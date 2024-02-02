One of the most popular presentation tools, Microsoft PowerPoint, offers a range of design templates with varied colors, visuals, fonts, and formats to help you create visually appealing slides quickly. If you want to create presentations that leave a lasting impression, we put together a list of templates you can try when working on your favorite tablet or laptop.

PowerPoint templates for professional and personal use

The template you choose should mirror the message you want to convey. It should take away from the presentation or overshadow it. Listed below are a few aesthetic Microsoft PowerPoint templates that you can use for different purposes.

Proposal presentation template

This whitepaper proposal presentation template is ideal for presenting professional reports highlighting your company's growth or key events. The base template has seven slides, which include editable icons and infographics.

You can use the template as is or add more slides to accommodate additional photos, animations, and videos. The template uses a clean and professional font, and you can customize it to suit your company's branding style and guidelines.

Pitch deck template

This PowerPoint pitch deck template includes 20 slides. It can help you tell your brand's story to potential investors. It features a modern design and plenty of slides to showcase your brand's business model, the market opportunity for your business, competitor analysis, and a two-year action plan. It also includes slides you can use to introduce key team members to potential investors.

Since it has futuristic elements, this template is best used by technology startups, innovative businesses, and firms presenting technology-forward solutions or business ideas.

Personal portfolio

If you're a creative professional and want to showcase your projects, you're likely looking to create a portfolio. This photography portfolio template, which has a modern and simplistic design, is a great option.

The template lets you present your work through a minimalist template that is vibrant and aesthetic. It succeeds in keeping attention on your photographs. This template is primarily used for photographs. However, you can customize it to showcase other creative projects, like video editing reels or graphic design work.

The template also includes a Services page that you can use to detail the types of services you offer. Use this page to describe your professional abilities and the unique skills you bring to the table.

Trip planner

If you're planning a trip with your family or friends and want to create a presentation to share your travel details, this trip planner template is a great choice. This well-designed template includes eight slides. The user-friendly layout helps you detail your itinerary, planned activities, accommodation arrangements, and budget. There's also a mood board slide you can use to add images that capture the essence of your trip.

This standard template is an easy way to share broader travel plans with your group. You can customize it by adding maps, videos that your travel companions can refer to, and a detailed day-by-day agenda. A presentation like this is a great way to coordinate your travel details with a larger group so that everyone is on the same page.

Training presentation

If you're putting together a training slideshow for your company or a personal project, this training presentation template can help you deliver engaging content. It has 12 slides, including an introductory slide, six slides to cover the training modules, a summary slide, and a final slide for the assessment and evaluation.

If your training is longer, you can modify the template by adding as many slides as needed. You can also include images, videos, and infographics to make your presentation more impactful.

Photo album presentation

Whether it's a wedding or a birthday celebration, what better way to share photographs with your guests than through a thoughtfully put-together photo album? This photo album template is a great choice. It includes 20 slides that allow you to highlight your favorite memories in a visually appealing way.

The slides include a variety of layouts that allow for full-sized images and multiple smaller images. This album template is primarily meant for photographs. You can customize it to include videos from your special day.

The end of the template has a few text-focused slides that you can use to share stories, quotes, or details about the event. Whether you decide to make this presentation for yourself or want to share it with your friends and family, this template is an excellent way to digitize your memories.

Mind map presentation

Mind maps are an excellent way to brainstorm, allowing you to detail your ideas visually without sticking to a specific format. You can turn a project that would otherwise include a long list of to-dos into a visually engaging web of interconnected tasks or concepts. If you want to try this method of brainstorming for a personal or professional project, a mind map template is what you need.

How to pick the best template

Choosing the right template is key to creating an effective presentation. While the right template can enhance the impact and readability of your content, the wrong one can be jarring and reduce audience engagement.

When choosing a template for your presentation, consider factors like the color scheme, the format, the graphics and imagery used, and the font style and size.

You should also assess whether the template is appropriate for the message you share through the presentation. For instance, if you're creating a business proposal, don't select a template with contrasting colors and a less formal layout. Additionally, to deliver a professional-looking presentation, maintain a consistent PowerPoint theme.