MobileX started out as a simple prepaid carrier with an impressive app and affordable custom data plans, but more recently the carrier has expanded to Walmart stores. MobileX uses the Verizon network, meaning that you get both good data speeds on an expansive 5G network and strong phone compatibility overall. If you’re on another carrier with an unlocked phone, there’s a good chance you can bring it to MobileX. If you’re ready for an upgrade, however, you have a ton of great phones to choose from.

Upgrade your MobileX experience with the right phone

Google Pixel 8 Pro Best overall One of the best camera systems on a phone The Pixel 8 Pro is one of our favorite Android phones with plenty of power for apps and games with the Tensor G3 SoC. The cameras, paired with Google’s software, are some of the best we’ve used, and with seven years of updates promised, it’s not going out of data any time soon. Pros Incredible camera performance

Good performance with the Tensor G3

Seven years of Pixel updates promised Cons Some of the AI features are underwhelming

Fairly expensive for a Pixel $999 at Amazon $999 at Best Buy $999 at Google Store

If you spend too much time staring at spec sheets and benchmarks, you may pass over one of the best Android phones to date. The Pixel 8 Pro isn’t the most technically impressive phone, but its excellent balance of features makes it a great choice for Android enthusiasts and serious phone photographers alike. The phone is powered by the Google Tensor G3 SoC with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of fast UFS 3.1 storage. With a 120Hz, 6.8-inch OLED display, Android 14 looks great on this phone.

For photos, you get a main 50MP camera, a 48MP ultrawide, and a 48MP telephoto camera so you can get the shot whether it's up close or far away. It has a large 5,050mAh battery with up to 30W wired charging, so you don’t have to spend all day looking for a charger.

Read our review Google Pixel 8 Pro review: Living up to its name If you want to see the future of Google, the Pixel 8 Pro is the phone to buy

On MobileX, you really want a phone that’s going to be able to make the most of Verizon’s network. The Pixel 8 Pro has strong support for the carrier's 5G network with sub-6 and mmWave supported. Updates come straight from Google with seven years of Pixel updates promised so you can rest assured you’ve got the latest security patch and Android version for years to come.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Premium pick Android’s most impressive hardware The Galaxy S24 Ultra from Samsung is a true flagship phone with the fastest SoC available, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and an impressive camera system. The phone even has a smart stylus called S Pen that stows and charges inside the phone, which is lovely to use with the impressive 6.8-inch AMOLED display. Pros Fast performance with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Incredible AMOLED display

Excellent battery life Cons Very expensive

Cameras can struggle with motion $1300 at Amazon $1300 at Best Buy $1299 at MobileX

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is a lot of phone for the money, even considering its hefty price tag. This phone packs in the fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The 6.8-inch AMOLED display looks great with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2,600 nits of brightness. This phone’s best trick is the S Pen, safely stored and charged inside the phone, that’s great for note-taking, precise input, and even acting as a remote shutter control.

The camera system is impressive with a main 200MP camera, a 10MP 3x telephoto camera, a 50MP 5x telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultrawide camera. You should have no trouble making it to the end of the day on a single charge with a 5,000mAh battery, but should you need to top up, 45W wired charging is supported.

As you might expect, this phone is ready for MobileX’s fast Verizon-based coverage with full support for Verizon’s 5G bands. Samsung has also promised to support this phone’s software for seven years with Android OS updates. If you were looking for a powerful phone you can bring to just about any prepaid carrier, the S24 Ultra fits the bill.

OnePlus 12R Best value Tons of power for the price $530 $600 Save $70 The OnePlus 12R is an impressive phone for the money with a fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, a gorgeous AMOLED display, and excellent battery life, This phone even supports OnePlus’ fast charging with up to 80W charging. While impressive, its camera performance falls short of the OnePlus 12, so not everyone will be happy with the trade. Pros Excellent performance

Gorgeous AMOLED display

Large battery with fast 80W charging Cons Camera quality is lackluster

Only three OS updates promised

Still uses a curved display $530 at Amazon $500 at Best Buy $500 at OnePlus

The OnePlus 12R is hard to beat when it comes to pure value with a price that’s half of a modern flagship, without giving up as many features as you might imagine. The display on the 12R is excellent with a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel running at 120HZ with up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness. The screen has curved edges, which we didn’t love in our review, but the display is still great overall. It’s powered by last year’s high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with either 8GB or 16GB of RAM.

The main 50MP camera can take some strong images in the right lighting, but as you might imagine, it falls short of the OnePlus 12 and the Pixel 8 phones. There’s also an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. Powering all this is a 5,500mAh battery with up to 80W charging in the U.S., so you can quickly recharge before heading out.

2:43 Read our review OnePlus 12R review: A real flagship killer for $500 A phone that packs all the power you need for the price you want to pay

This phone supports low-band and mid-band 5G, so you’ll get Verizon’s C-band speeds, where available, but won’t get mmWave. For most people this isn’t a big deal, with mid-band 5G offering plenty of speed. The OnePus 12R launched with Android 14 and has been promised to get three major Android updates and four years of security updates.

Google Pixel 8 Best compact Pixels best features in a compact size The Pixel 8’s 6.2-inch display isn’t the smallest we’ve seen, but with powerful hardware, an excellent camera, and years of software updates promised, it’s certainly one of the best. It even has the same Tensor G3 SoC as the Pixel 8 Pro, albeit with a small cut to 8GB of RAM. Pros Bright and impressive display

Excellent battery life

Seven years of OS updates promised Cons Arbitrarily lacks some Pixel 8 Pro features

Screen bezels are uneven $699 at Amazon $699 at Best Buy $699 at Google Store

The smaller Pixel 8 doesn’t give up all that much to reach its relatively compact size with a 6.2-inch OLED display, 8GB of RAM, and the same Tensor G3 SoC as the Pro model. The OLED display is no slouch either with 120Hz support, and 2,000 nits of peak brightness. It’s available with 128GB or 256GB storage sizes, so if you’re a big photographer, you may find yourself needing to offload more often than with a Pixel 8 Pro.

Speaking of cameras, the main 50MP sensor produces some excellent images when paired with Google’s camera software. It’s also got a 12MP ultrawide camera to help out with tighter shots. With a fairly chunky 4,575mAh battery, you should easily make it to the end of the day before needing to top up with the 27W wired charging support.

Read our review Google Pixel 8 review: The Pixel for the masses The Pixel 8 doesn't need every feature the 8 Pro offers, it's packing more than enough

Network support is strong with support for low-band and mid-band 5G on MobileX’s network on the unlocked model. If you’ve got the Verizon version, you also get mmWave 5G. Like the Pro, Google is promising seven years of Pixel updates, so your phone won’t be out of data any time soon.

OnePlus Open Best folding phone Impressive hardware for a folding phone Folding phone displays have led to one of the most interesting design changes for Android, and the OnePlus Open is one of the best to use the tech. The outer 6.31-inch display would be impressive on any phone, but the folding 7.82-inch AMOLED inside steals the show. Pros One of the best folding phone designs

Excellent battery life

Good cameras for a folding phone Cons OxygenOS lacks some polish

No wireless charging $1700 at Amazon $1700 at Best Buy $1700 at OnePlus

If you’re looking to try out a folding phone, the OnePlus Open will give you one of the best experiences yet with a gorgeous 6.31-inch fixed display on the outside and a 7.82-inch folding display inside. These OLED panels look great with 120Hz refresh rates and up to 2,800 nits of peak brightness. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, it’s not the most powerful phone, but still plenty for any app you’ll find on the Play Store.

The phone has a main 48MP camera, a 64MP 3x telephoto camera, and a 48MP ultrawide camera. Cameras can suffer in folding phones since space is at such a premium, but OnePlus has managed to make one of the best camera systems in a folding phone yet. Even with the large cameras, OnePlus also managed to fit a 4,805mAh battery inside with 67W charging supported.

Read our review OnePlus Open review: What every foldable should be Leave it to OnePlus to supply the competition Samsung so desperately needs

Network support is generally strong with sub-6 5G supported, giving you access to the majority of Verizon’s 5G coverage. OnePlus has promised four OS updates and five years of security updates with an Android 14 update ready to go as soon as you get it booted up.

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Best budget A lot of phone for the money The Galaxy A15 5G isn’t exactly an exciting phone, but as a budget device, it’s got a lot to offer starting with a large 6.5-inch AMOLED display running at 90HZ. It’s got a large 5000mAh battery so it lasts all day, and it’s up to date with Android 14 out of the box. The MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC isn’t all that fast, but good enough for day-to-day usage. Pros Fantastic AMOLED display

Battery easily lasts all day

Solid performance for the price Cons Charges relatively slowly

Can slow down with multitasking $200 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy $249 at MobileX

A lot of people don’t actually need a phone that’s all that powerful, and if you’re looking to save, the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G could be the right choice. It’s powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, which is subject to some slowdown when you’re switching between apps. The 6.5-inch AMOLED display runs at up to 90Hz with a fairly high 1080x2340 resolution. It starts with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, but microSD card expansion is available, as well as a headphone jack.

The main 50MP camera on this phone can take some good images, but when lighting is suboptimal, the picture can really suffer. The ultrawide camera is solid, but a noticeable downgrade compared to the main sensor. Luckily you can shoot all day with the 5,000mAh battery, though charging is slow on this phone.

Read our review Samsung Galaxy A15 5G review: Everything you need for only $200 It's not flashy, but the A15 gets the job done for people who don't read reviews or care about specs

As the name implies, this phone is ready for 5G with support for low-band and mid-band frequencies. The phone also launched on Android 14, and impressively, Samsung has committed to four major OS updates and five years of security updates.

OnePlus 12 Best for entusiasts Excellent performance With a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 12GB of RAM, and a gorgeous 6.82-inch AMOLED display, the OnePlus 12 is an excellent flagship alternative that doesn’t cut corners. The cameras are great, and the large 5,500mAh supports up to 80W charging with the included charger. It’s also set to get four major Android updates with five years of security updates. Pros Excellent performance

Gorgeous AMOLED display

Excellent battery life with fast charging Cons Software can have some inconsistencies

The optical fingerprint sensor isn't great $880 at Amazon $800 at Best Buy $800 at OnePlus

With impressive flagship-tier hardware and an attention-grabbing design, the OnePlus 12 is a great alternative for someone who’s grown tired of the Galaxy and Pixel designs. The 6.82-inch display is gorgeous at 4,500 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. It’s got a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with 12GB or 16GB of RAM, so it runs Android 14 very smoothly. You can get it with 256GB or 512GB of storage, so there should be plenty of space onboard for photographers.

The phone’s main rear camera is a 50MP unit with OIS alongside a 48MP ultrawide and a 64MP 3x telephoto camera. The images look great in a wide range of lighting conditions and you can take your time getting the shot with the 5,500mAh battery easily lasting all day. You’ll also be able to top it up quickly with the 80W charger.

Read our review OnePlus 12 review: All flagship, no AI This phone leaves nothing on the table, making for a truly complete package

The phone is ready for 5G with sub-6 5G bands supported, so you should get Verizon’s C-band speeds. The phone launched with Android 14 and is set to get four major Android updates with five years of security updates.

Motorola Razr+ (2023) Best flip phone Compact folding excellence One of our favorite folding phones, the Moto Razr+, is a great pick for MobileX thanks to its strong 5G support, competitive pricing, and excellent hardware. This phone has a large external display with a reasonably powerful SoC giving it plenty of power. The internal display is an impressive 6.9-inch AMOLED running at up to 165Hz. Pros Small and fun form factor

Large and useful external display

Solid battery life Cons Cameras could be better

Outer screen panels don't support all apps $1000 at Amazon $1000 at Best Buy $1000 at Motorola

The Moto Razr+ is without a doubt one of the best folding screen flip phones you can get with a reasonable price, excellent displays, and reasonably powerful hardware. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which isn’t the latest chip, but still more than capable of powering Android 13, and the planned Android 14 update. The external 3.6-inch display can give you quick info and controls for the phone with the internal 6.9-inch screen impressive with a 165Hz AMOLED panel with up to 1,400 nits of peak brightness.

The cameras are nothing special, as is common on compact folders like this, so if you’re looking for a high-end camera, you might be disappointed. This phone has a main 12MP camera with a 13MP ultrawide camera, both of which fail to impress, but turn in decent results on the right lighting.

Read our review Motorola Razr+ review: My new favorite foldable The GOAT of flip phones can finally reclaim its throne

Luckily, 5G support is decent with low-band and mid-band 5G supported on the MobileX network. The phone launched with Android 13 and is awaiting an Android 14 update. Motorola has promised three OS upgrades with four years of security updates.

Which phone should you pick for MobileX?

MobileX sticks with the Verizon network for its coverage, which is a good thing as it supports a ton of unlocked phones, including some of the best Android phones, that are great for taking advantage of its custom data plans. To make the most of Verizon, you’ll want a phone that at least supports its low-band and mid-band 5G coverage, which all of these do. In fact, high-end phones like the Galaxy S24 Ultra also support mmWave 5G, so in dense areas, you could see speeds over 1Gbps. You’ll also need a high-end phone like the S24 Ultra to even come close to utilizing those speeds.

If you’re looking for something more compact, the Pixel 8 is a good choice with a fairly compact 6.2-inch OLED display. This phone supports low-band and mid-band 5G, so you should get strong performance on the Verizon network used by MobileX. With years of software updates promised and an excellent camera system, the Pixel 8 is a good fit for MobileX.

The Pixel 8 Pro adds a few nice features to the Pixel 8 formula with improved camera sensors, a larger battery, more RAM, and a larger display. With the Tensor G3 SoC, this is a great phone for Android 14 with updates promised for years to come. If you’re looking for something you can bring with you to MobileX, and potentially other carriers, the Pixel 8 Pro is a great choice.