. The Pay Attention feature works alongside Take Notes, where you'll use the AI to make summaries. Then, all this can be added to your Journal.

Motorola warns that there's one notable limitation to using Pay Attention with your saved recordings and summaries.

Pay Attention's summaries and recordings are incompatible with Moto AI's Remember This if you're trying to access it later.

That leaves you needing to save these elsewhere or ensure your Journal isn't flooded with other entries. It's an unfortunate drawback, which does make the tool slightly more limiting.

2 Moto AI's Magic Canvas

Unleash your inner Picasso

Source: Motorola

Motorola aims to get in on the fun of AI art generation. We've already seen similar features on other smartphones. Google has Pixel Studio, Apple has AI Image Playground, and Samsung has Sketch to Image. Especially when you're not close to being the next Picasso, using AI to generate art can be fun and a great way to exercise creativity. The Magic Canvas is where AI magic can happen. You can use Magic Canvas to create AI-generated wallpapers using a text prompt.

The feature still restricts what you can include, like asking Moto AI to include real humans partaking in activities. But that's not a surprise, given how other AI models avoid human-related subjects in prompts as it's still a sensitive area; companies want to avoid any biased interpretations and controversial discussions — as these tools are also meant to be fun and tame.

1 Accessible search bar

Call on your assistant with one tap

It's not the most glamorous tool on this list, but it's likely the most practical and may even become the most used. Motorola is testing a new search bar as a small floating window, which can be found at the bottom of the screen. You can access the same search bar in the app tray and Quick Launch menu.

You can use the search bar to answer questions, open the Journal app, and even do a general web search. It's also linked with the Moto AI features. The search bar also includes natural language support for more straightforward prompts. When you require some quick assistance, the search bar is your friend.

How do you join the Moto AI beta?

The Moto AI features are still in beta. But to access them, you need a compatible device and then register for it on the Motorola website. Once you've clicked Join beta on the website, enter your full name and email, then agree to the Privacy Police and Motorola AI Terms and Conditions.

You can also join the Moto AI directly on your device using the Moto AI app on the Google Play Store. Motorola warns that users must keep their device's software up-to-date, which may take up to 24 hours for the beta to appear. It also requires tapping Update to enable beta features.

You can opt-out if you change your mind at any point in the beta. All it requires is to uninstall the Moto AI app, which will erase the beta and its associated data.

Moto AI focuses on productivity

The Moto AI features are far from flashy, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. One of the reasons to purchase a Motorola phone is because it's simple and not overly bloated (even if some of the newer ones can be). And at the very least, adding AI helps with notification management and note-taking. Unfortunately, these features are still in beta, and it may take time for more features to get introduced or come out officially. For now, if you own a compatible Razr, you can check out the beta and see if you like it.