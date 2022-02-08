MMOs are traditionally PC games, and when they deluge the user with menus and options, it's difficult for developers to port that experience to mobile. Experienced MMO players on PC will buy programmable mice, bind half their keys to various abilities, and wield their keyboard to buy in-game items at rates that would make a Wall Street broker blush.

When it comes to mobile MMOs, developers know that it's not practical to do any of this using a phone. While there are notable exceptions to MMOs offering an experience equivalent to their PC counterparts — the prime example is RuneScape — most of these games were built exclusively for mobile. That doesn't mean you have to miss out; we've rounded up the cream of the crop to ensure you won't waste time with cheap, half-baked games designed to squeeze as much money out of your pocket as possible.

When you feel like taking a break from the online world, check out our list of the best offline Android Games.

Old School RuneScape

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

This is hands down the best MMO you can play on mobile right now. A direct port of its PC counterpart, Old School RuneScape for Android cuts zero corners. If you suggested there might be a mobile version of RuneScape back in 2007, you would be laughed out of town, and you would be laughed out of the country if you suggested it would offer the same exact experience as its PC counterpart.

Old School RuneScape's point-and-click controls, combined with its simple yet addictive gameplay, make this a smooth experience. If you're seeking cutting-edge graphics that can push your phone to its limits, go elsewhere; this is for those who are willing to overlook dated graphics and animations for an experience that never stops satisfying. Even if you do achieve what most don't and manage to max out all your skills, you've still got the mountain that is Ironman to climb. Good luck.

RuneScape

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

If you're unfamiliar with RuneScape, the question on your mind right now is probably: "What's the difference?" While Old School RuneScape is dedicated to preserving and refining the 2007 version of the game, RuneScape has no such boundaries. This game is constantly evolving, adding new skills and environments that keep it feeling fresh.

RuneScape is the ideal choice for players who want plenty of action without feeling overwhelmed. While various areas are locked behind several level requirements, you never feel boxed in. Each area has plenty of content unlocked over time, so you'll constantly return to complete new quests or open previously locked doors. Simple to learn while simultaneously offering a deep and fulfilling experience, RuneScape won't disappoint you.​​​​​​​

Albion Online

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

MMOs are usually packed with more menus than a restaurant on Valentine's Day. But how do you fit so much information onto a handheld screen? Albion Online's developers neatly circumvented this problem by designing a game where you simply don't need all that clutter, and it's combined this fantastic structure with an incredible amount of features.

Albion's progression system is unique amongst MMOs. Rather than experience, players earn "Fame," allowing them to unlock broad tiers of goodies. It's an interesting experience that makes the grind less painful. Like RuneScape, there are no classes. Each player simply equips what they choose to set their playstyle, making everyone feel like they really do have total control of how they play.

Albion's strength lies in its careful combination of traditional MMO mechanics with new and innovative features. If you're bored with the existing rotation of MMOs, this should be your next port of call.​​​​​​​

Villagers & Heroes

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

While MMOs provide a beautiful way to beat up strangers without real-world repercussions, sometimes you need a break from all that violence. Villagers & Heroes brings the focus closer to crafting and building, allowing players to build entire villages with minimal combat.

The graphics are a little rougher than I'd like, falling into the space between Old School RuneScape's nostalgic polygons and Black Desert's realistic landscapes, but don't let that distract you from the gameplay. While moving the focus away from combat would cripple other MMOs, Villagers & Heroes makes crafting and harvesting resources fun. It's an incredibly satisfying experience that won't have you chucking your phone out the window when you lose your stuff.​​​​​​​

Order & Chaos

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

As someone who has only dabbled in World of Warcraft (WoW), even I did a double-take when I first saw Order & Chaos. Gameloft is known for producing knockoffs off AAA titles — decent as they are — and the inspiration from Blizzard's flagship game is evident to anyone who's seen a WoW poster. Its classes, factions, graphics, and game mechanics are shamelessly copied, but in the end, it's the only decent WoW clone on mobile.

Order & Chaos provides a refined experience that, while lacking in innovation, checks all the right boxes for an MMO. It's perfectly optimized for mobile devices, so whether you're raiding, exploring, or engaging in PvP, you won't find yourself struggling with clunky controls or squinting at your screen.​​​​​​​

Adventure Quest 3D

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Not all MMOs are meant to be played forever. If you're looking for an MMO you can actually complete, give Adventure Quest a whirl. If you're regularly playing on breaks, you'll reach the max level within a year. You won't find large-scale PvP battles or massive questlines here; instead, you get a funny, straightforward, and relaxed MMO.

Monetization isn't a big part of this game, either. Like all MMOs, Adventure Quest offers options to pay for various classes and cosmetics, but you won't fall significantly behind without them. If you're looking for a fun, casual MMO, or have never played an MMO before, this is an ideal place to start.​​​​​​​

Eve Echoes

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Eve Online, the enormous MMO for PC, has a reputation for being extraordinarily complex. It's packed with menus and lists, basically serving dual purposes as an MMO and accountant training program. Eve Echoes is the opposite.

Eve Echoes is a refreshing twist on the traditional MMO formula. Rather than plonking players into yet another fantasy world full of Orcs and Elves, the game gives them a starship and says, "Good luck!" This game isn't just for sci-fi fans, either; it's designed as a sandbox from the ground up, so you won't find yourself running into brick walls too often. It's a fairly complex MMO — pretty much the polar opposite in every way to Adventure Quest — but unlike its bigger brother, you won't need spreadsheets.

However, for veterans of Eve Online, it's hard to recommend. It cuts out a lot of features that, while fantastic for the mobile gaming experience, are noticeable in their absence. But for those who just want a fun space-themed MMO, this should be at the top of your list.

Black Desert Mobile

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Players who care about graphics over all else must give this a shot. Black Desert aims for an ultra-realistic appearance and gets it dead on. It's a seriously impressive-looking game, one that only becomes even more impressive once you start playing.

Black Desert offers pretty standard MMO mechanics. You have your main quest, your side quests, a somewhat limited PvP mode, and various other bits and bobs that make for a decent attempt at an average MMO.

What it does nail, however, is the presentation. It's not just the static scenes that are pretty to look at; combat is flashy and extravagant, and you can't help but feel a little impressed when it all winds down. If Black Desert has one significant drawback, the graphics can occasionally be too detailed, blurring together into a confusing mess. But when it all pops together, it's by far the most impressive-looking game on this list.​​​​​​​

Maple Story

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

It can be difficult to imagine a 2D side scroller as a fully-fledged MMO, but Maple Story wraps that up in a charming chibi-style package and presents it with a smile. I wholeheartedly recommend Maple Story to anyone even remotely interested in MMOs — a game rarely manages to present enjoyable gameplay while offering enough content to keep you coming back for months on end.

Maple Story's strength lies in having just as much content as RunesScape or Albion, but in a streamlined 2D package. This results in a game in which gameplay matters above all. There's less grinding, less repetitive clicking, and more jumping around and whacking monsters.​​​​​​​

Mobile MMOs are steadily growing in popularity. Paired with the growth of more powerful phones with larger displays, mobile MMOs are no longer an amusing side quest meant to be played in your spare time — they're the real deal. Once you've given these a try, check out our regularly updated list of the best Android games across all platforms.

Download all of Google's beautiful Chromebook wallpapers for Chrome OS right here Spice up your PC or phone with some beautiful new backgrounds

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email