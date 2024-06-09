Decent wireless connectivity is quickly becoming an amenity. If you're traveling, a mobile hotspot is one of the fastest, most convenient, and secure methods of accessing the internet with your devices. The perils of public Wi-Fi can be a nuisance, and a mobile hotspot harnesses the cellular network to provide high-speed internet access.

Wherever you are, the most sophisticated 4G/LTE and 5G mobile hotspots make it easy to get online, often bypassing confusing roaming charges and sky-high data costs. If you're fed up with using your Android phone as a mobile hotspot, this best mobile hotspot selection includes portable routers and access points that are compact, efficient, and have the battery life to keep you online for hours.

Top mobile hotspots and access points

Netgear Nighthawk M1 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Best overall 4G/LTE connectivity with home broadband performance $191 $350 Save $159 Netgear's Nighthawk M1 is an unlocked 4G/LTE hotspot that delivers Wi-Fi connectivity to up to 20 devices with download speeds of up to 1Gbps. This portable router carries an Ethernet port, enabling you to connect it to your home router. Additional USB-A and USB-C ports allow fast data sharing and reverse charging. Though the Nighthawk M1 is unlocked, you'll likely get the best performance using a T-Mobile or AT&T data plan. Pros Capable of 1Gbps download speeds

Can charge other devices via its USB-A port

Connects to your home router via onboard Ethernet port Cons Works primarily with T-Mobile or AT&T

Variable battery life

Expensive $191 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy

Netgear is known for its outstanding wireless networking solutions, so it's no surprise that its Nighthawk M1 mobile hotspot is the top pick. This palm-sized (4.15 x 4.15 x 0.8 inch) mobile hotspot will connect to any available 4G/LTE network (with an appropriate Bring Your Own Device and Micro SIM data plan). Once connected, you can link up to 20 devices with download speeds of up to 1Gbps delivered using Wi-Fi 5 connectivity. To keep track, the central digital display indicates the network operator, data consumption, and the number of devices connected.

The M1 is ideal for travel as its 13-hour battery life sustains internet connections for work and play. You can also use this mobile hotspot as a powerbank and charge other devices. The device is unlocked and technically works with any mobile network operator, but Netgear suggests it should be used with AT&T or T-Mobile devices. Setup can be affected by issues like SIM compatibility, but if you can get past connectivity teething problems, this device is reliable enough to stand in for your wired home broadband connection.

Netgear Nighthawk M6 5G Mobile Hotspot MR6150 Premium pick A future-proof hotspot with multi-gigabit speeds $600 $700 Save $100 Netgear's Nighthawk is a next-generation 5G mobile hotspot that can become a workhorse for your home network. It was engineered to deliver network speeds of up to 2.5Gbps using 5G networks from Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T and lightning-speed Wi-Fi 6. Pair this hotspot with the router of your choice using the gigabit port. Pros 5G cellular network connectivity

Connects up to 34 devices

Gigabit Ethernet ports transform this hotspot into a router Cons Expensive

Some setup teething problems that usually pass

Requires a Netgear account $600 at Amazon $900 at Best Buy

Yes, this is an extremely expensive hotspot. But under the hood, its powerful wireless connectivity provides access to the very best of the emerging 5G cellular network. The Netgear Nighthawk M6 router is a market-leading unlocked 5G router, currently compatible with Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile 5G networks. Not only does this 5G New Radio (5GNR) hotspot harness 5G's superior speed, bandwidth, and throughput, but it also contains the latest Wi-Fi 6 radio module to deliver download speeds of up to 2.5Gbps. The casing is a little underwhelming for the price, but its LCD touchscreen display provides key data like network, speed, and data consumption.

Interestingly, this high-speed mobile hotspot is currently most favored by home and business users requiring access to the 5G network. It's easy to see why, as the gigabit Ethernet port on the router easily connects to any Wi-Fi 6 router for whole-home coverage. Setup is not always smooth, and you'll need a Netgear account, but responsive email support from Netgear should help you clear any hurdles.

TP-Link AC750 Wireless Portable Nano Travel Router Best value A network, wherever you go (as long as there's Wi-Fi) $26 $40 Save $14 TP-Link's AC750 Wireless Portable Nano Travel Router is a multifunctional mobile hotspot that can also be used as a router, access point, and range extender. This palm-sized device uses an existing Wi-Fi network (rather than the cellular network) to provide internet connectivity, with a maximum download speed of 733Mbps. Pros No cellular network data costs

Compact design

Can be used to charge devices and share files Cons Requires existing Wi-Fi connectivity

Speed and number of connected devices varies depending on network used $26 at Amazon $46 at Newegg

For $40, you cannot go wrong buying TP-Link's AC750 Wireless Portable Nano Travel Router. Bypass expensive cellular data rates by opting for a compact hotspot that can piggyback off any existing Wi-Fi network to provide secure device connectivity. This compact mobile hotspot also performs as a router, wireless bridge, and range extender, enabling you to create a network anywhere. If you're worried about public Wi-Fi, pair this hotspot with a great VPN to ensure data is always protected.

Coverage is the device's main drawback. The AC750 router cannot access the cellular network, so it relies on finding a Wi-Fi network, limiting connectivity opportunities. Using various public and private networks, performance aspects like speed, bandwidth and the number of connecting devices can vary greatly, despite TP-Link quoting a maximum speed of 733Mbps. On a positive note, the hotspot also functions as a storage device and powerbank, making it well worth the cost.

Solis 5G WiFi Mobile Hotspot Best 5G mobile Roaming-friendly, contract-free 5G The Solis 5G Wi-Fi Mobile Hotspot delivers speedy 5G connectivity with a 4G backup in 135 countries. The hotspot has Wi-Fi 6 and can support up to 16 devices. There's no need for multiple SIM cards and data plans as the hotspot has 1GB of data monthly, with cost-effective subscription and PAYG data plans available directly from the manufacturer. Pros Able to connect to mobile carriers in 135 countries

1GB per month of data for life

No contract needed Cons Variable battery life, connectivity, and speed

May struggle with the throughput required for streaming or gaming

Subscription of PAYG plans required for additional data $400 at Amazon $400 at Best Buy

Solis' travel-friendly 5G Wi-Fi mobile hotspot is a great find for globetrotters who want secure, hassle-free connectivity. The handheld hotspot connects to 5G and 4G/LTE networks in over 130 countries without juggling SIM cards or contracts. The Solis 5G Wi-Fi mobile hotspot is expensive, but the price tag includes the lifetime provision of 1GB of data every month, wherever you are in the world. Solis rations included data in 250MB bundles, so you'll almost certainly need more. You can buy additional data directly from Solis on a PAYG or subscription basis, with prices as low as $1.40 per GB in the US and $99 for unlimited data in the US.

This 5G mobile hotspot certainly delivers coverage and roaming, but the quality of connectivity will vary by location. Solis reports that its handheld hotspot can support up to 16 devices, but battery life, network capacity, and speed depend on the mobile carrier.

GlocalMe G4 Pro 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot Best roaming Roam 150 countries hassle-free $170 $200 Save $30 The GlocalMe G4 Pro 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot is a handy travel accessory that provides 4G/LTE connectivity in 150 countries. This hotspot has a download speed of just 150Mbps but makes up for this with its reliability and coverage. The G4 Pro can support up to ten devices using competent Wi-Fi 5 connectivity and provides up to 1GB of data each month for free. Pros Touchscreen menu of practical travel apps

Automatically switches to the strongest network

Doubles as a power bank Cons Limited number of devices can connect

Max download speed 150Mbps

Subscription of PAYG plan required for additional data $170 at Amazon

This handheld LCD touchscreen hotspot isn't going to win awards for speed, as it has a max download data rate of 150Mbps. However, the GlocalMe G4 Pro 4G LTE mobile hotspot makes up for this in global coverage and reliability. This 5-inch touchscreen hotspot operates in 150 countries, with seamless roaming where the device automatically connects to the strongest available cellular network. There's no need to pack SIMs, as the G4 Pro includes 1GB of data per month, and a range of cost-effective data plans that can be purchased, contract-free, directly from the manufacturer.

This is not a hotspot for streaming or gaming, but a more practical tool for a frequent traveler who wants an alternative to public Wi-Fi and to keep abreast of their emails. The app-based display shares key metrics like network, connected devices, and data consumption, along with useful travel apps like a currency converter and translator.

TravlFi Journey1 LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Best SIM-free Easy-going mobile Wi-Fi that's perfect for an RV TravlFi's puck-shaped LTE hotspot is ideal for those seeking easy connectivity for a few essential devices on the open road. The Journey1 hotspot is an RV user's dream, providing connection to the best available network. Buy cost-effective data bundles contract-free with unused data carried over to the next use. Pros Great coverage across North America

Small, puck-shaped device

e-SIM technology Cons Only supports five devices

Slower speeds than competitor devices $169 at Amazon

The TravlFi Journey1 LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot is the simplest hotspot on this list — the perfect partner for fuss-free van or RV living. This hotspot is compact but capable of delivering decent 4G/LTE connectivity to essential devices like laptops, tablets, and smart home devices. Though only five devices can connect, the hotspot's e-SIM will search for the best mobile operator, selecting from leading networks. This means the Journey 1 always offers the best mobile internet coverage without a contract. Data is entirely Pay-As-You go with monthly bundles from 2GB to unlimited data for just over $120 per month.

Users of the TravlFi hotspot claim that they can stream and game buffer-free, amazing for such a small device. At just 3.5 inches square with a complementary travel case, it's also portable. Aside from a $25 one-time activation fee and throttling for high data usage, the Journey1 is otherwise a reliable purchase.

Solis Lite 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Best for multiple carriers Access 4G/LTE internet from all the major network operators Solis' little puck-shaped Wi-Fi hotspot is bright and bold, making it a great companion for travelers. With reliable LTE connectivity and a handy integrated powerbank, the Lite Mobile Hotspot connects up to ten devices with reliable Wi-Fi 4. This hotspot sidesteps data and roaming headaches because it includes a monthly 1GB data package that can be enhanced with US and international data from major mobile networks. Pros e-SIM technology accesses the best network for your location

Integrated 4700 mAh powerbank

Reliable 16-hour battery life Cons Highly variable speed and coverage

1GB data provided at a rate of 250MB per week

Unable to connect to some carriers $160 at Amazon $160 at Best Buy

Once again, Solis comes to the rescue with a highly portable mobile hotspot offering inclusive data. The Lite model uses 4G/LTE rather than 5G. But it still achieves exemplary coverage, roaming in over 130 countries easily. In the US, this e-SIM device provides access to all the leading carriers, with users reporting a tendency for AT&T and T-Mobile usage. Like its 5G counterpart, the Solis Lite 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot has a 1GB lifetime data allowance, with additional data bundles available for purchase. No-contract unlimited data in the US currently costs under $100 per month.

The eye-catching bright puck design is bold and refreshing. As well as good looks, the hotspot offers powerbank functionality and a 16-hour battery life ideal for long journeys. Up to ten devices can be connected, but like many mobile internet hotspots, the speed and network capacity vary with the service provided by the operator. Nevertheless, users have connected more devices to the Solis Lite with a Wi-Fi to Ethernet bridge that links to a regular router for reliable contract-free home internet.

​​​​​

RoamWiFi 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot Router Best connectivity Fast convenient hotspot with value data packages The RoamWiFi Mobile Hotspot Router is a portable MiFi hotspot that automatically connects to high-speed 4G/LTE mobile internet in up to 160 countries using eSIM technology. Five devices can connect using Wi-Fi 5 with a consistent data rate of 150 Mbps. This bright orange handheld device packs in over 18 hours of battery power and can be used to charge other devices. Pros Automatic 4G/LTE connectivity in over 160 countries

18-hour battery life

Pre-loaded with 10GB of US data Cons Works best internationally when data packages are prepaid in the US

Can struggle with high-throughput applications like streaming

Charges slowly $160 at Amazon

RoamWiFi's bright orange handheld hotspot is a reliable pick, delivering consistent service across many regions. It uses LTE and Wi-Fi 5 technology to provide a download speed of 150 Mbps for up to five devices, with 18 hours of battery life. Some users struggle with demanding applications like streaming, but international roaming with this hotspot is easy thanks to embedded eSIM technology that automatically picks up the best networks in each country.

Like other devices we've featured, RoamWiFi offers contract-free connectivity. The included 10GB of US data and 1GB of international data is generous, and you can easily top up the device with local and international data packages. If you are buying international data, it is best to purchase it in the US before you travel with the device. If you run into issues while using the RoamWiFi hotspot, RoamWiFi has responsive email support and will troubleshoot issues quickly.

Fast mobile internet anywhere

Mobile internet has gone mainstream, with many people opting for a mobile hotspot as an alternative to wired broadband access. Rather than limiting yourself to a single mobile internet provider, get the best connectivity wherever you go using embedded eSIM technology.

Embedded Subscriber Identity Module (eSIM) is a technology used as a practical alternative to a physical SIM card by many of the mobile hotspots we've featured. It is an integrated circuit card that operates exactly like a SIM card and performs the same network authentication and identification functions across multiple carriers. An eSIM can be programmed to provide hotspot access for many mobile network operators. Device manufacturers can remotely manage the eSIM by adding data to devices and assigning networks that the hotspots can use. If you're using your hotspot for non-US travel, look for eSIM technology in your device, for the most convenient connectivity.

Several devices stand out in this mobile hotspot lineup, but three are exceptional. TP-Link's AC750 Wireless Portable Nano Travel Router is a great choice if you're not reliant on the cellular network for portable connectivity. The price is excellent and it's an extremely versatile solution that will work anywhere with Wi-Fi. Of course, Netgear's Nighthawk M6 5G Mobile Hotspot MR6150 delivers the best 5G connectivity, but the price is breathtaking, and you'll need a SIM card and data to get going. But the top overall pick, the Netgear Nighthawk M1 4G LTE Wi-Fi Mobile Hotspot, is the best choice for high-speed, high-throughput mobile internet connectivity that can out-compete a wired broadband connection and connects easily to the router of your choice, maximizing the number of devices you can connect.