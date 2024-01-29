You've probably had your fill of Ryan Reynold constantly reminding you how cheap Mint Mobile's service is, but in all honestly, Mint's deals offer some of the most cost-effective mobile plans you'll find right now. Cutting out a lot of the fat that larger carriers tend to tack onto their plans, Mint's unlimited data plans provide an affordable way to keep you connected without breaking the bank.

Mint offers an excellent alternative to the more expensive carriers, providing reliable 5G and 4G LTE wireless service at a fraction of the price of the other guys. Offering prepaid plans that fit even the tightest of budgets, it's one of the best phone carriers for anyone looking to shave more than just a few bucks off their monthly phone bill.

In fact, Mint Mobile offers some of the best value smartphone data plans available for those looking to bring down their phone bill. Since all of Mint Mobile's data plans come in 3-month prepaid offerings, not only are there no excessive fees or messy contracts, you can get reliable service for a much lower overall up-front price and extend it or change plans as you see fit.

Even better, Mint often runs unusually good deals that reduce the price of its unlimited data plans even further, offering more savings on it's already cheap wireless service. So if you're after a great deal on an affordable mobile provider, check out some of the best Mint Mobile deals you'll find today.

Great Mint Mobile plan deals

Currently, Mint Mobile is running its best deal ever, offering all of its data plans for just $15 a month ($45 up front). That means you can lock in 3 months of unlimited data for a staggeringly low price, making it by far the best wireless deal you'll find right now.

Note that all of Mint Mobile's plans include unlimited talk and texting, access to 5G and 4G LTE high-speed data, free mobile hotspot, Wi-Fi calling capabilities, and free calls to Mexico and Canada. So really, there's absolutely no reason to go with anything other than the Unlimited Plan at this time - you can always drop to a cheaper plan once the pricing returns to normal.

However, this deal is only applicable for the first 3 months after you sign up with Mint. After your first billing cycle, you'll be going back to the standard pricing for each plan. This isn't necessarily a big jump in terms of monthly costs, but keep in mind that you have to pay the total amount upfront come renewal time.

Thankfully, you can choose how long you'd like to renew each plan, with 3-month, 6-month, and 12-month options available. The longer you choose to renew, the more you'll save overall, so choose wisely. The 12-month option offers the biggest discount overall, coming to a total of $360 ($30 per month) for an entire year of service.

Best Mint Mobile phone deals

Mint Mobile While Mint doesn't have any price drops or discounts on phones at the moment, it is giving away 6 months of service for free with the purchase of any new phone. Going with a 6-month plan nets you free service alongside your new phone, but you can also choose to go with a 12-month plan and get 50% off the total. See at Mint Mobile

The good thing about Mint Mobile is that you can go one of two routes when it comes to which phone you'd like to use. Either you bring the current phone you have and Mint Mobile sends you a new SIM card to swap out, or you can purchase a brand-new phone outright through its store.

If you're in the market for a new phone, the good news is Mint offers some of the best Android phones available alongside its affordable plans. Options like the premium Google Pixel 8 Pro and the Galaxy S23 Ultra are up for grabs, and it's safe to assume that, eventually, Mint will also have the new Galaxy S24 series available as well.

From time to time, you will find some of the best Mint Mobile phones on sale, but at this time it's only offering a discount on a 6-month plan. Be sure to check back often, we'll keep this section updated with the best deals on phones as they arrive at Mint Mobile.

Does Mint Mobile offer good wireless service?

Mint Mobile offers generally decent wireless service and coverage. However, there are a few things you'll want to keep in mind when considering whether to switch. The savings alone can help determine whether Mint Mobile is actually a good choice, but with the lower price comes some caveats.

For starters, Mint Mobile is a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO), which essentially means that it does not have its own wireless network. Instead, it runs on T-Mobile's 5G network, meaning users on Mint Mobile may experience slower speeds and less reliable coverage in areas where the network is heavily used by T-Mobile users.

Also, all of Mint Mobile's plans require an upfront payment to activate, so there's a trade-off between going with a more expensive carrier that may require less upfront versus Mint. Depending on the plan, it's as little as $45 out of pocket, but in other cases, it'll cost upwards of $360 upfront.

With how affordable Mint actually is compared to major carriers, though, the pros far outweigh the cons. However, if you're unsure of whether you want to make the switch, you can try Mint Mobile free for 7 days with your current phone to see if it's right for you.