Unlimited everything data plans are nice because you don’t need to spend any time worrying about your usage, but realistically, a lot of people are overpaying for their phone service. With the right MobileX plan, these people can keep using their phones as they always do with a plan optimized specifically for their needs to help shave every wasted penny off their bill. MobileX runs on the Verizon network so coverage is strong with 5G in most large cities and vast rural LTE coverage.

The best MobileX plan for most people

MobileX Personalized Access Best overall It’s not basic, it’s streamlined With Personalized Access, you choose how many minutes and texts you need (if any) and exactly how much data you want. Even if you just want a talk and text, MobileX is one of the best value plans for light users and remains competitive for heavier users with cheap data. Pros Only pay for the features you need

Data is cheap at $2.10 per gigabyte

Bill credits for unused data Cons Talk and text to Mexico and Canada costs extra

No truly unlimited option From $4.08/month

MobileX’s primary data plan is its personalized access that can be customized to meet your specific needs. You’ll need to pay about $2 to get connected, but after that, you can choose how many minutes and texts you want. For $1.50, you can get 50 minutes and text, $2.50 takes that up to 150, and if you pay $4.50, you get unlimited minutes and texts. You can also add calling and texting to Mexico and Canada for another $4.50.

When it comes to data, you don’t need to worry too much about getting your choice right as you can add data later on if you need more. To add to that, you also get a bill credit for unused data, so none of it really goes to waste. Data costs $2.10 per gigabyte, which is fairly cheap compared to other carriers. The nice thing about this data is that MobileX doesn’t police it, so it always runs at the best speeds available, including Ultra Wideband 5G. MobileX also lets you pick your video streaming resolution, so if you want HD and don’t mind the data usage, you’ve got that option. If you want hotspot data, you simply share it with your primary data pool.

The best value unlimited plan

MobileX Basic Unlimited 5GB Best value unlimited Not quite ready to leave unlimited behind The Unlimited 5GB plan from MobileX is a solid option for lighter users who don’t want to worry about adding more data or estimating their usage. You can use your data on your phone on other devices using mobile hotspot. Pros No overages to worry about

Hotspot data is shared

Full 5G access on Verizon Cons No HD video streaming

Talk and text to Mexico and Canada not included

Small for an unlimited plan From $14.88/month

While no one truly needs unlimited data, MobileX recognizes that some people prefer the peace of mind that comes with an unlimited plan. MobileX’s smallest unlimited plan comes with 5GB of data and unlimited talk and text. If you burn through your 5GB of high-speed data, your speeds will be reduced to 512Kbps until the end of the billing period or until you add some more data. That means you won’t be charged for going over, but your data speeds won’t be good for much more than messaging and music streaming with a bit of buffering.

Your hotspot data is still shared with the main pool of data, so you only need to keep track of a single number if you want to share your connection with other devices. MobileX unlimited plans do limit video quality to 480p, however, so if you want HD video, you’ll need to pay a bit more for a personalized plan. If you don’t need unlimited talks and text, you might even save a buck.

The best plan for heavy users

MobileX Basic Unlimited 30GB Best international calling For heavy users If you need more than 10GB of data, you’ll be steered towards the Basic Unlimited 30GB plan. As implied, it comes with 30GB of high-speed data, all of which can be used with mobile hotspot, and streaming is limited to 480p. This plan also comes with talk and text in Mexico and Canada. Pros Plenty of data for most people

Calls and texts to Mexico and Canada

Data can be used with mobile hotspot Cons No HD video streaming From $24.88/month

If you’re a heavy user with an appetite for more than 10GB of data, the best MobileX plan for you is Basic Unlimited 30. You get 30GB of high-speed data before being slowed down to 512Kbps, and you can use it all with mobile hotspot if you please. Like the other unlimited plan, video streaming is still limited to just 480p.

As for calls and texts, you get unlimited minutes and texts domestically as well as to Mexico and Canada. If you need this much data, this is one of the cheapest options you’ll find that doesn’t require a multi-month payment. Besides that, if you find that you actually don’t need this plan after a while, you can easily downgrade in the MobileX app.

How much data do you need?

With MobileX, the best mobile data plan comes down to how much data you need, and most of us don’t need as much as we think. For example, if you’re using your phone while connected to Wi-Fi, you’re not actually using your mobile data. With so many people using Wi-Fi at work and home, mobile data is mostly for the commute. Thankfully, the MobileX app will predict how much data you need and even allow you to add more mid-cycle if you find you didn’t get quite enough. Thanks to an easily readable app, there’s no mystery as to how much data you have left.

MobileX runs on the Verizon Wireless network with full 5G access, including C-band and mmWave coverage. That means that it will work just fine with most of the best Android phones you can get. That also means that your data may be faster than some Verizon postpaid plans and the base plan on Visible.

Most users considering MobileX should start with the Personalized Access plan. This plan will give you exactly as much data as you need and not a byte more. It even gives you a credit for unused data so you don’t need to sweat about buying too much. Finally, if you’ve moved most of your calling and messaging to apps like Facebook Messenger, Telegram, or WhatsApp, you can save by getting one of the smaller talk and text options.

MobileX will predict your usage with 10 days free

Speed test on MobileX connected to Verizon UWB 5G

You can look at your current phone bill to get an idea of how much data you regularly use and make a decision on which MobileX plan works best for you, or you can use the app. The MobileX app includes a Data Forecaster feature that can predict how much data you’ll need. It works by giving you 10 days of free service so the app can work out how much data you use on a daily basis. You can even do this before switching off your old service using an eSIM to be sure.

If you use less than 5GB of data, you’ll be recommended a Personalized Access plan, but if you use more than that, you’ll be steered towards the Basic Unlimited 5GB plan. If you use more than 10GB, you’ll be similarly pushed towards the Basic Unlimited 30GB plan. At $2.10 per GB, the unlimited plans work out to be cheaper, even if you cut down on talk and text options.

MobileX doesn’t mess with multi-month payments or multi-line savings, so what you see is what you get, which is refreshing in a phone carrier. MobileX has also partnered up with Walmart, so if you’re looking for a SIM and don’t want to wait for shipping, you can pick one up on your next shopping trip.