Microsoft Word can be frustrating. It isn't always easy to place a photo in your Word document where you want it. Formatting a newsletter on one of the best Chromebooks is nearly impossible. Start with a template to make these tasks easier and create stunning documents. We compiled some of the best Microsoft Word templates for business, school, and personal life.

Best Microsoft Word templates for business

Businesses around the world rely on Microsoft Word for their communications. There are tens of thousands of templates for every business use. We narrowed it down to a few of the best.

Microsoft 365 Business Trip Checklist

Being prepared for a business trip is part of looking professional. It can save you time and money, and you won't have to buy things you forgot at home. This simple business trip checklist template from Microsoft 365 will help you with both.

The checklist goes beyond helping you pack. It includes tasks to do at the office before your trip, a checklist to help you prepare your home for your absence (such as pausing deliveries), and things to leave your family caregivers (such as a phone number). You can't go wrong with this handy checklist template.

Envato Elements Proposal template

This is a minimalism-inspired 32-page proposal template with subdued hues and neutral colors by Envato Elements. We love the brochure-style layout that organizes any proposal into an easy-to-digest format.

It comes in A4 size and uses free fonts throughout the document. It's perfect for introducing your idea to decision-makers and letting them know who you are, how much your idea will cost, and why they should accept it.

Smartsheet Startup Business Plan template

This startup business plan template from Smartsheet is simple at first glance, but it's full of useful features. There are 10 pages of pre-made sections filled with tables, headers, budgets, and more.

The template walks you through everything you need to outline your customers and your competition, determine your employee's salaries, and roadmap the launch of your startup. It looks great, too.

Template.net Free Meeting Agenda template

The Free Meeting Agenda template from Template.net is a simple yet effective one-page meeting agenda you can use with your team. It lets people know where the meeting will take place, when it will happen, and what they will discuss. You can fill out a table to break down topics by time and speaker.

Template.net Free Invoice template

Template.net is packed with free templates, and we like the Free Invoice template for its big, bold lettering and clutter-free layout. Everything you need for an invoice is there. The table is front and center. Units, prices, and taxes have their own columns. There's also a spot to add your payment information so that customers know where to send the money.

Best Microsoft Word templates for school

Post-secondary students use Microsoft Word more than any other word processor, and teachers of all levels rely on the software. Everyone in education should have a few Word templates in their back pocket for quick use.

Template.net Free Student Checklist template

The Free Student Checklist template from Template.net is straightforward. It's two pages long and includes a day-by-day checklist and a goal-setting table. It is also visually appealing, with subdued earthy colors that don't distract from the task. Best of all, it's free.

Microsoft 365 Course Syllabus template

Microsoft's templates are among some of the best we've seen, and the Microsoft 365 Course Syllabus template is one of those. It's perfect for professors at higher learning institutions with its calming colors and perfect spacing that gives students the information they need for the course.

There's space for the instructor's name and contact details on the left of the main box. There's a section for a course overview and a list of required books and course materials. A week-by-week class schedule includes room to add the topics to be covered, while the exam schedule ensures students are prepared.

Microsoft 365 Weekly Assignment template

The weekly assignment template from Microsoft is straightforward. There are six boxes, each representing its own class. Every class has a column for each day of the week. Add your assignment to the day it is due, and you'll never forget your homework again.

Microsoft 365 Student Report template

Microsoft knows what it is doing when it comes to student templates, and the free Student Report template is proof of this. The report features five editable pages with stunning photographs and graphics to add visual aesthetics. You can even change the photos.

Each page guides you through what to include, and there's a table on the final page for your findings. This is a useful template for any student to have ready to go.

Related How to make and use templates in Google Docs Use Google Docs templates to speed up your workflow

Best Microsoft Word templates for personal use

You don't need to be in the world of business or academia to use Microsoft Word. Your personal life can benefit. You can create anything from resumes to invites with these templates.

Hloom downloadable resume templates

This professional job-searching site has an inventory of over 50 downloadable resume templates. Free and premium-tiered resumes are available, as well as a collection of cover letters and CV templates. You won't see any of these templates in the official Microsoft 365 template library. Take your time and browse through them all until you find the perfect resume for the job you're seeking.

Temploola wedding invites

This site features several wedding invite templates for Microsoft Word, all of which look great. You can download a ZIP file for each of the free templates. Every ZIP file comes with an A4-sized template in landscape mode, instructions, various fonts, and graphics you can swap out.

Microsoft 365 Camping Trip Checklist

The last place you want to be when you realize you forgot something is in the woods, far from the city. You won't forget anything with the Microsoft 365 Camping Trip Checklist template.

This two-page checklist is broken down into sections such as Clothing & Bedding, Cooking, and First Aid & Hygiene. You can add your own, although Microsoft has your camping trip covered with this list. Don't forget the bug spray.

Make the most of templates

The best Microsoft Word templates are useful, look great, and are easy to customize to suit your needs. These templates tick those boxes, making them among the best. If you want something that's easier to use and works on mobile and a Chromebook, check out Google Docs. We have a great Google Docs explainer for you to read.