It would be easy to argue that installing a VPN app on your mobile device is even more important than having one on your laptop or desktop.

That's because you're more at risk of having your privacy compromised when using a smartphone or tablet, particularly when on public or unknown Wi-Fi connections. Having a mobile VPN running in the background is an efficient way to ensure that your identity and personal details don't fall into the wrong hands by masking your IP and ensuring that all of your web activity passes through an encrypted tunnel.

And that's before you even get to the other reasons why you need a VPN on your phone, such as streaming geo-restricted show, movies, and live sports when overseas or using apps like YouTube or Facebook when they're blocked at your place of work.

This guide will show you the mobile VPNs that we recommend the most — whether that's for Android or iOS. As well as premium options, you'll also find apps that include free trials and even a decent free VPN if you're looking for something for occasional use.

The best mobile VPNs for your smartphone or tablet

ExpressVPN Best overall World's best VPN is a dream to use on mobiles ExpressVPN has superb, easy-to-use apps for both Android and iPhones. They include access to ExpressVPN's fast, reliable Lightway protocol and to secure servers in more than 100 countries. Pros Great to use

Lots of features on app

Servers in 100+ countries Cons Expensive after trial See at ExpressVPN

With its 3,000+ servers in 105 countries, rapid Lightway proprietary protocol, government-standard AES-256 encrytpion, and ability to help unblock a whole host of geo-restricted streaming services, it's little wonder that ExpressVPN is at the top of Android Police's best VPN buyer's guide.

And there's no way that ExpressVPN would be able to top our table of the best overall VPNs if it didn't also have fantastic Android and iPhone apps. They're pretty much as fully featured as the desktop version, so that means all the facets mentioned above, together with premium options such as auto-connect, parental controls, ad blocker, Threat Manager to prevent harmful trackers, integrated Keys password manager, and split tunneling so that you can control which of your other apps will and won't be affected by the VPN connection. It's available to use on eight devices simultaneously, and also has apps for a wide range of platforms.

Toggling the ExpressVPN app on and off is really easy, with a big, blatant 'on' button on the homescreen. When it comes to selecting a server, you can choose from its list of recommended locations, with smart location and other recently used locations listed clearly.

If you're new to ExpressVPN then it's possible to get a 7-day free trial when you download it from the Play Store, or a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee if you just go ahead and sign up. After that, things get a little pricey, costing $12.95 for one month or $6.67 per month for its 15-month plan.

NordVPN Also great NordVPN comes a close second NordVPN is a worth adversary to ExpressVPN and has a reputation for even faster speeds and better streaming service unblocking. Its app gives you access to around 6,000 servers across 60 countries. Pros Very fast connection speeds

Loads of servers

Great for streamers Cons Only available on 6 devices at once See at NordVPN

NordVPN is probably the best known VPN in the world, and we don't think you'll be disappointed if you download its mobile VPN app. Its server count is approximately an impressive 6,000 (though in only 60 countries compared to ExpressVPN's 100+) and it offers 24/7 customer support. It's worth noting that NordVPN can only be used on six devices simultaneously, which is less than most other premium VPN services.

The map-based app interface may be a little divisive — we quite like rotating the globe to find our ideal server location, but other users may prefer a straightforward list (which, if you dig, is available on NordVPN's app, too). It's handy how easily the app lets you choose a specialty server, too, whether you want an Onion Over, obfuscated, or Double VPN server for extra privacy, or a dedicated P2P server for when you're torrenting.

The app would be improved further with the option to build a favorites list and the addition of an incorporated kill switch (instead of the convoluted set of instructions it has at present). But the settings menu does also include split tunneling, DNS control, a choice of protocols (OpenVPN or its own NordLynx), and toggles for Threat Protection and Tapjacking modes.

Like ExpressVPN and most other mobile VPN apps, Android users can get a 7-day free trial if you get this through the Play Store. Once you go for a full plan, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee. Rolling monthly plans start from $12.99, with the best value coming from NordVPN's 2-year Standard plan starting at $2.99 a month at the time of writing. You can add extra features and security smarts by paying more to upgrade to its Plus or Complete plans.

Surfshark Best value Pay even less for your premium mobile VPN Don't be deceived by the price or cartoony branding — Surfshark is a serious VPN. It has servers in 100 countries and the app itself is as fully-featured as the desktop version while still being straightforward to use. Pros Bargain pricing

No device limits

Easy for beginners Cons Slightly short on features See at Surfshark

Surfshark made its name with its eye-catching pricing (more on which below), but it has developed into one of the best VPNs around. That's no more evident than with its Android mobile app, which includes all the same features and usability that you get on desktop.

Yes, that means the same 3,000+ servers covering 100 countries and uncapped use on as many devices as you wish, but also in terms of how very easy it is to function. Even the most inexperienced VPN user will find it simple to connect to their chosen location or, for those that don't mind, simply hitting the 'Fastest location' option to get straight on to a speedy, secure server.

Although the Surfshark app doesn't have as many features as the likes of ExpressVPN or NordVPN, there are some added benefits that you might like. Surfshark, for example, is one of the few VPNs we know of that also lets you change your GPS location. And it also has an integrated antivirus that can run scans and keep your smartphone safe with real-time protection.

As we say though, it's probably the pricing that stands out most about Surfshark. Go for its two-year plan and you'll end up getting 27 months of protection (it throws in three months free) for only $1.99 per month.

Proton VPN Best mobile privacy Secure Core servers among strong set of privacy features The suite of security tools included with Proton VPN's mobile app shows why the company has become synonymous with privacy in recent years. It has 3,000+ servers in 69 countries, and you can test it out with its free tier. Pros Prioritizes privacy

Great feature list

Externally audited app Cons No 24/7 support See at ProtonVPN

While some VPNs make big claims about their server count, speed, or streaming prowess, Switzerland-based Proton VPN really goes big on how secure it will make you feel when exploring the internet. Although it shouldn't be disregarded that its 3,000 server count across 69 countries is decent, and it still has a good reputation for unblocking an array of streaming service. Its performance in speed tests is nothing to write home about, however, and it's a rare example of a top-tier VPN that doesn't offer 24/7 customer support.

But it's clear Proton VPN goes the extra mile on privacy. Of those total servers, over 100 are Secure Core, meaning your internet traffic is routed through servers in privacy-friendly countries like Switzerland or Iceland. And because they're fully owned and operated by Proton VPN, there's no danger of them falling into unwanted hands. Outside of that there's a fully functioning kill switch, NetShield ad and tracker blocker, DNS and IPv6 leak protection, and alternative routing — tools all dedicated to your privacy. Plus, in 2021 it brought in 'leading European IT security company' Securitum to specifically give its mobile VPN apps a clean bill of health.

If you like the sound of Proton VPN's secure Android app, you can give it a try absolutely free with the company's free version. After that it does come up as one of the less affordable VPNs on this list, costing $4.99 a month if you sign up to its best value two-year plan.

CyberGhost Longest trial Get 45 days to use your new mobile VPN CyberGhost has a 45-day guarantee period, meaning you can try it for over six weeks without risk. Outside that, this is an affordable VPN with an extensive 10,000 servers spread across 100 countries. Pros So many servers

Long trial period

Good connection speeds Cons Others have better support sites See at CyberGhost

CyberGhost immediately stands out due to the 10,000 servers it has the world over. Server count isn't everything, but it's a sure sign that you're looking at a service that takes your privacy seriously. The provider has a good reputation for unblocking a range of streaming services, performs quickly in speed tests and boasts airtight 'military-grade' 256-bit AES encryption.

It couldn't be easier to connect to a server on CyberGhost's Android app. The first thing you see is a massive on/off button, which will connect you to what the service decides is your 'Best Location'. If you want to choose your location, that's straightforward, too. There's a really clear favorites menu and suggested servers if you're planning to use CyberGhost for streaming. The mobile app settings menu has fewer options than most competitors, though. And there seems to be a lot less support material available online if you run into difficulties.

One thing that stands CyberGhost apart from the rest in a positive way is that it gives you a generous 45-day money-back guarantee period. So you can try it for six weeks and, if you decide you don't need it after all, cancel without question for a full refund. Pricing is very reasonable, with a two-year plan (plus two months free) costing $2.19 per month.

Hide.me Best for customization Go deep under the hood with Hide.me Hide.me has 87 different server locations spread across six continents and demonstrates some of the fastest connection speeds around. It is also able to unlock various streaming services, is customizable to your needs, and even has a free version that will let you try before you buy. Pros Very fast connection speeds

Lots of options and tools

Free tier available Cons No recent 'no logging' audits See at Hide.me

In recent independent speed testing, Hide.me has come out towards the very top of the list. The company puts this down to its integrated Bolt feature that actively circumvents internet throttling. But speed isn't the only string to this provider's bow. It packs industry standard AES-256 encryption (although it's well overdue bringing in a reputable external auditor to verify its no-logging policy again), an array of secure protocols to choose from including OpenVPN and WireGuard, and is able to bypass many of the most popular streaming services to ensure you don't get frustrated by geo-blocking.

Over on its Windows application, Hide.me is absolutely jam-packed with settings and options that allow you to mould your VPN experience to your precise needs. And that isn't lost on the Android app, with settings such as SmartGuard (i.e. ad blocking, malware protection, and parental filter), manual DNS configurations, choice of VPN tunnel, and split tunneling (not available on iOS) all at your fingertips.

As well as a standard 30-day money-back guarantee, there's a fully blown free version of Hide.me you can try out, too — just don't expect the full list of features or servers to be available on that tier. Generally, the pricing of its premium plan is very affordable. Rolling monthly payments are $9.99, while going for a two-year contract gets you three months free and costs only $2.22 a month.

Windscribe Best free app Very good option if you don't want to pay Windcribe's 20 VPN locations may not compete with others in this list, but it's a lot for a free app that's also easy-to-use, has lots of features, and can even unblock the odd streaming service. Pros Really simple to use

Unblocks Netflix

Strong security features Cons Data usage cap

Servers in only 11 countries See at Windscribe

There are a lot of free mobile VPNs available in the Google Play Store, but the vast majority are barely worth having and the worst can actually be harmful. But Windscribe has a free Android VPN app that has the benefit of 20 city locations across 11 countries to choose from — including in the US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Hong Kong — and gives you up to 15GB of data usage per month, depending on whether you give the company your email address and if you're happy to tweet about it.

Downloading is easy and there's barely any set-up at all (just inputting your email address if you want a 10GB data cap instead of 2GB). You can then allow Windscribe to choose the best location for you or pick the server location you want from a clear list.

If you thought a free mobile VPN would scrimp on security features, then prepare to be confounded by Windscribe. Its included R.O.B.E.R.T. security suite blocks malware, ads, trackers, porn and gambling site access, and clickbait articles. It even has a split tunneling tool and, unusually for a free app, has the ability to unblock Netflix catalogs in various countries when overseas.

Download the best mobile VPN to stay protected on the go

While all the mobile VPN options on this list are worthy of your consideration, ExpressVPN is the go-to option if you just want to be sure of downloading one that works brilliantly for all your needs. In addition to rapid server speeds and an array of watertight privacy features, it has built its enviable reputation thanks to its ability to easily unblock a range of streaming services, being a reliable foil for torrenters, and just being a general delight to set up and use.

That all said, NordVPN isn't too far behind when it comes to pure quality and will save you a few bucks if you choose to opt for its app. And if saving money is one of your biggest priorities in choosing a mobile VPN, then Surfshark's super affordable two-year plan can't be beaten by any other premium VPN provider.